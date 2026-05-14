Cormedix Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Cormedix reported a strong first quarter with net revenue of $127.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $70 million, both exceeding expectations.
The company raised its full-year net revenue guidance to $325-$345 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $115-$135 million due to strong performance and market demand.
Cormedix is advancing its pipeline, including the potential commercialization of Rizeo for prophylaxis in 2027, and is preparing for an FDA submission in the second half of 2026.
Operational highlights include strong Defend Cath utilization and the announcement of preliminary positive results from the Respect Study.
Management is confident in maintaining or growing patient utilization despite potential reimbursement changes and is actively pursuing Medicare Advantage opportunities.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to the Coremedics First Quarter 2026 Earnings and Corporate Update Conference Call. Today's conference call is being recorded. There will be a question and answer session at the end of today's presentation and instructions on how to ask a question will be given at that time. At this time I would like to turn the conference call over to Dan Ferry from Life Science Advisors. Please go ahead.
Dan Ferry
Joe Tedisco (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Liz Hurlbert (EVP and Chief Operating Officer)
Susan Blum (EVP and Chief Financial Officer)
Joe Tedisco (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Chase
Hi, thanks for taking the questions and congrats on the quarter. Wondering if you could comment on the trend in revenue that we should expect to see for Defencath for the second quarter. Obviously adjusting for the one time $9 million benefit, should we expect a consistent net price? Are you expecting demand growth? And then to any extent you can comment, what are your updated thoughts on the guidance you gave for Defencath in 2027. Thank you.
Joe Tedisco (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Chase
Really helpful. Thanks, Joe. And then just a quick follow up the TPN trial. Can you give us any more color on the changes in the exclusion inclusion criteria and how that both changes your view on enrollment but also the patient profile that you'll end up with in the study.
Joe Tedisco (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Look, and I'll let Liz comment in a moment. I don't think the patient profile changes during the study and I really don't want to put out specifics of what criteria we've asked. We've simply asked FDA to amend. Yeah.
Liz Hurlbert (EVP and Chief Operating Officer)
Joe Tedisco (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. And I think it's also worth noting, Right. When you have a projection like this on study timing, it's a moment in time. Right. And to the extent we are able to increase enrollment, those timelines can shift, you know, pretty quickly. Appreciate it.
Chase
Thanks for taking the questions. Thanks.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Roanna Ruiz with Lyric Partners. Please go ahead.
Roanna Ruiz
Hi. Morning everyone. A couple for me. First, on Defencath, I noticed you talked about increasing customer run rates. I was curious if you could elaborate a bit more on that.
Joe Tedisco (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Liz Hurlbert (EVP and Chief Operating Officer)
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Leo Timishev with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Leo Timishev
Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. Now that you have the top line Rizzeo data in hand, I was just wondering if you could comment on some of the assumptions that you had made before around payer negotiations, expectations for pricing and if there's any early feedback you've gotten from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) as you've sort of discussed the data and what your expectations are for utilization. Thanks.
Joe Tedisco (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Les Salutes with Truist Securities. Please go ahead.
Jeevan
Hey, this is Jeevan on For Less. Thanks for taking our questions. First one is what specific customer repair actions have followed the recent positive real world data for Defencath. And then separately, where do you think, based on the data you have right now, where do you think Rizzeo could have the most launch friction? You know, if you think about hospital protocols, pricing or generics?
Joe Tedisco (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
The next question comes from BRANDON Folks with H.C. wainwright. Please go ahead.
Brandon Folks
Joe Tedisco (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
No, I mean, I wouldn't say it changed. I'd say it's actually the other way. Right. I think it's actually even more important to find things that are complementary to where, you know, we potentially see Rizzeo sales deployment. Right. In those hematology oncology clinics, bone marrow transplant centers. So looking for products that could potentially be complementary in that space is definitely a priority. Great, thank you very much.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Serge Belanger with Nitiba Co. Please go ahead.
Serge Belanger
Hi, good morning. A couple Rizzeo questions from us. The first one, I know we have a pre NDA meeting planned ahead of potential sNDA filing in the second half this year. Just curious at this point, if you expect that you'll require more than the trial generated in the respect trial to file the sNDA and you expect coming out of the pre NDA meeting you'll have some clarity on what the potential label of the label expansion could look like. Thank you.
Joe Tedisco (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Look, and I'll let Liz give her feedback. I think from a label standpoint we won't have that feedback right. Until later on in the process. And I think in terms of your first question, that's really what the pre NDA meeting is for, Serge, is to kind of get confirmation from FDA that the data that we have in terms of the respect study, then other supportive data is sufficient to support the submission of the NDA. Anything to add?
Liz Hurlbert (EVP and Chief Operating Officer)
Yeah, no, I would agree. Again, Mundy is the marketing authorization holder here. They are leading regulatory activities at this point in concert with us. But I would say once we have initial meetings with FDA and get that feedback, the team will certainly strategize on next steps. But it would be premature to comment on the label certainly before the full data set is available.
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Jason Colbert with Daverel. Please go ahead.
Jason Colbert
Joe Tedisco (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Jason Colbert
Okay. I mean, I'll continue to look at the numbers, but it's still seems like a pretty big drop off is going to be required in order to stay in your guidance, not go above it. Can you talk about the tax rate too? I was surprised. The tax rate seemed pretty high. Were there not a lot of offsets applied to it? And what's the normalized tax rate going forward?
Susan Blum (EVP and Chief Financial Officer)
Jason Colbert
Okay, thank you so much. Congratulations on the numbers. Thank you.
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