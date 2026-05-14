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May 14, 2026 9:17 AM 32 min read

Prenetics Global Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1762906&tp_key=0987da3dac

Summary

Prenetics Global reported Q1 2026 revenue of $36 million, a 333% increase year-over-year, driven by the success of their IMATE product line.

The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $190 million-$210 million and expects Q2 2026 revenue to be $46 million-$48 million.

Strategic initiatives include global expansion, new product launches in hydration, creatine, and kids gummies, and a focus on AI-driven marketing and channel diversification.

Prenetics Global divested non-core businesses and sold its Bitcoin holdings to focus capital on IMATE's growth, including a possible share repurchase program.

Management highlighted strong cohort retention, growing average order values, and alignment with athlete partners as key factors in their growth strategy.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Danny Young (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

Brian Rosen (Chief Financial Officer)

Stephen Lowe

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll now be conducting a question and answer session. If you'd like to be placed in the question queue, please press star1 on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press star 2 if you'd like to move your question from the queue. One moment please. While we poll for questions, our first question is coming from Ryan Myers from Main Street Capital you line is not live.

Ryan Myers

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. Brian, it's great to meet you and welcome to the story. Looking forward to getting to know you better just to kick things off. Curious. How have you guys seen customer acquisition efficiency trend? Especially as you called out in your slide deck, looking to diversify sort of the channels in which you guys are marketing. So maybe how would that make things more efficient as well?

Danny Young (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

Ryan Myers

Got it. That's helpful. And then lastly for me, if we think about the KPIs you gave, total customer orders were down say 4% quarter over quarter. I think you alluded to there's just some changing in the product mix that drove that. But anything to read into there with the customer orders and then have you seen that rebound here in the second quarter?

Danny Young (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

Ryan Myers

No, that makes sense. Thanks for taking my questions.

George Kelly

Yeah, thank you. Next question is coming from George Kelly from Ross Capital Partners. Her line is now live. Hi George. Hey everyone. Hey Danny, thanks for taking the questions. A few for you. First, what happened in April and May? It was a big acceleration. Just curious if you could detail sort of what drove that.

Danny Young (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

George Kelly

Okay, okay, understood. And then second question, I guess a follow up to one of Ryan's questions. Can you speak specifically to TikTok? How early days is it there? Have you really done much through TikTok and maybe talk about your efforts in building an affiliate network and sort of plans and timing on when you could really ramp TikTok spend?

Danny Young (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

George Kelly

Okay, that's helpful. And then last one for me, I guess it's, it's a multi part question. I didn't see marketing spend IMA marketing spend anywhere in the press release. Maybe it's there, but could you give us your quarterly marketing spend? And then second question is around adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year. I didn't see that either. So is there any update to your prior adjusted EBITDA guide?

Danny Young (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

Yes. Stephen, what was our total Marketing spend for Q1? Yep, the marketing spend is 22 million. Marketing spend total was 22 million. And then. So what was the other follow up question in terms of adjusted beta? Right. Yes.

George Kelly

Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year if there's any changes.

Danny Young (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

So we previously guided adjusted EBITDA was roughly around to be in the range of 15 to 20 million dollars. So I think if you look at our growth rate again going from 60 million last year full year revenue to 190 to 210 million in full year revenue this year, we've been able to keep the adjusted EBITDA loss very similar to last year. So I believe we're growing very, very fast by the capital efficient manners.

George Kelly

Okay, so I guess the adjusted EBITDA guide is unchanged. Okay, thanks a lot. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next question is coming from Alex Hampman from Sedonia Company. Our line is now live.

Alex Hampman

Thank you and thanks for taking questions and welcome to the team, Brian. Yeah, thanks Alex. First question from us. You know, hey guys, so for the guidance raise, I think you talked a little bit about the conservatism baked into that. You know, the new SKUs are not included yet. Is there anything else we should think about that could drive, you know, upside, you know, beyond the upper end of guidance?

Danny Young (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

Alex Hampman

Thank you. And then one more, you know, on the prepared remarks, you talked about the randomized controlled trials, you know, with potential applications to gut health and longevity. Could you talk a little bit more about, you know, trial design and maybe what type of data you plan to get and how you plan to use it compared to. I think you did a study previously, correct.

Danny Young (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

Alex Hampman

Thanks, Danny. And speaking of biomarkers, last one from us. I know the Superpower Partnership has been live for a little bit. Any sort of early read on engagement or support, you know, for a test supplement retest framework showing up yet?

Danny Young (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

Alex Hampman

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We've reached out of our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over for any further closing comments.

Danny Young (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

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