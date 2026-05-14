Cormedix Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Good morning and welcome to the Cormedix First Quarter 2026 Earnings and Corporate Update Conference Call. Leading the call today is Joe Tedisco, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cormedix and he is joined by Liz Hurlbert, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, and Susan Blum, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Beth Zelnik Coffin, EVP and Chief Legal and Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary Mike Seckler, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer and Dr. Matt David, EVP and Chief Business Officer are also on the line and will be available during the Q and A session. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during the call management may make what are known as forward looking statements within the meeting set forth in the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. These statements are statements other than statements of historical fact regarding management's expectations, beliefs, goals and plans, but the Company's prospects and future financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the estimates and projections on which these statements are based due to a variety of important factors including the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail in Cormedix filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge at the SEC's website or upon request from Coremedix. Cormedix may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in these forward looking statements and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Cormedix does not intend to update these forward looking statements except as required by law. During this call, the Company will discuss certain non GAAP measures of its performance. GAAP to non GAAP financial reconciliations and supplemental financial Information are provided in Cormedix Earnings Release and the current report on Form 8K filed with the SEC. This information is also available on the Investor Relations section of Cormedix website at this time. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Joe Tedisco, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cormedix. Joe, please go ahead.

Thanks Dan Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us on this call. Cormedix is entering 2026 with strong momentum across our core priorities delivering durable defend cath utilization growth, advancing high value pipeline opportunities and driving meaningful profitability and cash generation. These elements together form the foundation of our long term value creation strategy. We announced this morning first quarter net revenue of $127.4 million, significantly above street consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $70 million. Susan will provide more granular details of first quarter financial results, but I am proud of the team's execution which led to this fantastic performance. As a result of our Q1 performance as well as other market intelligence, we are increasing our full year financial guidance for net revenue from the previously announced range of 300 to 320 million to a revised range of 325 to 345 million dollars. The increase in guidance reflects strong first quarter execution and continued confidence in underlying demand trends while incorporating expected variability into Defencath sales in the second half of 2026. As we transition through reimbursement dynamics, we're also raising our full year adjusted EBITDA guidance from the previous range of $100 to $125 million to a new range of 115 to $135 million. The Defencath variability in the back half of 2026 is the result of the expiration of our initial TDAPA reimbursement and the transition to the post TDAPA add on phase of reimbursement by cms. Based on current CMS calculation methodology, the company expects a significant increase in the post TDAPA add on amount in 2027 compared to the second half of 2026, which is expected to produce a higher net selling price per unit in 2027 compared to our current estimates for Q3 and Q4 of this year. Our primary objective for Q3 and Q4 is to maintain or grow existing patient utilization heading into 2027. Based upon our first quarter performance and feedback from existing customers, we are raising our full year Defend Cath guidance from the previously announced $150,000 to $170 million range to a new range of $175 million to $195 million. This guidance is based on existing customer run rates and does not include potential upside from new customers or any new volumes that result from potential successful contracting with Medicare Advantage, both of which we are actively working hard to pursue. Despite pending TDAP expiration, we continue to see defencath evolving into a standard of care therapy within its target population supported by strong clinical value and increasing adoption. It's worth noting that our three current largest customers for Defend Cath have either recently published or presented information demonstrating the positive clinical impact that Defend Cath has had on their patient's infection and or CRBSI related hospitalization rates or made similar public comments related to the positive impact DefenCath has had in their clinics. In addition to strong Q1 financial performance, we were also excited to recently announce the preliminary top line clinical results from the Respect Study, a phase 3 clinical study evaluating Rizzeo for the prophylaxis of invasive fungal disease in adult immunosuppressed patients undergoing allogeneic bone and marrow transplant. As Liz will explain in more detail, we believe the top line results position Rizzeo to become an attractive option for clinicians for prophylaxis of ifd, and we will now begin to work together with our global partner to prepare for FDA submission of the sNDA in the second half of this year and plan for a potential commercial launch in 2027. With respect to commercial readiness and as we begin to prepare our commercial infrastructure for a potential launch of Rizzeo for prophylaxis, we expect to incur incremental spend in the back half of this year, including the anticipated addition of between 15 to 20 incremental headcount across both commercial and medical. This increase in resources and operating spend is reflected in our full year cash OPEX guidance of 145 to 160 million dollars. As a reminder, our cash OPEX guidance excludes non cash charges such as stock based compensation. I'd now like to turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer Liz Hurlbert to provide an update on clinical activities. Liz, please go ahead.

