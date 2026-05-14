Prenetics Global Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

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Greetings and welcome to the Prenetics first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Your hosts today are Danny Young, Chief Executive Officer and co Founder and Brian Rosen, CFO of IM8 and Steven Lowe, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Young and Mr. Lowe will present results of operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and provide a corporate update. A press release detailing these results was released today and is available on the Investor Relations section of our company's website, www.prenetics.com. before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that statements made on this call and webcast may include predictions, estimates and other information that might be considered forward looking. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. While these forward looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and are not a guarantee of future performance. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this presentation. Please keep in mind that we're not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision of these forward looking statements in light of new information or future events. Throughout today's discussion, we'll attempt to present some important factors relating to our business that may affect our predictions. Unless otherwise specified, all information provided on this call as of today's date and we undertake no duty to update such information. For a complete discussion of these factors and other risks, you should review our annual reports with other documents and disclosures on file with the securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. at this time I'd like to turn the call over to Prenetics Chief Executive Officer Danny Young. Please go ahead sir.

Great. Thank you and good morning everyone dialing in from New York today. Thank you so much for joining us. Alongside the earnings release this morning, I encourage everyone to review our latest investor presentation which is on our [email protected]. There's a lot of new cohort detail in there worth looking through. I just want to start out by saying 17 months ago we launched IMATE with a single product, no customers and zero revenue. Today we are shipping to 43 countries delivering approximately 150,000 servings every single day and we are tracking to reach roughly 186 million in annualized recurring revenue based on IM8's monthly revenue in May. This is what product market fit looks like at scale, Q1 was our best quarter as a consumer health company and April and May are tracking better still. I want to frame three things this morning. The company we have become the engine driving the numbers and what's ahead. First, the company, the Prenetics that went public in 2022 was a diagnostics and genome testing business built around laboratory testing. A very different revenue model, a different growth profile. The Prenetics you see today is something entirely different. We are now a player consumer health company anchored by IMATE recurring subscription revenue, expanding gross margins, global distribution across 43 countries, operating disciplines built around unit economics. Over the past nine months we've also divested three businesses, ACT Genomics, Europa and Inciite, redeploying capital into our highest conviction growth asset. The brand, the team, the science and the channels have all been rebuilt. When you evaluate our results, evaluate them through that lens. This is in every meaningful sense a new company in regard to Q1. So on a continuing operational basis, total revenue was 36 million, up approximately 333% year over year. IME contributed 33.8 million, nearly 6 times year over year and up 23% sequentially over an already strong Q4 IME gross margins expanded to 64%, a roughly 400 basis point improvement quarter over quarter. Gross profit grew 315% year over year to 23.3 million. Active subscribers grew to 82,000, 93% of IME revenue came from subscriptions. Servings delivered grew 28% sequentially to 8.8 million for the quarter. That's real consumption, not orders just sitting in pantries. And the acceleration has not stopped. April delivered 14 million IME monthly revenue of 18.6% over March. IME monthly revenue in May is tracking to approximately 15.5 million, implying annualized recurring revenue of roughly 186 million. The single most important thing that we did this quarter wasn't a new product. It was completing the international rollout of quarterly subscriptions. We started in the US in Q4 of last year and extended it globally in Q1. The impact has been very substantial. Our average order value has stepped up from approximately $110 for full year 2025 to new customer average order value of 157 Q4 25 to $240 in Q1 2026, a 53% sequential increase and more than 2x of our full year 25 baseline. Our payback period compresses, cash flow improves and critically, retention has seen stronger. Our new customer subscription rate is approximately 79% essentially unchanged from Q4. People aren't being pushed into longer commitments, they're choosing it because the product works. Now let me give you the cohort data because this is where the story gets really interesting. On January 2026, our quarterly cohort generated $587 in cumulative revenue per customer in just four months. For context, our January 25 monthly cohort took 12 months to reach $549. So basically four orders today equals 12 orders a year ago. We are collecting cash roughly three times faster per customer than we were just one year ago when we first launched. Extrapolating that trajectory, current cohorts are tracking toward an implied 12 month LTR of 900 to 1,100 versus the $571 we delivered on mature cohorts. And 81% of the cumulative 12th order revenue in our mature cohorts comes from repeat purchases. That puts our net repeat revenue well ahead of every public DTC player that discloses a comparable metric bell ring at 52% figs at 50% oddity at 45% we are operating in a very different league on retention. Given the trajectory and the momentum that we are seeing, we are raising our full year 2026 IMA revenue guidance to 190 million to 210 million, up from our prior range of 180 to 200 million. For Q2 we expect total revenue of 46 million to 48 million, with IMA contributing 44 million to 46 million, which marks an approximately 33% sequential quarterly growth in just IMA revenue. And importantly, this guidance excludes the three Q4 product launches, hydration, creatine and kids gummies. Those are pure upside. I want to also spend a few minutes talking about the three the engine behind the numbers. Three things make this engine work and each is a moat that compounds the first one Athlete Equity Alignment, David Beckham of course everyone else co founded im8. Irina Sabalenka, world number one tennis player, also joined last June, is also a partner. Our roster has only deepened in Q1 and a week since we signed up Formula One driver Ollie Barron. More recently two time NBA MVP Giannis. In fact I was just with Giannis in Milwaukee last week so we got some great content that we're going to be able to show very soon. And most recently we just announced a partnership with Inter Miami as their official health supplements partner which also includes an equity stake in Prenetics Neal rights with a minimum of four players including Lionel Messi and an IMA