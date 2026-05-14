Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 14, 2026 9:20 AM 27 min read

Full Transcript: Calian Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call

Calian Group (TSX:CGY) reported second-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/apsntrjn

Summary

Calian Group reported an 18% revenue growth in Q2 2026, with 12% organic growth and a record of $321 million in new contracts, strengthening their backlog to $1.5 billion.

The company achieved a 60% increase in adjusted EBITDA, driven by higher volumes and improved execution, with significant contributions from the Canadian defense sector.

Strategic initiatives included integrating capabilities across business segments to pursue larger opportunities and expanding operations in Europe with investments in talent and technology.

Calian Group anticipates double-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2026, supported by robust defense sector tailwinds and strategic acquisitions.

Management highlighted the importance of acquisitions for capital deployment and maintaining a strong balance sheet with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.2 times.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jennifer McCaughey (Director of Investor Relations)

Patrick Houston (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. If you have a question or comment at this time, please press star one one on your telephone. If your question has been answered, you wish to move yourself from the queue, please press star 11 again. We'll pause for a moment while we compile our Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Stephanie Price with cibc. Your line is open.

Sam Schmidt

Hi there, it's Sam Schmidt on for Stephanie Price. I wanted to ask about revenue growth in the Defense and Space segment. It accelerated from last quarter. Can you talk through details on what drove that growth and are there any pockets of strength to call out in certain regions?

Patrick Houston (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, so thanks for that, Sam. Defense and Space did see very strong growth in the quarter. As we mentioned. This was primarily relating to our technology solutions within the context of Canada. However, we did see growth across the portfolio of Defense and Space through the services that we provide both within Canada and also our European market. So I think this is really strong demand across the portfolio and rapid delivery for some of our technology solutions.

Sam Schmidt

Thank you. That's good color. And then a second question for me. Margins expanded year on year in both segments. Can you talk through drivers there, including the net basis accounting, treatment of certain product revenues and how should we think about margin profile going forward? Thank you.

Patrick Houston (Chief Executive Officer)

Sam Schmidt

Thank you very much. I'll pass the line.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Paul Schreiber with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Paul Schreiber (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Paul Schreiber (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Patrick Houston (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Paul.

OPERATOR

Again, ladies and gentlemen, if you have a question or comment at this time, please press star one one on your telephone. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Emma Feng with Ventum Financial. Your line is open.

Emma Feng (Equity Analyst at Ventum Financial)

Patrick Houston (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Emma.

OPERATOR

One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Michael Kuiprios with Desjardins. Your line is open.

Michael Kuiprios (Equity Analyst at Desjardins)

Good morning and thank you for taking my question. Maybe just I was curious. We've seen a lot of news on the increased presence of the Canadian armed forces that are now looking to be stationed in the Arctic for 12 months a year as well, some increasing presence in Europe, European countries and exercises. Could you just maybe explain how this could impact your training and health businesses both in Canada and Europe?

Patrick Houston (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Kuiprios (Equity Analyst at Desjardins)

Patrick Houston (Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks, Michael.

OPERATOR

And I'm not showing any further questions this time. I turn the call back over to Patrick. Perfect, Kevin. Thank you. Thank you everyone for joining us today. And I look forward to speaking to you in August when we announce our Q3 results. And with that, Kevin, we can end the call. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's presentation. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful day.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved