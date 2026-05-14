Terrestrial Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Terrestrial Energy (NASDAQ:IMSR) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Terrestrial Energy reported a clean balance sheet with total cash and cash investments of $289.9 million at the end of the first quarter, a slight decrease from the previous quarter.
The company emphasized its strategic advantage of using standard nuclear fuel, uranium less than 5% U235, over more complex alternatives, reducing regulatory and supply chain challenges.
Key developments include the completion of an OTA contract with the DOE for projects Tetra and Tefla, and securing a regulatory milestone with the NRC's approval of their PI topical report.
A significant commercial milestone was reached with an MOU with RIOT platforms, aiming to co-locate IMSR plants with data centers, expanding their commercial pipeline to approximately 10 IMSR plant projects.
Financially, the company experienced an increase in cash burn to $7.9 million, attributed to discretionary bonuses and vendor payments, with expectations of further increases as project activities ramp up in 2026.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Tyler Gronbach (Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations)
Simon Irish (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Thrasher (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Derek Soderbergh
Simon Irish (Chief Executive Officer)
Derek Soderbergh
Got it. Really appreciate the color on that. And then with the pie topical report approved by the nrc, what sort of are the next regulatory submissions we should be watching out for as you guys prepare for the formal site licensing and construction?
Simon Irish (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question is from George Janarikas with Canaccord Genuity. Please proceed.
George Janarikas
Hey, good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking my question. So I'd like to continue on the fuel thread. Have you explored the use of LEU+ in your reactor design? Thanks.
Simon Irish (Chief Executive Officer)
George Janarikas
Thank you. And the design is flexible enough such that I would assume that you could feed it.
Simon Irish (Chief Executive Officer)
George Janarikas
Thank you. And maybe just last question for me. Your thoughts on Part 57 appear to be just some inklings of detail there any potential leverage you could have in terms of using it to accelerate your pathway. Thank you.
Simon Irish (Chief Executive Officer)
Well, yes, the. I mean, part 57 is, I believe that's for. That's microreactors, George. Our regulatory team has not forwarded as a relevant regulatory development, you know, for terrestrial energy. But I believe it's more focused on microreactors where you have. Is that correct?
George Janarikas
I think that's right. But I think there are bits related to waste that may be leverageable. Just sort of curious because we're trying to figure out exactly what it means and how leverageable it is to other companies outside the micro reactor space.
Simon Irish (Chief Executive Officer)
George, I'm happy to go offline and have a discussion on that after consulting with our regulatory team. The one that we are sort of focused on is part 53, because that is a possibility, a practical possibility of a different licensing pathway for us both to first plant and also to Fleet.
George Janarikas
Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Yeah, thank you. We now have a follow up from Derek Soderbergh with Kantor Fitzgerald. Please proceed.
Derek Soderbergh
Derek? Yeah, thanks for letting me back in here. Just a couple more. First, regarding the executed OTA agreements with the doe, is that going to help you guys at all with capital expenditures for the TETRA and TEFLA programs over the next year or so?
Simon Irish (Chief Executive Officer)
Well, Derek, I think sort of, perhaps indirectly, because capital likes regulatory clarity to achieve project goals and that Other Transaction Authority (OTA) authority, that Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contract with the Department of Energy provides that regulatory clarity that we need to get TETRA and TEFLA done. So, yes, it does help from a capital perspective in that. God.
Derek Soderbergh
Got it. Got it. And then my final one, just on your pipeline of 10 projects, I think in the past you guys have talked about potentially declaring, I think, one to three additional projects this year and you've got the ride. MOU now announced. Are you still tracking towards additional site or partner disclosures this year? Thanks.
Simon Irish (Chief Executive Officer)
I mean, we reiterate the guidance we issued in March with one to three additional projects and obviously tracking against that. It was clearly the right announcement from a couple of weeks back.
Derek Soderbergh
Perfect. Thanks.
OPERATOR
With no further questions, I would like to hand the conference back over to Simon for closing remarks.
Simon Irish (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. So thank you for joining us today and your interest in the company. We set expectations for the year ahead last quarter and we were pleased with the progress this quarter against that benchmark. The work ahead of us is all about execution. We look forward to demonstrating that milestone by milestone through 2026 and beyond.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This will conclude today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. And thank you for your participation.
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