nutrition center at their training facility. Every one of these partners holds equity in Prenetics. Their incentives compound with hours over years, not campaigns. And let me address something directly because I know it's a question on people's minds. There is an assumption that partnerships like these cost a fortune. In fact, they do not. Because of the strength of our brand and our equity alignment model, we secure highly favorable terms relative out to our revenue base. Each of these partnerships are not material to us from a financial cost perspective. They are nowhere near the multimillion dollars per year category that some may assume. We are building a roster no challenger brand can match and we are building efficiently. And I can honestly say that each of these individual partners that we do have, they take the product every single day, they tell their friends and family about it, and it spreads very, very fast. The second thing we have as a moat we believe is our science. Our scientific advisory board spans individuals, doctors, physicians, scientists from Mayo Clinic, Cedars Sinai and even NASA. We have completed a randomized control trial behind our flagship product and two new randomized control trials are underway covering gut health and longevity. And we believe we can complete these two trials by the end of the year. RCT, great clinical evidence is extremely rare in supplements, but we believe it's worth investing in and that will be a very defensible moat that we can build. Thirdly, we have an AI driven marketing engine. Just to put into perspective, when we first started out last year we had about 50 ads running. Today on any given time we have about 3,000 live meta ads which is a 60x increase since launch. We put out roughly 600 to new ads on a weekly basis and our AI creative pipeline tests, iterates and learns faster than legacy DTC competitors. A single arena Sapa Lanka Instagram Reel last year drove 233 million views and was the number one social ad in Instagram in 2025. And today we are also diversifying away from meta concentration. Over the course of 2026 our channel mix is expected to move from approximately 85% to roughly 55% deploying the same proven engine across TikTok, YouTube, AppLovin to unlock new audiences at improved tech. And now let me spend a few minutes talking about what's ahead in terms of our product roadmap because this is really central to our growth story in Q4 2026 this we are launching three new products and we haven't mentioned this previously but we will mention it now. And these three new products are in the category of hydration, creatine and kids gummies. These are not random line extensions. Each one targets a large fast growing category. Each plays to a structural advantage we already have. And each gives our existing community more reasons to make IMA part of their daily lives. Starting with hydration. The global hydration category is roughly $37 billion growing 8% a year. Dominated by the names like Gatorade, Liquid IV Drip Drop and OMNT. But here is the opportunity. Most of this category is commoditized sugar and electrolytes. IME hydration is built to the same premium science backed clean formulation standard as Daily UltIM8 Essentials third party tested, NSF certified for sport. And hydration is a category where authentic athlete credibility is the entire game. We have Beckham, Sabalenka, Bearman, Giannis and now Inter Miami. On-court and off the court. No challenger brand can match that alignment. Next, creatine. The global creatine category is about 1.3 billion and growing 26% a year. The fastest growing of the three. Creatine is having a genuine cultural moment. Expanding well beyond bodybuilding into condition, healthy aging and women's health. The competitors here are Optimal Nutrition, Muscle Melt, Thorn and Create. Our differentiator is positioning IM8 creatine. Pair strength with connection Creatine plus focus. Most creatine on the market is a commodity powder. Ours will be formulated for both physical and mental performance with the same scientific rigor behind everything that we make. And thirdly, kids gummies. The global kids supplement category is roughly 3.6 billion, growing 8% a year. And frankly is the category most ripe for disruption. The incumbents, Flintstone, Centrum Kids little critters are all legacy brands often loaded with sugar and artificial ingredients. With very little earned parental trust. The modern Challenger grooms is still young. Our advantage is simple. Parents who trust IMA for themselves will trust it for their children. Our existing customers are overwhelmingly parents. A clean science backed all in one zero sugar kids product is the most natural household extension we could make. And here's the critical point that ties it together. Every one of these launches sells into our base of over 82,000 highly engaged, highly loyal subscribers. These are not standalone bets. They deepen the value of every customer. We already have on our internal modeling at illustrative attach rates against our existing base. These three skills at approximately $178 to $378 of incremental second year revenue per customer. To put that in context, that is a meaningful uplift layered on top of the cohort economics I walked through earlier. They extend the brand into the home. They compound the lifetime value of the base and none of this revenue is in our guidance. It is all upside. Now let me move on to the capital allocation balance sheet. On the balance sheet as of today we have approximately 147 million in cash and financial assets. In the past week we sold our entire Bitcoin position. 510 Bitcoin for 41.3 million in cash proceeds already received. The board has also adopted a policy that the company will not purchase Bitcoin or any other digital assets going forward our capital is most productively deployed behind IMEAT. We will put these proceeds to work in four places. Potential expansion of our authorized share repurchase program, accelerated IME, DTC marketing or union economics are proven Q4 product pipeline and continued international expansion. On the share buyback we have repurchased approximately 19 million of the 40 million authorized amount since March 6th. I along with senior management personally added another 2.75 million of open market purchases in previous trading windows. That is my conviction in this company rented in my own capital and what's ahead? Let me close with where we're headed. We are operating in a 209 billion global supplements market growing roughly 8% per year. Even at our current revenue targets for 26, we represent approximately 0.1% market share with approximately 200 million revenue guidance. For 26, a 1 billion brand at just 0.5% global market share is well within reach. And that's before laying in new products, new geographies and additional subscription frequencies. The runway and upside is enormous and we believe we are still in the very early innings. I'll say this plainly. I believe we are building a multi-billion dollar consumer health brand, a generational health brand. The product works evidenced by the 16,000 5 star reviews. You see, the science is real. The athletes are aligned, the engine compounds and the data is doing the talking. With that I'd like to welcome Brian Rosen who joins us today as our Chief financial officer of IM8. And in fact, it's Brian's first day today. And Brian brings with us nearly two decades of finance leadership across premium consumer health and DTC subscription brands. And I believe he'll be a big asset moving forward. Brian, over to you.

