Terrestrial Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

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Greetings. Welcome to Terrestrial Energy first quarter 2026 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star 0 on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Tyler Gronbach, Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to Terrestrial Energy's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. I'm Tyler Gronbach, Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations. Joining me today are Simon Irish, Chief Executive Officer and Brian Thrasher, Chief Financial Officer. Simon will begin with a review of our strategic and operational progress during the quarter and Brian will follow with a discussion of our financial results. We will then open the call for questions. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that we have posted the quarterly results, press release and summary slides to the Investor Relations section of our website at terrestrialenergy.com I'd also like to remind you that today's discussion will include forward looking statements about our business operations and financial outlook. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We encourage you to review the risk factors described in our SEC filings for a more complete discussion of these risks. With that, I'll turn the call over to Simon.

Thank you Tyler and good morning everyone. When we last spoke in March, we outlined a three pillar framework for assessing our progress and our commitment to disciplined execution against clear milestones. Today I will report on first quarter progress against that framework and Brian then will discuss our financial results. Before I turn to first quarter developments, let me briefly affirm the context in which we are operating. The generational shift in energy demand and policy that we described at year end has only intensified in the months since. It is secular, long term and compelling. Electricity demand expectations continue to rise driven by AI infrastructure, the reshoring of manufacturing capacity and broader electrification. Energy security is again a dominant policy theme across advanced economies. Against this market backdrop, the IMSR plant is powerfully and competitively differentiated. Let me briefly remind you of just two of those differentiators. First, size, affordability and capital efficiency. At 1/6 the size of a conventional nuclear plant, the IMSR plant is right sized for the growth market opportunity today. Its steam turbines operate at near 50% greater efficiency than those driven by a light water reactor. Its nuclear systems operate at low pressure and with high inherent safety. All a powerful competitive economic virtues that increase affordability and finance ability, reduce risk and secure strong social license for deployment. Second, our fuel strategy and I want to spend a few moments on this point the IMSR plant uses standard nuclear fuel uranium at standard enrichment that is less than 5% U235, which has become the world's standard over many decades. This was a strategic choice that we made more than a decade ago, deliberately avoiding hailu fuel use, that is fuel at enrichment levels of between 15 and 20% U235, the levels required by other generation four reactors in the advanced nuclear sector in today's Hailu enrichment constrained industry. Our decision has removed the considerable challenges, costs and uncertainty of HALEU fuel supply at commercial scale. It also has the benefit of reducing regulatory complexity and cost both for first plant and for fleet. This is relevant to our competitive positioning and to how we believe the market should evaluate deployment readiness in our sector. Companies that choose HALEU fuel for advanced reactors now face a considerable fuel supply timeline and infrastructure cost challenge which we have resolved more than a decade ago. As I described in March, our three pillar framework guides how we assess and report progress. The first pillar covers IMSR engineering and regulatory developments, including Project tetra, our test reactor assembly and Project TEFLA, our fuel line assembly. The second covers supply chain developments and the third covers our commercial pipeline of IMSR plants. Let me walk through first quarter progress for each of these three. First, our engineering and regulatory pillar. Early in the quarter we completed OTA contract with the DOE to advance Project tetra, our test reactor assembly and Project TEFLA, our fuel line assembly. The project support engineering and regulatory programs for IMSR plant commercial operation and the infrastructure development for IMSR plant fuel supply. Our graphite irradiation testing and supply activities are ongoing at NRG Patton, one of the world's most powerful test reactors. This work is essential for reactor materials qualification, supply selection and licensing readiness. Subsequent to quarter end, we achieved another foundational regulatory milestone with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. We completed final submissions to the NRC supporting our postulated Initiating Events methodology or PI topical report, and the NRC has subsequently approved that topical report issuing its Safety Evaluation report. The details are in Tuesday's press release, but let me underscore what this means. The Safety Evaluation Report establishes an important methodology for IMSR safety analysis. It forms part of the future licensing basis of the IMSR plant as it can be referenced in future licensing applications without re evaluation. The role of topical reports with associated safety evaluation reports reduces the scope of subsequent regulatory reviews improves predictability by resolving key safety analyses early and increases confidence in the licensing pathway to commercial operations. Furthermore, it also enables repeated use of agreed safety frameworks for licensing of multiple IMSR plants, which is important as we look through first plant to assess establishing deployment efficiencies at fleet scale. The PIE Safety Evaluation Report follows on from the NRC's 2025 Safety Evaluation Report for the IMSR's principal design criteria. Together, these two approved analyses establish foundational elements of the IMSR plant's licensing basis. Our completion of this work reflects the depth and duration of our engineering engagement with the nrc. Turning to the second pillar, supply chain developments, our relationships with industry nuclear suppliers remain in active execution, supporting the fabrication of reactor components and the development of fuel supply infrastructure. Over the quarter we built our supply group for the execution of projects Tetra and Tefla. Turning to the third pillar, our commercial pipeline of IMSR plant projects, following quarter end we executed an MOU with RIOT platforms, creating the opportunity for a best in class pairing of data center and nuclear plant. The company's plans to co locate IMSR plants with riot developed data centers serving AI and high performance compute applications. The agreement covers multiple project opportunities across the US and the use of natural gas as a bridge fuel to accelerate commercial power supply and enhance resilience during full plant operation. This relationship establishes a hyperscale data center commercial channel for IMSR plants. It further underscores the demand side value of the IMSR plant design and our business model and it reflects exactly the kind of high value industrial application the IMSR plant is designed to serve. Our commercial pipeline consists of approximately 10 IMSR plant projects. With the right relationship, this pipeline represents 7.8 gigawatts of indicative power capacity. The IMSR plant's combination of affordability, capital efficiency, siting, flexibility, customized supply make it well suited to the growth opportunity today. Over the quarter we executed against clearly defined milestones, advancing across all three pillars of our business plan, always looking past the deployment of a single IMSR plant to a fleet operating the2030s. With that, I will now turn the call over to Brian Thrasher, our Chief Financial Officer to review our financial results.

Thank you Simon and good morning everyone. First quarter results indicate a clean balance sheet, disciplined cash management and continued investment in the engineering process and resources for commercial execution. Please note that year over year comparisons are unlikely to be informative this quarter given the transformations in the business in 2025. We're presenting results on a sequential quarter basis which we believe to be a more relevant indicator of Company performance At quarter end, we held total cash and cash investments of 289.9 million. This compares to 297.8 million at year end 2025 cash burn for the quarter was 7.9 million, an increase of 1.8 million compared to the prior quarter. After consideration of one time transaction costs associated with the 2025 merger. Two items drove the majority of this increase. First, a first quarter 2026 payment of $600,000 for 2025 discretionary bonuses and second $1,000,000 pay down of accounts payable for vendors offering extended credit terms. The remaining $200,000 increase of first quarter cash burn is attributable to higher sequential payments for research and development costs. We expect cash burn to increase throughout 2026 as we scale our organization and resources, material testing and qualification, supplier selection activities and project related work. This is the continuation of the ramp we began in fourth quarter last year. Following the completion of the merger transaction, I'll now turn to operating expenses. Research and development expenses were up $1 million sequentially driven by our fuel development and graphite testing programs. General and administrative expenses were up $4.6 million sequentially, primarily reflecting headcount and stock based compensation. As we build out the public company team, the fourth quarter of 2025 also included a credit of approximately $2.7 million from legal and accounting expenses that were capitalized in conjunction with the merger accounting. Turning to our capitalization table, issued and outstanding shares were up modestly. Approximately 100,000 shares from stock option exercises during the quarter. Share count is effectively unchanged from year end 2025. In summary, our balance sheet is straightforward, clean and tight. Cash and short term investments make up the vast majority of our assets. Liabilities are limited. We have modest current liabilities and lease obligations and no debt. The company continues to hold a strong capital position to execute against the milestones Simon has outlined. That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator Please open the line for questions.

Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press Star two if you would like to remove your question from the queue. And for participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the Star keys. Please ask one question and one follow up question. Our first question is from Derek Soderbergh with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please proceed.

Yeah, hey guys, thanks for taking the questions. So Simon, I appreciate the color on the HALEU and Haleyu dynamic. You know, that distinction certainly makes sense as a differentiator to other Gen 4 reactors, you know, at the feedstock level. So the next step is taking that and deconverting it and fabricating it into molten salt. Right. So I'm curious if you can walk us through the TEFLA pilot plant timeline when you expect commercial scale fuel production there to be online, maybe relative to the first plant deployment. And then sort of on top of that, you know, is fuel fabrication sort of the binding constraint to the deployment schedule here?

Yeah. Well, morning, Derek. Well, thanks for question. Good question. So, in terms of our fuel entire fuel supply program, we have been providing sort of more detail on exactly how we're going to achieve fleet level supply of Hailu fuel. The end reactor feed is IMSR fuel source. Hailu is the enriched material that comes out of enrichment plant. It's the first link of the supply chain. The reason we emphasize that the HALEU to simply talk about Hailu to the degree that we do at the moment is because without it there's no supply chain because it's the first link. So Hailu is extremely important. We have in our Westinghouse, last Westinghouse press release indicated what the next link is, which is to your point about deconversion. The next link is deconverting to the chemical form we need, which is uranium tetrafluoride. And deconversion and conversion from uranium into fluoride is very much that chemistry is very much part of the whole nuclear supply chain. The deconversion that we need though from Hex, which comes out in the enrichment plant is the deconversion of uranium, of enriched uranium at fluoride level. So we need to the end product, the chemical form is uranium tetrafluoride. The physical form for reactor feed is IMSR fuel salt. So there are additional steps to come up with the physical form. But they keep one point, Derek, on the physical form. The physical form is not this extraordinary detailed reactor assembly which is nuclear fuel as we've known it today. That fuel bundle, the form, we don't have a physical form in that context. So manufacturing is simply a chemical production process to create a final fuel form which is the IMSR fuel salt and which is in a fluoride. It's a fluoride chemistry, it's a fluoride form to the precise requirements from a purity perspective to make it licensed reactor feed for a licensed plant. So there are additional steps. Those additional steps are the steps that we will be, that we will be developing in Project Tefla at the pilot level. And this is why Project Tefla is important and so important to one of the key elements of our business plan. We're not looking to build and operate, but nonetheless we are looking to be principal in fuel supply and to be principal in IMSR core unit supply as well. So with respect to how we go about as a business establishing ourselves as a principal in fuel supply production, the that final step of the process where we think and there is an opportunity for us to add considerable value, particularly from IP perspective, that final step of the process is Project Tefla plays a very big role in us perfecting and industrializing the processes that will need to be put in place to create that final fuel form which is the IMSR fuel source, the final reactor fee that goes into the reactor.

Well, thanks Derek. So in terms of regulatory preparedness, I would say there are two great branches of this for anyone in the market today. The first one is preparing to that operating license because making the case that your nuclear systems are compliant with nuclear safety standards. And the other great branch is the construction permit where you have the opportunity to sign off on all the large environmental requirements and start the process constructing the plant. So I think everyone in our space is working on both construction permits make a lot of attention construction permits but they don't say much at all about the safety of nuclear systems. The safety of nuclear systems associated with your preparedness to submit an operating license. And that preparedness can be established clearly from milestones perspective with how you're getting on with your, with your with topical report submissions. Because a topical report submission allows you to discharge an element of safety analysis that will ultimately go into that final operating license. So we're pleased to report in 2025 and please report very recently the progress we're making with submitting topical reports. The NRC engaging with staff and the NRC on a timely basis, responding with the issuance of the approval of the topical report and the issuance of the safety valuation report. And it's those elements topical reports with the safety analysis has been approved. You know that proved methodology which is valuable and puts you in an increasingly confident position to submit the operating license. And it's the operating license that allows you to operate a nuclear plant for a commercial purpose. The construction permit just allows you to move your EPC guys onto the site. It's the operating license that is the end game.

Yes, this is going back a bit, George. When we sort of made our decision 10 years ago to use standard nuclear fuel, LEU plus could potentially have some technical benefits that may manifest in commercial benefits as well. If it becomes readily available and easily available, we will, you know, we will look at this quite carefully, but in our analysis would be that from a commercial perspective, it would be, I think, quite a marginal development. But definitely we'll look at it if it becomes broadly available.

Oh, yes. I mean, George, on design perspective, our design, you could view it as the diesel engine of nuclear reactor systems. It can take a massive array of fuel without that long and extremely expensive regulatory requirement, which is qualifying a physical fuel form. We don't use physical fuel. We use liquid fuel. So, you know, at the one end you can very easily and comfortably use enriched more than 5%, which we are at the moment, and that's a very secure place to start. But at the other end, we could be, if market circumstances and policy circumstances dictate, we could be very active in using spent nuclear fuel, plutonium, thorium and all these other exotic fuels that are floating around. Our system could very, very comfortably accommodate all these other nuclear fuels. The reason we haven't gone there is because we think the problem to solve is not a fuel, is not sort of to use these funky fuels. We think the problem to solve is affordability and cost. So we're keeping it simple at the front end, focused on what matters commercially, which is the affordability of the nuclear plant, is capital, efficiency and the cost of power. And so that has driven our, so far, our commercial focus to just using what we call standard ass aleu. But we do recognize tremendous potential in using spent nuclear fuel, plutonium, thorium and all the other exotic fuels that are occasionally advocated in the market.