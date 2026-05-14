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May 14, 2026 9:11 AM 38 min read

Canadian Tire Corp Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Canadian Tire Corp (OTC:CDNAF) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://corp.canadiantire.ca/English/investors/events-and-presentations/Events/event-details/2026/Q1-2026-Canadian-Tire-Corporation-Limited-Earnings-Call/default.aspx

Summary

Canadian Tire Corp reported strong EPS performance, achieving the high end of Q1 historic norms, with retail revenue growth excluding petroleum at 5%, though enterprise-wide comparable sales were down 1% due to weather impacts.

The company emphasized its True North strategy, focusing on value-driven customer engagement, with initiatives like lowering prices on thousands of SKUs, enhancing omnichannel offerings, and leveraging AI tools for pricing strategies.

Management expressed confidence in future performance, noting resilience in consumer spending, particularly among lower-income, high-debt customers, and highlighted plans for 70 real estate projects to drive growth.

Q1 saw stable gross margins year-over-year at 36.1%, with operational discipline and restructuring savings offsetting higher IT and compensation expenses.

The company remains focused on its strategic priorities, including leveraging its loyalty program, digital enhancements, and AI-driven insights to navigate economic volatility and consumer trends.

Full Transcript

Stephen (Operator)

Karen Keyes (Head of Investor Relations)

Greg Hicks (President and CEO)

Darren Myers (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Stephen (Operator)

Thank you. At this time I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, please press star 11. Again we ask that you limit yourself to one question plus one follow up question before cycling back into the queue. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Irene Natal of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Irene Natal (Equity Analyst)

Greg Hicks (President and CEO)

Irene Natal (Equity Analyst)

That's really helpful, thank you. And you also mentioned that you're investing in value, that you lowered prices, I think you said, on thousands of SKUs in Q1. Can you walk us through what the magnitude of that is and what the consumer response has been to the, let's call it better value in quotation marks.

TJ Fleck (Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

Irene Natal (Equity Analyst)

That's great. Thank you.

Chris Leave (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Chris Leave Desjardins. Your line is now open.

TJ Fleck (Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

Darren Myers (Executive Vice President and CFO)

And Chris, I just add, as I said, Chris, as I said in my prepared remarks to your question, the part of your question, what gives confidence, as We've seen in B.C. where the weather has shown up, we're seeing good growth, we're seeing our products and everything showing up very well, stores showing up very well. So we're quite pleased with that and we just need things to turn here.

Chris Leave (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for that. And then my other question is, Darren, I know your 35% plus gross margin is not an annual target, but I was wondering, given everything that's happening and I'm more focused on the cost side of things with fuel cost, freight cost, product cost increasing, how do you think about your ability to achieve that target this year and how are you managing those cost increases? Thanks.

Darren Myers (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Chris Leave (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

TJ Fleck (Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

Thanks, Chris.

Mark Petrie (Equity Analyst)

TJ Fleck (Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

Mark Petrie (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, understood. Okay, appreciate that. Thanks TJ and then I guess a broader question. You know, you guys are a little more than a year into your pivot toward, you know, I guess is a more integrated kind of operating model. Curious how you would summarize the effects of that. How have they sort of accrued better or worse than what you would have planned or hoped? And are there further adjustments, you know, sort of to the approach to fully leverage that?

Greg Hicks (President and CEO)

Yeah, Mark, it's Greg.

Mark Petrie (Equity Analyst)

Greg Hicks (President and CEO)

Thanks, Mark.

Jonathan Matuchevsky (Equity Analyst)

Greg Hicks (President and CEO)

Jonathan Matuchevsky (Equity Analyst)

All right, thank you, Best of luck.

Greg Hicks (President and CEO)

Thanks Jonathan.

Brian Morrison (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Brian Morrison of TD Securities. Your line is now open. Hi, just taking the question from Brian, can you please go into more detail with what you are seeing with consumers behavior at financial services and consumer payment behavior? Just wondering since the write offs did increase sequentially although the write off rate and allowance rate were largely unchanged.

Darren Myers (Executive Vice President and CFO)

John Zamparo (Equity Analyst)

TJ Fleck (Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

John Zamparo (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it. Thank you for that. And then my follow up is on Q2 results so far and in particular weather. I know this is always difficult to measure, but I wonder if you can say directionally, has weather so far been a greater impact on Q2 to date versus what it was in Q1? Or maybe the better question is broadly, is spring more sensitive to weather then winter because of product mix or average tickets or something along those lines?

TJ Fleck (Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

John Zamparo (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for that. I'll pass it on.

Stephen (Operator)

Thank you. I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'll go ahead and turn the call back to Greg for closing remarks.

Greg Hicks (President and CEO)

Stephen (Operator)

This will conclude today's call. You may now disconnect.

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