Thank you Danny and good morning everyone. Pleasure to be here on the call and on my first day at that. Before Stephen walks through the Q1 numbers in detail, I'll take just a couple moments to introduce myself and explain why I joined. First, a little bit about my background. I've spent nearly two decades at the intersection of consumer health, subscription supplements and DTC E Commerce, especially in premium brands. Most recently I was Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of E Commerce Operations at Wellbeam Consumer Health, a private equity backed wellness platform. Wellbeam's portfolio included BioTrust in healthy aging, Nutrition you Natural in women's hormonal and specialty supplements, and Truskin, a clean plant powered skin care brand. I had joined Truskin as CFO in 2020 and helped take it through its acquisition by Wellbeam in 2021. Prior to that I held CFO roles at Penetrex, Naturello Premium Supplements and Rant, Inc. All of these were successfully acquired. So I've sat in the operator's seat through scale, through capital raises and through exits. And I know what separates the brands that break through the ones break through from the ones that stall. Why I joined im8 is pretty simple. Across every transaction I've ever worked on, the breakout brands share three traits. They all have a founder who cares deeply about the product, real science behind the formulations, and a team that treats every order and every dollar with discipline. From my first conversation with Danny, it was obvious this is the exact foundation IMA is built on. David Beckham as a co founding partner, world class athletes as authentic equity aligned users, scientific advisory board members spanning Mayo Clinic, Cedars Sinai, NASA, RCT grade clinical validation and an AI and operating model that moves at a pace I've never seen at this scale. Full disclosure, I've been an iM8 customer for over a year now. I was on the Beckham stack way before I had met Danny or any of the teams actually know that the product works because I use it. It was pretty fun to actually meet Danny for the first time just having used the product for so long. The thing that really ultimately convinced me to join is the cohort data. It's just the math here is tremendous. In my career I've looked at hundreds of cohort curves on supplement brands, but I've never seen LTV numbers like this. 81% repeat revenue $240 new customer AOV 2026 cohorts that are tracking to 900 to 1100 in 12 month revenue per customer. This isn't a marketing story, it's what discipline unit economics looks like when a brand hits product market fit at scale My role here is going to be quite clear. Build the financial foundation to support the next phase of growth. And that means three things. First, scaling the finance organization globally to keep pace with the brand. The business is growing faster than most public companies in the category and the financial infrastructure has to be ready. Second, sharpening capital allocation and unit economic discipline. We need to measure every dollar of marketing spend against payback and LTV, channel by channel, cohort by cohort. The CFO's job in a high growth D2C business is to make sure we're scaling profitably, not just scaling. Third, working hand in hand with Danny and the rest of the team to ensure our financial and operational foundation supports the trajectory we have ahead. Looking forward to getting to know our shareholders and the analyst community in the quarters to come. With that, I'll turn the call over to Stephen.