Thank you Joe and good morning everyone. As Joe mentioned, we were delighted to announce preliminary top line results of the Respect Study at the end of April. The Respect Study met its primary endpoint for FDA of fungal free survival at day 90 showing non inferiority versus the standard antifungal regimen with 60.7% fungal free survival at day 90 for Rizzeo compared to 59% for the standard antifungal regimen or standard antifungal regimen. Importantly, we believe top line results demonstrate that Rizzeo has comparable efficacy to standard antifungal regimen against invasive fungal infections from all three measured pathogens, Candida, Aspergillus and Nomocystis. In addition, results showed a favorable profile in multiple secondary endpoints, most notably treatment emergent adverse events leading to dose reduction, interruption or withdrawal of study drug and study discontinuation. As we stated previously, the objective with the Respect Study was to show comparable efficacy to the standard of care while also demonstrating a better overall safety profile with regards to drug drug interactions and toxicity. We believe this study has achieved that objective and that the results position Rizzeo as a differentiated prophylactic therapy with a meaningful commercial opportunity. It's important to remember that this was a global study conducted by our partner Mundipharma, who owns global IP rights and will pursue regulatory approvals outside of the United States. Mundipharma is currently the holder of the U.S. nDA filing and under the terms of our agreement, transfers ownership of the NDA to coremedics following approval of an sNDA for the prophylaxis indication. As such, the parties must work together on the publication of data and any submissions to fda. Currently, the parties expect to hold a pre NDA meeting with FDA in the coming weeks and to submit the sNDA in the second half of 2026. Shifting gears to our phase three TPN study despite efforts to increase study enrollment, total enrollment remains at about one third of the total number of patients needed for an interim analysis of 90 patients. The adaptive design of the Nutrigard study allows for a minimum of 90 and maximum of 200 participants based on the incidence rate of Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection (CLABSI). An interim assessment will be made by the Independent Data monitoring committee after 15 participants have experienced a Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection (CLABSI) event. In addition, cumulative infections have shown to be lower than our pre study estimates, which also impacts our statistical projections for study timing. Based on these two factors, study completion timing is now trending into 2028. We are actively taking steps to accelerate this timeline. Most importantly, we intend to open additional clinical sites as well as submit a protocol amendment to FDA which if approved, should support expanded inclusion criteria and broader enrollment. We will continue to update on progress as we move throughout the year. I would now like to turn the call over to Susan to discuss the company's first quarter financial results and financial position.

Susan thanks Liz and good morning everyone. We are pleased with our first quarter results which reflect strong execution across the business and the benefit of the contribution from the acquired Melinta portfolio. As a reminder, because the Melinta acquisition closed in August 2025, the first quarter of 2026 includes a full quarter of Melinta operations, while the first quarter of 2025 does not. Accordingly, year over year comparisons are heavily weighted by the broader product portfolio and relative cost structure of the combined company. We also filed our Form 10Q this morning and I encourage you to review it for additional detail and important disclosures. Turning to the numbers first quarter 2026 net revenue was $127.4 million compared with $39.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. First quarter revenue included $97.5 million from Defencath and $29.9 million from the Melinta portfolio. The year over year increase was driven primarily by higher sustained Defencath demand including the impact of sales to our largest dialysis customer that we onboarded mid last year and the addition of Melinta revenue. First quarter defencast sales benefited from a non recurring $9 million favorable change in estimate related to certain sales allowances, primarily Medicaid rebates and product returns. As noted in our earnings release. However, even excluding this change in estimate, our net revenue was above consensus for the first quarter of 2026. Operating expenses were $41.5 million in the quarter including $7.2 million in R&D, $12.5 million in selling and marketing and $21.7 million in G&A. The increases versus the prior year period reflect the larger combined company including higher personnel related costs, more robust commercial and IT infrastructure and a greater level of development activity across the broader portfolio including a focus on pediatric programs and a bio defense indication for Baxtella, many of which are partnered with Barda. We are also subject to higher branded prescription fees attributable to the addition of Melintus commercial products as well as to year over year product sales growth year over year. Increases in OPEX were also driven moderately by moderately higher legal fees and our continued investment in the development of Defencath for the TPN indication. On the bottom line, we recorded net income of $38.6 million or $0.48 per basic share and $0.43 per diluted share compared with net income of 20.6 million or $0.32 per basic share share and $0.30 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025. In addition to net revenue and operating expenses, earnings per share (EPS) was impacted by non operating expenses of approximately $25 million associated with the routine quarterly mark to market of marketable equity securities and contingent consideration which reflects the approximate fair value of the future milestone and and royalties payable to former Melinta shareholders as well as income tax expense under US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). On a non Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basis, adjusted EBITDA was 70 million for the quarter compared with 23.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. This EBITDA metric excludes one time acquisition related and reorganization costs, stock based compensation and the non recurring revenue adjustment this quarter and it provides additional insight into the strength of our core operating performance. A reconciliation to the most comparable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measure is included in this morning's earnings release. We ended the quarter with $178.1 million in cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash. During the quarter we generated cash from operating activities of 42.4 million, which was impacted by large incentive rebate payments and made to customers during the first quarter. You'll note a related and significant decline in accrued expenses of approximately $50 million from December 31, 2025 to March 31, 2026 on our balance sheets, cash flow from operating activities was partially offset by $11.1 million used in cash to repurchase shares under our stock buyback program, driving a 33.3 million increase in cash during the first quarter. We continue to believe we are well positioned with a strong balance sheet to support our operating priorities and growth initiatives. And now I will turn the call back to Joe for closing remarks.

