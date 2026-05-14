Full Transcript: Calian Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call

Thank you Jennifer and good morning. Our second quarter results demonstrates a clear inflection point for Calian. We delivered 18% revenue growth, including 12% organic growth supported by record deliveries and a strong pace of new contract awards. In Q2 alone, we secured $321 million in new contracts with over $200 million coming from the Canadian defence sector and spanning multiple solutions. This brought our backlog to 1.5 billion dollars and gives us strong visibility into future growth. Our top line performance also translated into strong operating leverage with adjusted EBITDA increasing 60% and significantly outpacing revenue growth. This reflects the combined impact of higher volumes, improved execution and a more focused operating model. These results are clearly early but clear evidence of defense momentum building and that Calion is well positioned to capture it. Over the past year we have sharpened and simplified our business to better align our capabilities with the needs of our customers. By integrating our expertise across training, space, nuclear, health, manufacturing, IT and cyber, we're creating a stronger, more unified Calian. One that can pursue larger cross functional opportunities and deliver greater value to customers. As Canadian and global defence markets accelerate, Calion is positioned with the scale, expertise and mission critical capabilities needed to support our customers and drive sustained growth for our shareholders. Now, a few words on our operations. Let me begin with Defense and space. In Q2, the segment delivered 15% revenue growth driven primarily by organic performance and broad based demand. Across our mission Critical solutions, growth was led by technology solutions and operational readiness services. Where Calian's capabilities are increasingly aligned with the evolving needs of our defence customers, our position in the Canadian defence market continues to strengthen. During the quarter, we secured new awards, extensions and program expansions across training, health services, IT and cyber space, communications, manufacturing and engineering. These wins reinforce Calian's role as a trusted partner to the Canadian Armed Forces and a key contributor to Canada's defence industrial base. Over the past 12 months, we've secured more than $550 million in defence contract signings, bringing our backlog to more than a billion dollars in defense. We're also taking deliberate steps to expand our innovation partnerships through ventures in C5ISRT. Along with the new agreements announced in Q2 with ADGA and Tessellate Robotics, we are building partnerships that bring together technology integration, expertise and operational knowledge to solve complex challenges. Our space products and solutions continue to demonstrate clear market differentiation. This year our team has delivered several high value areas including precision location capabilities for the Arctic, software to support next generation LEO Constellations and deep space antenna solutions that enable exploration missions. These achievements highlight both the breadth of our expertise and the growing relevance of Calian space capabilities in mission critical environments. Internationally, we're increasing our focus and investment in Europe in the second half of this year with targeted investments in talent, infrastructure and technology. These investments are designed to deepen customer relationships to scale responsibly and position Calian for long term growth in a rapidly evolving defense market. The opportunity ahead is significant. Over the past decade, Calian has built a deep differentiated defense and space platform. Our focus now is to convert that scale into broader mandates, larger programs and more integrated solutions, positioning Calian to serve as a prime partner for customers seeking trusted end to end mission critical capability. Let me spend a moment now on Essential Industries. Our Essential Industries segment continued to build positive momentum this quarter supported by improving market fundamentals, stronger execution and a successful integration of recently acquired capabilities. In Q2, revenue increased 25% led by the contributions of AMS. This acquisition has meaningfully expanded our presence in the Arctic and provides a strong platform to advance our broader strategy in a region of increasing importance to our customers. We're also encouraged by the return to organic growth. After a modest start to the year, organic revenue growth accelerated to the high single digits in Q2, reflecting improved demand across parts of our portfolio including early signs of recovery in our U.S. commercial business. For the first half of FY26 revenue increased 22% and adjusted EBITDA grew 70%, demonstrating the leverage in the business as volumes improve and our teams execute with greater discipline. These results reinforce the progress we're making and the opportunity to unlock further value in this segment. Essential Industries remains an important part of Callion's strategy. Our work across sectors such as health and energy, strengthen the resilience of our portfolio, expands our customer reach and positions us in markets where reliability, expertise, and operational performance matters. Looking ahead, our priority is clear deliver for our customers and drive margin expansion through efficiencies and operational improvements. With targeted actions underway, improving demand and a stronger execution across the segment, we're well positioned to deliver meaningful margin improvement through the balance of the year and exit FY26 at high single digit margins in this segment. In summary, we're increasingly operating as OneCalian, a more focused, integrated business with complementary capabilities that can be applied across