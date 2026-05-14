Transcript: Park Dental Partners Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/78cxv4jt/
Summary
Park Dental Partners reported a 6.2% year-over-year revenue increase for Q1 2026, driven by increased patient visits and expanded clinical hours.
The company continues to execute its growth strategy through provider additions, selective acquisitions, and identifying new location opportunities.
Despite a net loss of $0.4 million for the quarter, the company maintains a positive outlook for 2026, with expectations of continued growth and strategic expansion.
Patient retention remains high at over 90%, reflecting strong patient relationships and care consistency.
The company remains disciplined in its M&A approach, prioritizing cultural fit and long-term value, and plans to enter two to three new markets in the coming years.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Pete Swenson (Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board)
CJ Bernander (Chief Financial Officer)
Pete Swenson (Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time we will conduct the question and answer session. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Mike Grundahl from Northland. Mike, your line is now open.
Mike Grundahl (Equity Analyst)
Hey Pete and C.J. good morning. First question, I'd just like to dig into the acquisition pipeline a little bit. How does it look, say compared to six months ago? And secondly, as we've progressed through 2026, are there any deals that you've lost in 2026 and why potentially?
Pete Swenson (Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board)
Mike Grundahl (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then another question. Last summer I think you hired about 10 or 12 and I don't have the exact number in front of me but like recent graduates, can you remind us what that number was last summer and what kind of the plans look like for this summer for those hires?
CJ Bernander (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Grundahl (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then maybe just lastly, higher oil prices, a little bit of inflation out there. I have to believe dental appointments and visits are kind of above that fray, if you will, and consumer spending pressure. But any comment just on the market we're in and what you guys are seeing?
Pete Swenson (Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board)
Yeah, Mike, we're not seeing any changes in patient behavior at this time. It's something we continue to monitor. And as you mentioned, there's a lot of dynamics happening in the macro environment, but what we've seen does not indicate to us that there's been material shifts or changes in patient visits or demand. Got it. Thank you. Thank you. Thanks, Mike.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from the line. Our next question comes from the line of Talif Korman of Craig Hallam. Talif. The line is now open.
Talif Korman (Equity Analyst)
Pete Swenson (Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board)
Talif Korman (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you very much.
Pete Swenson (Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. I am showing no questions at this time. I would now like to turn it back to CJ Bernander for closing remarks.
CJ Bernander (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you for attending our earnings call. We appreciate the time and look forward to our next interaction with you. Have a great day, everyone.
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