Joe thanks Susan. I'm very excited about where the company is today and where we have the potential to go. Coremetics has entered 2026 with strong momentum across all three pillars of our investment thesis. First, Defencath continues to exceed expectations despite pending TDAPA expiration, demonstrating strong underlying utilization demand which we believe positions itself well to become a durable cash generating franchise post adapa. Second, we are advancing a pipeline of high value late stage opportunities including Rizzeo for prophylaxis and defencath and TPN which could meaningfully expand our long term revenue opportunity. And third, we've delivered significant profitability and cash generation over the last year, allowing us to reinvest in growth as well as shareholder value creation through stock repurchases while maintaining financial flexibility. We remain confident in the outlook for this year and our path to future growth and sustained profitability. We'd now like to open it up for questions.

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time a question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press Star then two. At this time we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. The first question comes from Chase and Butler with Citizens. Please go ahead.

Thanks, Jason. Appreciate the questions. So I think a couple of things to think about when you're thinking about Defencath through 2026 to start. First, we did have the $9 million favorable adjustment right in the first quarter. That's kind of a one timer for the second quarter. And I know we mentioned on the last call it's really for us a kind of a two month quarter because as we move into June and given the price dynamic that's going to take effect on July 1st, we're going to take a decent shell stock adjustment in the month of June. Right now we're accruing for that at about four weeks of stock as our largest customer typically holds about four weeks. Some customers hold a little less. So maybe we end up having some favorability there. But we're assuming it's going to be a two month quarter and expect it to be in the range of about 60. Right. Give or take a couple million. And then, you know, for the back part of the year, I think you can kind of just break out the rest of the guidance and spread it across Q3 and 4, you know, for the back part of the year. Now for 2027, as we mentioned in the script, we expect to see appreciation in the net selling price as we move into 2027 compared to that third and fourth quarter. You know, right now I think I'm comfortable saying we're affirming the guidance we put out previously for 2027. It's a little bit premature. Right. We'd like to see how we move through the year into the third and fourth quarter and would love to be in a position later this year, early next year to take that guidance upwards. I think I'd want to reiterate that, you know, as we mentioned, neither guidance really includes, you know, upside from anything we may do with Medicare Advantage or onboarding potential new customers.

So I think, Jason. Right. These are really medically complex patients. I think we did a solid job in estimating the number of infections we anticipated them to have. But when you look at the overall pool of TPN patients, there's really subgroups and subpopulations within that, and the actual group of eligible patients is smaller. And there are a lot of logistical challenges that we've seen with them because they are so medically complex. We are asking FDA to take a look at inclusion criteria to see if we can be a little bit more generous with it without compromising the data. But I think until we get feedback on that amendment, we're going to have to stay quiet on the specifics of it. But we're hopeful, obviously, that enrollment would re accelerate if that amendment goes through so that we can include more TPN patients that maybe do have some additional comorbidities going on as well.

And. And are there any strategies that you want to use going forward to keep bolstering it? Sure. Thanks, Ronna. Yeah, I think when I said increasing run rates, we saw a little bit of an uptick from Q4 to Q1 in terms of utilization. And that was nice to see. That was not something that was in our initial guidance or budget. So we're happy to see that. I guess patient numbers continue to grow. What we're doing going going forward is a lot of the initiatives we talked about specifically with outreach to Medicare Advantage and opening up that patient pool. Right now, based on data we see, we think we've most of our patients, the overwhelming majority are Medicare fee for service. Probably more than 90% of our patients are in Medicare fee for service. So that's a big opportunity over the long term would be in Medicare Advantage.

