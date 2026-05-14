Bitdeer Technologies Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Bitdeer Technologies reported a significant 170% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching $188.9 million in Q1 2026, with an adjusted EBITDA of $14.4 million.
The company has made substantial progress in its strategic initiatives, including a 500% increase in Bitcoin mining production, launching the Seal Miner A4 Series, and significant growth in AI cloud revenue.
Future outlook includes converting the Title Norway facility into Norway's largest AI data center and expanding the AI cloud business, with GPU capacity expected to rise, backed by committed customer contracts.
Operational highlights include a global power capacity of 3 gigawatts and continuing expansion of the mining hashrate, achieving 65 exahash per second by March 2026.
Management highlighted the transition to US GAAP accounting, potential non-cash volatility in earnings due to digital asset valuation changes, and the strategic focus on AI and colocation to capitalize on the growing demand for compute infrastructure.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Tesh Dyer
Harris Bassett (Chief Strategy Officer)
Tesh Dyer
OPERATOR
Thank you ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder to ask the question, please press star 11 on your telephone then wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star one one again again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Greg Lewis with btig. Your line is open.
Greg Lewis
Harris Bassett (Chief Strategy Officer)
Greg Lewis
Harris Bassett (Chief Strategy Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Mike Colonise with HC Wainwright. Your line is open.
Mike Colonise
Harris Bassett (Chief Strategy Officer)
Mike Colonise
Harris Bassett (Chief Strategy Officer)
You're on mute, John.
Jihan Wu (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, I'm muting myself. Okay. Right now most of our contract is long term contract. Right now it takes majority of our machines in long term contract. And right now customers, we need to agree with us on such terms during three to five years.
Mike Colonise
Got it. Very helpful color guys. Appreciate you taking my questions. Thank you, Mike.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Mike Grundall with Northland Capital Markets. Your line is open.
Logan
Hey guys, this is Logan on from Mike, thanks for taking our question. First. Can you just provide some insight into the conversations around pricing and terms at Norway and also some color on just what the remaining hurdles are to get
Harris Bassett (Chief Strategy Officer)
Logan
and Rockdale, are in advanced stage negotiations. Are you guys at a point to be able to formally call out those sites by name? And if not, can you just provide some color around how demand for your sites has changed over the last 90 days?
Harris Bassett (Chief Strategy Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Kevin Cassidy with Rosenblack. Your line is open.
Kevin Cassidy
Yes, thanks for taking my question and congratulations also on all the progress you have. Just going back to the AI cloud. Very impressive that you able to raise hourly rates by 40% on the H100. What's the trend as you go to the higher performance GPUs? What kind of rate increase should we expect on the hourly wave rate? Maybe I'll ask Jihan to answer that question since I don't have a good feel for that.
Jihan Wu (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)
Well, because previously we have mostly signed with short term contract. So after those contract ends we have we had an opportunity to read the rates. But right now most of our GPU cards is in kind of a long term contract. So the rate will be relatively stable from now on.
Kevin Cassidy
Okay. I guess how the rate differs from the high end machines to the 1800s, right? Is something like that or. Yeah, yeah and yeah. Better leverage. Yes.
Jihan Wu (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)
Harris Bassett (Chief Strategy Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line of Nick Gills with B. Riley Securities. Your line is open.
Nick Gills
Thanks operator. Good morning everyone. Maybe Just to follow up from an earlier question around, you know, to what stage across some of these other sites would you be willing to, you know, kind of, kind of build for colocation purposes and what level of CAPEX would be associated with that? And then, you know, do you have a rough estimate of how much capex you've deployed to date towards colocation conversions across the platform?
Harris Bassett (Chief Strategy Officer)
We haven't announced or revealed our CAPEX for colocation conversion other than to say that the amount of capital required in Norway is remarkably less than the normal amount of CapEx required. We expect that the CAPEX requirements at other sites, the US Sites, will be closer to the typical amount needed to build an AI data center, that we will be able to get some of the savings that we had in Norway at other sites, but not to the same extent.
Nick Gills
Understood. Appreciate that, Harris. Maybe switching gears just on the Reno, Nevada site, the facility, the ASIC facility, any kind of preliminary estimates on what CapEx could be there, and then how would this change your margin profile in that business, if at all?
Harris Bassett (Chief Strategy Officer)
Nick Gills
Understood. All right, thanks a lot, Harris.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Todaro with Needham. Your line is open.
John Todaro
Hey, guys, thanks for taking my question. Congrats on the progress so far. I guess just going back to Rockdale and Clarington.
Harris Bassett (Chief Strategy Officer)
Jihan Wu (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)
John Todaro
Right now because of the constraint supply of. Semiconductor fabrications service, we intend to do more self mining and self mining is
Harris Bassett (Chief Strategy Officer)
Tesh Dyer
Understood, thanks on that. So the focus is. Yeah, almost primarily on. Okay, thank you for that, gentleman. Appreciate it.
OPERATOR
C
I think actually it's Tash. Do you have some closing remarks, Tash?
A
Yeah, I think we just want to thank everyone for joining the call. You know, we're exiting the first quarter with clear operational momentum here, a focused strategy and we're really executing decisively on our AI infrastructure pipeline. Thank you for joining us today and we look forward to driving to sustainable long term value creation.
C
Thank you everyone.
B
Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.
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