multiple markets and customer missions. With each segment has distinct priorities. The power of our model is how these capabilities come together across the business. We're connecting expertise, sharing technology and applying proven solutions from one market to the other. AMS and our nuclear service capabilities, for example, create opportunities to extend beyond their current commercial markets. Over time, these capabilities can support dual use applications in areas such as Arctic healthcare, energy resilience and critical infrastructure priorities that matter to both commercial and defense customers. Similarly, our IT and cyber teams are increasingly collaborating across segments, allowing us to bring deeper expertise, broader delivery capability and more complete solutions to our customers. This is the value of OneCalian specialized capabilities operating through a simpler structure, coming together to solve large and more complex customer challenges. With strong alignment, sharper focus, and disciplined execution, we're building a more scalable business, one that is positioned to accelerate profitable growth, capture large opportunities and deliver sustained value for customers and shareholders. I'll now turn it over to Will, who will discuss our Q2 financial results. Will thank you Patrick. Q2 revenues increased 18% to 229 million and represents a record quarter. This growth was driven by both Defense and space and essential industries segments. Acquisitive growth was 6% and was generated by the contribution of AMS (Advanced Manufacturing Solutions), which we completed in May 2025, and Infield Scientific Inc., which closed in October 2025. We continue to build on the strong momentum established last quarter, delivering an impressive 12% organic growth. Notably, this robust performance was reflected across both of our operating segments. A significant portion of this growth in the quarter was driven by increased demand for our technology solutions across both Canada and in the us In Canada, national defence was a key contributor for this demand. Their reliance on our product solutions underscores our reputation as a trusted partner capable of delivering timely and effective support when it matters Most. In the U.S. growth was fueled by our U.S. commercial operations as customers who had previously paused purchases due to economic uncertainty are now returning. This renewed activity has resulted in these operations achieving year over year growth for the second consecutive quarter, highlighting the strength of our offerings and the resilience of our business in the face of changing market conditions. This quarter marks the third consecutive quarter of positive organic growth, a clear indication that we are overcoming the challenges faced last year. The anticipated tailwinds in the defense sector are beginning to take effect, further supporting our upward trajectory as we move forward. The sustained momentum positions us favorably for ongoing growth and success in the coming quarters. Q2 gross profit increased by 24% to 80 million as compared to 65 million for the same period last year and represents a record high. This increase reflects revenue growth, changes in mix and contributions from our acquisitions. As a result, gross margins increased from 33.4% to 35.1%. The increase that we saw in gross margin percentage was due to a higher mix of product solutions in the quarter. We do see variability quarter to quarter in the revenue mix, which will drive variation in our reported gross margin percentage in future quarters. Q2 adjusted EBITDA increased 60% to 28 million, significantly outpacing the revenue growth. This increase was driven by higher gross profit and as a result adjusted EBITDA margin reached 12.2%, up from 9% for the same period last year. Turning to cash flow and capital deployment in Q2 we generated 1 million in cash flow from operations compared to 10 million for the same period last year. The year over year decrease was primarily driven by increased working capital requirements, mainly related to higher accounts receivable, which partially offset the benefits of higher profitability. We needed to invest in working capital in the short term in order to rapidly capitalize on technology solutions demand that we saw in the quarter. We anticipate that these receivables will normalize and convert to cash in the upcoming quarters. As a result of this and the working capital acquired through recent acquisitions, our working capital efficiency ratio slightly shifted to 12% compared to 9% in the same quarter last year. Looking beyond these working capital dynamics, operating free cash flow increased by 119% to $21 million, reflecting strong cash conversion at 77% of adjusted EBITDA. This performance underscores our ability to generate substantial cash from our core operations. Even as we invest in expansion and integration, we remain focused on optimizing our working capital and maintaining robust cash flow generation as we move forward. Now turning to capital deployment. During the quarter, we used cash on hand and a portion of our credit facility to support key investments and priorities. We funded 4 million in capital expenditures, reinforcing our investment to ongoing growth. Additionally, we paid 5 million in our notes relating to the May 2025AMS (Advanced Manufacturing Solutions) acquisition, a testament to AMS (Advanced Manufacturing Solutions) strong performance and successful integration into our operations. We also returned $3 million to shareholders through dividends. These actions reflect our balanced approach to investing in the business and rewarding our shareholders. Looking ahead on M and A Our pipeline remains robust with multiple active discussions underway, we are optimistic about completing strategic transactions in fiscal 26 and as we've outlined previously, acquisitions continue to be our top capital deployment priority. Let's take a look at the balance sheet and cash