Great. Thank you Brian and good morning everyone. So, a quick note on today's release before I get into the numbers we are furnishing our preliminary resulting while we complete our quarter end closing procedures for certain non cash salary items, specifically lowering liabilities from our December 2025 exchange program, and the share consideration that we received from the Europa business divestiture completed in the fourth quarter. Now, these items are noncash and non operating in nature and therefore they did not excite revenue, gross profit, operating loss or adjusted ebitda. We expect to provide full financial statements once those procedures are complete and moving on to the financial results on a continuing operating basis. Total revenue for Q1 2026 was 36 million, up approximately 334% year over year from 8.3 million in Q1 2025. IM8 contributed 33.8 million. Circuit DNA contributed 2.2 million. Gross profit was 23.3 million, up approximately 315% year over year. Consolidated gross margin was 64.8% at the IM8 segment level, gross margin was 64.3% up from 16.3% in Q4 2025 and 59.6% a year ago. That's a 400 basis point sequential improvement. The margin expansion is driven by five factors compounded scale driven manufacturing efficiencies. As production volumes grew across our flagship lines, we negotiated unit economics with key contract manufacturers and ingredient suppliers, favorable product mix shifts towards high margin stews and subscription orders, packaging optimization and often improved fulfillment and freight efficiencies. As order density grew across 43 international market. We expect to sustain these efficiencies through balance of 2026 as volume scale further and supply chain initiatives mature. Loss in operations for this quarter was 8.9 million compared with 6 million in Q1 2025. Adjusted EBITDA loss was 5.6 million compared to 4.5 million in Q1 2025. The modest year over year increase reflects the library Marketing investment behind the international quarterly subscription rollout investment that as Danny just walked through is already showing in our cohort economics. And I will also cite that the EBITDA range that we disclosed in the press release, which is not small, that range is driven entirely by the non cash and operating fee movements on borrowing liabilities and consideration shares as part of the euro divestment. And again these have no impact on operating performance. And moving on to the balance sheet cash and cash equivalent at the end of the quarter is 56 million. We have no debt. We also held 34.8 million Bitcoin and approximately 15 million in current financial assets measured at fair value through pml. And that actually represents our investment in investment funds. Subsequent to our quarter end we sold our entire 510 bitcoins position for 41.3 million in cash proceeds which we have already received. So with the completion of this divestment, our estimated cash value has increased to approximately 19 1.3 million. Combined with a financial investment in funds and cash, we have financial resources of about 147 million. Under 40 million cash repurchase program, we have actually deployed approximately 19 million and we bought approximately 968,000 shares and with the management team personally investing an additional 2.75 million in open market purchases in our previous trading windows. Looking ahead, based on Q1 result, an April IMA monthly revenue of 14 million, that's really up 18.6 months over month, we are raising our full year 2026 IMA revenue guidance to 119 million to 210 million, up from our prior 118 million to 200 million range for Q2 specifically, we expect total revenue of 36 million to 48 million, with IM8 contributing 44 million to 46 million, representing approximately 33% sequential quarterly growth over IM8's Q1 revenue of 33.8 million. And as Danny noted in Q4, this year we plan to have three product launches, hydration Creatine and Kids Gummies. And these are not included in this guidance and will present incremental upside. With that, let's open the line for questions. Operator, please.

