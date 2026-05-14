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May 14, 2026 9:10 AM 38 min read

Transcript: Canadian Tire Corp Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Canadian Tire Corp (TSX:CTC) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/umgwaftf/

Summary

Canadian Tire Corp reported its Q1 2026 performance, with EPS reaching the high end of historic Q1 norms and retail revenue, excluding petroleum, up 5%.

The company continues to focus on its True North strategy, emphasizing value with thousands of price reductions and introducing new affordable products.

Management highlighted the resilience of the Canadian consumer, noting strong engagement from high-debt, low-income customers, and robust loyalty program participation.

Strategic investments include enhancing omnichannel capabilities, expanding digital and e-commerce platforms, and leveraging AI for pricing and promotions.

Future outlook suggests confidence in spring and summer sales, despite current weather-related challenges affecting retail performance.

Full Transcript

Karen Keyes (Head of Investor Relations)

Greg Hicks (President and CEO)

Darren Myers (Executive Vice President and CFO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, please press star 11. Again we ask that you limit yourself to one question plus one follow up question before cycling back into the queue. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Irene Natal of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Irene Natal (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Greg Hicks (President and CEO)

Irene Natal (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

That's really helpful, thank you. And you also mentioned that you're investing in value, that you lowered prices, I think you said on thousands of SKUs in Q1. Can you walk us through what the magnitude of that is and what the consumer response has been to the let's call it better value in quotation marks.

TJ Flegg (Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

Irene Natal (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

That's great. Thank you. Thanks, Eric.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Chris Sleeve Desjardins. Your line is now open.

Chris Sleeve

TJ Flegg (Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

Darren Myers (Executive Vice President and CFO)

And Chris, I just add. Chris, as I said in my prepared remarks to your question, the part of your question, what gives confidence? As We've seen in British Columbia where the weather has shown up, we're seeing good growth, we're seeing our products and everything showing up very well, stores showing up very well. So, you know, we're quite pleased with that and we just need things to turn here.

Chris Sleeve

Thank you for that. And then my other question is, Darren, I know your 35% plus gross margin is not an annual target, but I was wondering, you know, given everything that's happening and I'm more focused on the cost side of things with fuel cost, freight cost, product cost increasing, how do you think about your ability to achieve that target this year and how are you managing those cost increases? Thanks.

Darren Myers (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Chris Sleeve

Great, thank you. Thanks, Chris.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mark Petrie of cibc. Your line is now open, Mark. If your line is muted, please unmute.

Mark Petrie (Equity Analyst at CIBC)

TJ Flegg (Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer)

Greg Hicks (President and CEO)

Mark Petrie (Equity Analyst at CIBC)

Yeah, thanks for all that, Greg. Great to hear and all the best. Thanks, Mark.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Matuschevsky of Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Jonathan Matuschevsky (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Greg Hicks (President and CEO)

Darren Myers (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Greg Hicks (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

All right, thank you, Best of luck. Thanks Jonathan. Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Brian Morrison of TD Securities. Your line is now open.

Brian Morrison (Equity Analyst at TD Securities)

Hi, just taking the question from Brian, can you please go into more detail with what you are seeing with consumers behavior at financial services and consumer payment behavior? Just wondering since the write offs did increase sequentially although the write off rate and allowance rate were largely unchanged.

Darren Myers (Executive Vice President and CFO)

Brian Morrison (Equity Analyst at TD Securities)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you'll need to press star 11 on your telephone. Our next question comes from the line of John Zamparo of Scotiabank. Your line is now open.

John Zamparo (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)

John Zamparo (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)

OPERATOR

Thank you. I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'll go ahead and turn the call back to Greg for closing remarks.

Greg Hicks (President and CEO)

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