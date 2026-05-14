Full Transcript: Milestone Scientific Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.
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View the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2306/53997
Summary
Milestone Scientific reported stable revenue of approximately $2.2 million for Q1 2026, consistent with the previous year, despite challenges in shipping to the Middle East due to regional conflicts.
Operating expenses were reduced by $1.3 million, resulting in a 58% improvement in operating losses, which narrowed to $828,000.
The company is focusing on strategic growth areas such as the dental business, with the national rollout of the Ambassador program, and the medical side with the CompuFlow, where medical revenue more than doubled year-over-year.
Milestone Scientific continues to expand its international presence, with additional product registrations underway in countries like India, Mexico, and Japan.
Future guidance was reaffirmed, expecting total revenue for 2026 to be between $9.8 million and $10.2 million, with a goal to reach cash flow breakeven in early 2027.
Management emphasized the importance of Medicare reimbursement as a critical component for driving future growth, particularly for the CompuFlow product.
The company strengthened its balance sheet with a $2.15 million financing to support growth initiatives such as sales expansion and digital marketing.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good day everyone. Welcome to the Milestone Scientific Inc. First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update Conference call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen only mode and the floor will be open for questions. And after the presentation, it is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, James Carbonara from Haydn IR. The floor is yours.
James Carbonara (Moderator)
Kesha
OPERATOR
Certainly. The floor is now open for questions. If you have any questions or comments, please press Star one on your phone at this time. We ask that while posing your question, you please pick up your handset if listening on a speakerphone to provide optimum sound quality. Please hold for just a few moments while we pull for questions. Your first question is coming from Anthony Vendetti with Maxim Group. Please pose your question. Your line will be live.
Anthony Vendetti (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Before I focus on the medical growth CompuFlow sales, which. Glad to see the progress there. I wanted just. You said in the. In your prepared remarks, that there was some revenue that was impacted in the Middle East? Do you have a range of what that revenue was and where you're able to get that shipped in the second quarter, or is that is because of the ongoing conflict?
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Vendetti (Equity Analyst)
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Vendetti (Equity Analyst)
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Vendetti (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's excellent color. Thanks, Eric. I will hop back in the queue.
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Appreciate it. Thanks, Anthony.
OPERATOR
Your next question is coming from Bruce Jackson with Stonex. Please pose your question. Your line is live.
Bruce Jackson (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Just a couple of follow up questions on the Dental Ambassador program. So this is fairly new. Are you seeing anything in terms of like repeat sales or, you know, how do you, how do you feel about the trajectory here? Should we be thinking it's going to be kind of a slow trajectory and then building later in the year? Could we see something as soon as the second quarter?
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Bruce Jackson (Equity Analyst)
And then looking at the international business, I believe you've got some new product registrations in process, and I think Japan is one of the countries. What are the countries where you've got new product registrations in process, and what might be the timing on getting those approved?
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Bruce Jackson (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then getting back to the Medicare reimbursement roadmap. So gonna sit down with first coast this summer and then submit November, and then would February be like the official? You have reimbursement, it's loaded in the system and you're ready to go out. When is everything in place where the physician doesn't have to think about whether or not this is covered.
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Bruce Jackson (Equity Analyst)
And then last question for me. The expense control has been very tight. And I'm just kind of wondering, going forward with. You have a number of initiatives in place that may have some cost implications, what's your outlook for operating expenses over the next couple of quarters?
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Bruce Jackson (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Okay, that's it for me. Thank you very much.
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Bruce.
OPERATOR
Your next question is coming from John Korb. Please pose your question. Your line is live.
John Korb
Good morning, Eric. How are you today?
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
I'm waiting for you, John.
John Korb
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
John Korb
That was a long winded question. So I appreciate. Thank you so much. I just wanted to get your feel for what you were thinking. We're thinking along the same lines and I'm sure the water has been a little deeper, but I just really appreciate your diligence and the way you're handling the milestones so far. So I'll be following you and talk to you again in three months. Thank you.
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Jen.
OPERATOR
Your next question is coming from Gary Carroll. Please pose your question. Your line is live.
Gary Carroll
Good morning.
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Be easy, Gary.
Gary Carroll
The pain man is on board here. How are you?
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
I'm good, how are you? How's Florida?
Gary Carroll
Extremely. Hey, listen, I have a couple of questions for you. Just you've mentioned a couple of times the distribution partners. So who are they exactly? Do we have distributors on board and are they helping us roundup docs or what's the story on that?
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Gary Carroll
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Gary Carroll
Do we have anybody on board, Eric, that is actually working with the billing people at the various ambassadors that we currently have on board to help them expedite the claims being submitted into Medicare?
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, we've got a call center of three people that are there to answer questions to help with the submissions and the Medicare, respective billing people at the. At the offices. Okay.
Gary Carroll
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Just. I'll just say that Josh will be up next week in the east coast, and I think we all know where a lot of the big academic universities are up in the East Coast. So, yeah, it is. One pillar of our strategy includes the teaching hospitals, and we've heard that from every single doctor that we've spoken with that this makes total sense to have this in the teaching hospitals 100%, because
Gary Carroll
then they leave school and they go into a practice and say, where's my compuflow?
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Gary Carroll
All right, listen, it sounds like you're making great progress. I have just one more question for you. What's our inventory like? Do we have a bunch of boxes? I mean, the compuflows themselves and disposables. Do we have an adequate inventory? Get us down the road a ways you know, looking at China and all this bull crap as far as supply, are we comfortable with the inventory we have on hand?
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Gary Carroll
Okay. I don't want to take up any more of your time. Listen, you guys are doing a hell of a job. I think this company has a future when it was getting ready to go over the cliff. So we're here. Appreciate you guys. Support you 100%. Keep up the good work, buddy.
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
Appreciate your help, Gary.
OPERATOR
There appear to be no further questions in queue. I would now like to turn the floor back over to Eric Hines, chief executive officer, for closing remarks.
Eric Hines (Chief Executive Officer)
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