Hey Ryan, good to hear from you. So in terms of our customer acquisition, as I mentioned earlier, roughly 85% of our current spend is on Meta and 15% on Google. And so that's been quite consistent. Yeah, from when we launched until now. But we do believe there's a bigger audience globally and so that's why we have already started diversifying our customer acquisition channels into TikTok, AppLovin' and YouTube. Right. So right now we've already experimented and spending, I would say three to five thousand dollars daily on these other platforms. But of course when we're spending a few thousand dollars, it's really about, as I mentioned earlier, it's about testing, learning, reiterating before we scale these up. But we do believe by the end of the year we will be able to be successful in unlocking new growth and new channels and new audiences which will help with our customer acquisition.

So the customer orders was now actually from a delivered purpose because as mentioned in Q1, we delivered shifted a lot of these customer orders into quarterly. So if you actually look at the actual servings on a quarterly basis, that's the key figure. But that servings per quarter actually increased because when you think about the quarterly and monthly, because people are buying three months at a time, so your orders will decrease, but the actual number of servings will increase. So our servings actually increase more than 20% quarter over quarter. So I think that's a key figure moving forward to look at because it's not a direct apples to apples comparison because last quarter we didn't have, you know, the quarterly subscriptions based into the orders.

Yeah, So I mean, we're constantly iterating and testing. Right. And again, we've gotten in the Q1. One of the key things was actually how do we increase our velocity in terms of creative diversity on Meta and increase the number of quality of ads. And so this is where I mentioned earlier. Now we have roughly about three thousand ads on Meta and we're running, you know, 600 to 800 new ads on a weekly basis. So we've really gotten a lot of creative output in this past few months. Again, because these things doesn't. It's not overnight that you can just say increase it. So even on Meta there's a lot of testing that we have to do on a daily basis to be able to increase spend. Just because we want to increase spend. We can't do that unless you have this creative diversity engine. Right. And then also, to be fair, I think the announcement of Giannis Ali Bearman more recently Inter Miami, all these had halo effects on the brand and reputation and the credibility which then aligns to having seen this increased momentum in April and May while we're maintaining the cap levels that we previously had. Okay. And then, and also, and also last second as that we've also seen a increase in the retention from our January cohorts in terms of the renewal factors. Right. Because again, when January we only had the cohorts available to renew in April. So that also played a factor which we also seen the quarterly subscribers have a 10% higher retention from monthly subscribers. When we think about the first, the four month period.