availability. As of March 31, 2026, we had drawn 167 million on our debt facility, reflecting a modest increase of 3 million quarter over quarter. We closed the period with net debt of 111 million, resulting in a net debt to adjusted ebitda ratio of 1.2 times, well below our threshold of 2.5 times. This conservative leverage position provides us with significant financial flexibility and resilience. On March 26, 2026, we exercised $75 million of the accordion feature on our credit facility, raising our total committed capacity to $275 million. This expansion enhances our ability to pursue strategic acquisitions and invest in internal initiatives that drive organic growth. It also demonstrates the strong support and confidence of our lending syndicate and our performance and our long term vision. With a combination of our cash position, the unused portion of our credit facility and our remaining accordion, we have approximately 240 million in available liquidity. This ample financial flexibility positions us to execute our growth strategy, effectively ensuring we can capitalize on both organic and inorganic opportunities as they arise. Now let's turn to our fiscal 26 outlook. Our outlook for fiscal 26 has strengthened since last quarter, reflecting an encouraging upward trend. We are increasingly optimistic as robust tailwinds in the defense sector drive positive momentum and support our confidence in future growth. Over the next several years, we are targeting annual revenue growth of 10 to 15% driven by a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. This is consistent with our historical revenue CAGR at 12% over the last decade. As we execute on this strategy, our focus remains on expanding EBITDA free cash flow and return on invested capital by prioritizing high growth verticals, streamlining operations and deploying capital with discipline. As a result, we expect adjusted EBITDA growth to consistently outpace revenue growth in the midterm. We will balance this with investments to ensure our solutions continue to lead and ensure we can capitalize on upcoming opportunities. The first half of fiscal 26 underscores this approach, with revenue up 15% and adjusted EBITDA up 44%. While we are pleased with our first half results, particularly with strong performance in Q2, it's important to note that Q2 is typically a seasonally high quarter for us and may not represent the pace for the remainder of this year. This quarter benefited from favorable timing and strong performance in certain areas, which may not be as pronounced in the coming quarters. Nevertheless, we remain highly optimistic about our Future for fiscal 26. We anticipate double digit revenue growth in the low teens and adjusted EBITDA growth in the high teens, reflecting a more favorable outlook than last quarter. This confidence is underpinned by sustained momentum in our defense and space and essential industry segments as well as the full year contributions from our recent AMS (Advanced Manufacturing Solutions) and infield scientific acquisitions. From a capital deployment perspective, we expect working capital usage to track in line with revenue growth and should finish the year in the 12 to $14 million range. Capital expenditures are anticipated to remain in the $10 million range, supporting both ongoing operations and targeted growth investments. Our dividend policy remains unchanged for the remainder of this fiscal year. We continue to believe that a balanced capital allocation strategy includes a dividend and our current target has been to pay out 20 to 25% of operating free cash flow. At present, our dividend payout is below this range and we will review both the appropriate payout level and whether this target remains suitable for our business going forward. We plan to complete this review and make a decision regarding the dividend in conjunction with our Q4 results in November, at which time we will provide an update to shareholders consistent with our strategy. MA will remain our primary use of cash as we continue to expand our capabilities and broaden our market reach. For the remainder of the year, we expect to pay residual balance of the HPT earn out. We remain open to resuming share buybacks on an opportunistic basis subject to market conditions and our overall capital allocation framework. This approach preserves flexibility and ensures capital is deployed where it can deliver the greatest long term value. We remain focused on executing our strategy and driving value for our stakeholders. I will now turn the call back over to Patrick for closing remarks. Patrick, thank you will. In closing, Q2 in the first half of FY26 demonstrates the momentum we're building. We delivered strong revenue growth, significant adjusted EBITDA expansion and a growing backlog, all supported by disciplined execution and increasing demand in our core markets. Defense and Space continues to emerge as a key growth engine, while Essential Industries is making clear progress on growth, margin expansion and operating performance. Just as importantly, we're beginning a more focused and integrated business across Calian. And our teams are working together to bring complementary capabilities to our customers, combining expertise in defense, space, health, nuclear, it, cyber, manufacturing, engineering to deliver larger, more complete solutions. Our balance sheet remains strong, giving us the flexibility to invest in talent, technology, innovation and strategic acquisitions. We will continue to deploy capital with discipline and a clear focus on profitable growth, free cash flow and long term results. The opportunity ahead is significant. Defense and space markets are accelerating, critical infrastructure needs are expanding and customers are looking for trusted partners who can deliver in complex, high consequence environments. And I believe Calian is well positioned to meet that need. And with that, Kevin, I'd like to open the call to questions.