Got it. And I have a follow up on the TPN study with the amending of the protocol. Does that impact the statistical plan at all and could it actually impact the future label? And are there any steps you're taking to ensure tight trial execution going forward as you expand? Sure. So I'll take on the trial execution. So I pride us that we run these studies in House, we've got a really robust team that is on top of all of the details of execution on this couple things, right? We are adding additional sites in the U.S. we have five additional sites in Turkey being activated over the next 45 days. So we expect to see some enrollment there. In terms of the statistical plan, yes, there would be changes to the statistical plan if the amendment is approved. I do not anticipate potential label changes, but I would say it's really premature to comment on what the label is because data guides the label. That being said, the intent of the study and what the projected label that we are working towards would be for risk reduction of CLABSI in adult patients with tpn. So I think that would remain the same and depending on the additional populations that could be included in it, that could potentially expand. But we need to wait for feedback from fda.

Thanks Leo. Just a couple of things. So the full data has not yet been published. Right. So we've put out a press release in combination with our partner Monday Pharma that announces some of the top line results in the upcoming months. We're going to be working with Mundipharma to get a more full data package made public. At that time we'll be able to have conversations with KOLS around the specific data. So we're not really in that position today to have those conversations yet and then really start talking or doing a lot of the things that we're going to be doing around market research for pricing and penetration assumptions. So I'd say later this year we can probably give a little bit more color on that.

Yeah, I think I'm going to start with the Rizzeo question. I'm going to kind of defer to what I had said to Leo is that it's, you know, we need to have substantive conversations once the full data is made public with key opinion leaders and take feedback. We'll be in a position to do that in the next couple of quarters and by the end of the year being in a better position to kind of give directional guidance of how we think or the direction of the TAM and potential peak sales maybe by the end of the year. And on your first question, I just want to make sure I understand what you had asked. You asked if the real world evidence has had any customer or feedback impact. Is that what you'd asked? Yeah, just positive developments on the customer or payer front after the publications. Well, look, I mean it's been positively received all around. Right. And not just on the real world evidence that US Renal Care has published, but our other customers as well. You know, IRC has put out some public information around the state, significant impact that Defend Cath has had in their clinics. Fresenius has made public statements. Right. On their recent earnings call about the value of Defend Cath in their clinics. So we're happy about what we are seeing play out in real time from a clinical standpoint in terms of the utility of the product. We are using all of that information in discussions. When you talk about payers, it's really Medicare Advantage. Right. We're using all of that information in our ongoing discussions with the MA plans.

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on a really good quarter. Maybe just one from you. Given the success of Resio and prophylactics, do you still place a high priority in bringing in additional assets over the next 12 to 18 months? It seems like Telferra will read out in potentially late 26 or 27. Has the bar changed in terms of bringing in additional assets given that the internal opportunities are a lot more de risked given the positive Reseo data from here. Thank you.

Hi guys, couple of questions. I'm struggling a little bit on the Defencath guidance and the numbers. If I take the 97 and I subtract the one time payment and I kind of annualize that out for the rest of the quarters, I come very close to the full year guidance without the Melinta product. So I'm trying to understand how much of the quarter number is inventory versus how much is real use and what's the normalized run rate for Defend Cath in these patients.

So Jason and I think I really kind of addressed this with Jason Butler's first question from Citizens. I guess first you have to understand the nature of Tadapa. Right. And Tadapa is going to expire on June 30, which is going to move us into a bundle ICE payment system for Q3 and 4. As we said on previous calls, we're going to take some price erosion in Q3 and 4 with the goal of maintaining patient volumes. When you talk about inventory, the inventory turnover is pretty quick. Right. So you know, at most, as I said, our largest customer we believe holds about four weeks of stock on hand. Others are in the two to three week range. You know, the reason you can't just straight line, right, the 88 across is because as I said, the second quarter we're going to have that shelf stock adjustment in June. Right. So we expect utilization to remain, you know, pretty strong and it will take some price erosion in the set in June. Right. In advance of moving into the back part of the year. Right. So that's kind of how, you know, you should think about the guidance. And then in 2027. Right. As we said, we expect to kind of step back up in price across the same utilization, which will produce a higher revenue amount in 27. So you know, that's, that's how you should be thinking about defencast trajectory.

So our tax rate is essentially the statutory tax rate, a federal rate plus a blended rate for, for estate taxes. And the GAAP rate is just that, it's about 28% if you look at the tax expense compared to operating income. So you exclude the non cash mark to markets of our marketable equity securities and the mark to market of our contingent consideration, it's about 28%. That is a gap rate. We do have significant tax attributes, most prominently NOLs that will reduce the taxable income that we pay, the taxes that we pay. But the gap rate, you can think about it as a statutory rate. We don't have a lot of transactions that result in permanent differences.

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