Sure, yeah. So TikTok is again one of the key priorities for this quarter. Right. So I think right now giving an example, we have roughly about 500 affiliates on TikTok. We're spending from a testing perspective, three to $5,000 on a daily basis. We expect to get to a one thousand affiliate by end of the month and continue to grow from there. Right. So we're very optimistic about TikTok. In fact, we just had a call with TikTok senior management. They're also very excited for us to be on the platform and be there in a big way. Yeah. So I do believe in the next, I would say three to six months, you'll see significant progress on TikTok. And given what we've been able to do On Meta, I'm 100% convinced that we'll be able to do the same on TikTok, which now is a platform where, where lots of consumers are shopping on.

I mean, yes, I think the new channels, I certainly think there's going to be additional upside there. But of course, you know, we don't have any quantified data there with like, you know, TikTok, YouTube, AppLovin, et cetera. So there's new channels there. To be fair, I think even there's still going to be significant upside even on Meta as we scale because when we're on TikTok, when we're on AppLovin', on one YouTube, these actually directly will impact Meta as well. But I do as well mention that the new SKUs. We haven't factored this into our guidance just because again, we're going to be launching the Q4. I think it's too soon to make any revenue projections, but from our track record and what we've done, even with our launch of our daily Ultimate Longevity last October, you've seen that we've been able to successfully launch new products into the market. And we do believe with our marketing flywheel and Playbook that we'll have success with the new products because there's a lot of opportunity in the market still for the hydration category, creatine and kids gummies. And I know one thing that really separates us from a lot of the competitors is that we're truly global brand shipping to 43 countries. And I think there are additional upsides, not for this year, but for 27, 28, is that we haven't even talked about China yet. So China is going to be a significant opportunity for us once we decide when to launch there. India we haven't even talked about. So there is going to be significant upside in the future. But I do believe in 26 wise, we're. Yeah, we're very comfortable with our projections as of now.

So this is going to be a very robust twin study. So we've actually detailed one slide in terms of our RCT trial in the investor deck. So 120 people for the gut health, 180 people for the longevity. We're going to be testing biomarkers before and after individuals are on the product for eight weeks and 12 weeks. So this will be a very robust trial and we're going to be starting recruitment within the next 30 to 45 days. Yeah. So we're very excited about this. And what gives us confidence that we will see positive results is the amount of enormous reviews that we have gotten back from our customers on both our platform as well as even. You look at Trustpilot, where we now have 4.6 rating across 1300 reviews. In total, we have more than 16,000 five star reviews. And again, I think I mentioned this earlier, it's incredibly rare that any supplement brand will do a RCT on a finished product. Now, a lot of companies may do it on certain ingredients or use brand ingredients, but never on the finished product. So the fact that we're looking to invest in this is a sign of conviction of the product.

Yeah. So we've launched a Superpower partnership just in the U.S. again, given that's where Superpowers is launched. Early results are positive. They haven't done the retesting yet, but there is, I think, about, you know, 10 to 15% uptake rate of individuals which are purchasing the product along with a blood test. And so we believe over time, you know, individuals can quantify the effect of IMAI based upon a baseline blood marker test and, you know, after taking the product for 90 days, which is exactly what we're doing in the RCT trials.

Thank you, everyone. Yeah, I know there's been a lot of talk about in terms of growth, can it be maintained, can it be sustained? So I think we've shown in Q1 that can definitely be not just sustained, but growing. And in Q2 we're seeing continued momentum. That just gives me such a strong conviction as we start and go into 2026, further into the months of 2026, we believe we are building a once in a lifetime generational health supplements brand that in the next three to four years could literally be one of the world's biggest supplement brands. So thank you everyone for following our journey and it's an exciting time here.

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