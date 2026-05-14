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May 14, 2026 9:22 AM 14 min read

Solo Brands Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Thursday, Solo Brands (NYSE:SBDS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=AJyGmUsz

Summary

Solo Brands reported $62.9 million in net sales for Q1 2026, a decrease of 18.6% year-over-year, with declines in Solo Stove and Chubbies partially offset by positive performance in water sports.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook, driven by strong late Q1 momentum and successful new product launches, such as the Steelfire 22 griddle and Summit 27 fire pit.

Management highlighted strategic cost reduction measures, including an $8-10 million expected annual payroll savings and $3.5 million in annual operational savings from distribution changes.

Solo Brands is focused on international expansion, particularly in Europe, the UK, and parts of APAC, with a new SVP of Sales to lead this effort.

The company is appealing a NYSE delisting notice but continues trading on the OTCQB under the same ticker, emphasizing that this does not alter its strategic focus.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Mark Anderson (Senior Director, Treasury and Investor Relations)

John Larson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Laura Coffey (Chief Financial Officer)

John Larson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

John Larson (President and Chief Executive Officer)

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