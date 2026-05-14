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May 14, 2026 9:09 AM 36 min read

Aquestive Therapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ots5ysbb/

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics reported Q1 2026 revenue of $14.4 million, a 66% increase year-over-year, driven by higher license and royalty revenues.

The company completed a Type A meeting with the FDA and is on track for a Q3 2026 resubmission of the NDA for ANAFILM, with efforts to expedite the review process.

Aquestive secured a $150 million debt facility with Oaktree, improving financial flexibility and supporting the potential launch of ANAFILM.

The company is advancing its AQST108 program, showing promising early phase biomarker data, and is planning further studies contingent on ANAFILM's progress.

Management emphasized aggressive efforts in market awareness, with plans for a 75-person sales force for ANAFILM, and significant international regulatory progress, including potential submissions in Canada, the UK, and the EU.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Faith Pomeroy Ward

Dan Barber (Chief Executive Officer)

Ernie Toth (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star one one again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. One moment for our first question. Our first question will come from the line of Rhonda Reese from Learning Partners. Your line is open.

Rhonda Reese

Great. Good morning everyone. So a couple from me first on Anafilm. Could you give us a little bit more detail on how things are going, preparing for the US Filing and ongoing study interactions or activities? It sounds like you reiterated your timeline. What gives you added conviction to be able to hit that milestone?

Dan Barber (Chief Executive Officer)

Rhonda Reese

Sounds good. And I wanted to ask a question about AQST108 as well. The biomarker data sounds interesting. Can you help frame that? How does that compare to other programs you've seen going after similar indications, even if they're different mechanism agents? How should we think about this early signal?

Matthew Davis

Dan Barber (Chief Executive Officer)

So Ruana, just to add on to what Matthew said, what we like about this moment for this program is one we obviously are not going to lose focus on anafilm. Our attention remains there. But we've been looking to create the data and the reasons to believe on why our Adreniverse platform is a meaningful way to build a company. And as Matthew just walked you through these early results show, we think we're starting to find that proof.

Rhonda Reese

Sounds great. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Kristin Kuska from Kanter. Your line is open.

Kristin Kuska

Hi, good morning everybody and congrats on all of the progress. So I wanted to ask how your market research and conversations have been going about coverage and reimbursement. I think there's been a lot of great work to support. The enthusiasm is there. But assuming you get an approval, what gives you confidence that you will get the coverage that the patients that want Anafim will be able to get their hands on it?

Dan Barber (Chief Executive Officer)

Sherry Korchinski (Chief Commercial Officer)

Dan Barber (Chief Executive Officer)

Matt Greenhot

Dan Barber (Chief Executive Officer)

is going to go and I think we see that coming through in the survey work we do when we ask are you aware of our products? And you see those numbers steadily going up over time.

Kristin Kuska

Thanks everyone.

OPERATOR

Dan Barber (Chief Executive Officer)

Sherry Korchinski (Chief Commercial Officer)

David Amsalom

Great. Thank you. Does that answer your question, David?

OPERATOR

It does. Thanks. Thank you. And our next question comes in line of Francois Brisbach from Lifesight Capital. Your line is open.

Francois Brisbach

Dan Barber (Chief Executive Officer)

Francois Brisbach

Dan Barber (Chief Executive Officer)

Melina Chaffee (Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs)

Thank you. Good morning Frank. The team, the review team, across the board, across the various divisions remain intact, meaning that these are the same individuals that have worked with us early on during the development of the product as well as during the review. So we foresee no abrupt changes at this point.

Francois Brisbach

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes Alimo Omahad from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Alimo Omahad

Dan Barber (Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew Davis

Alimo Omahad

Very helpful. Thank you for the added color.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes to the line of Raghuram Savaraju from HC Wainwright. Your line is open.

Raghuram Savaraju

Hi, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. This is Yanzi sitting in forum. So I have a few questions. The first is for anafilm. So for Anafilm Xus, you said that you have existing clinical data that's enough to support filings in Canada, eu, UK and so on. And I'm just wondering how are you thinking about sequencing partnering price access, all the works and the retained economics across those markets?

Dan Barber (Chief Executive Officer)

Raghuram Savaraju

Great, thank you. And now with respect to the Oaktree facility, would you be able to disclose what the prepayment provisions are there, for example, like what are the cash restrictions, for example?

Dan Barber (Chief Executive Officer)

I think everything is disclosed in the 8K. It's pretty extensive disclosure on the covenants and the restrictions and everything. So I would refer you to Ed. I would just broadly say we are happy with not only the quality of the debt provider we have with Oaktree, but the ability to run our business and grow our business without being restrained. So we think that is a key part of this announcement.

Raghuram Savaraju

Great. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you once again. That's Star 11 for questions. Star 11, our next question comes from the line. Jim Malloy from Alliance Global Partners. Your line is open.

Laura

Hello, this is Laura in for Jim Malloy. Thank you for taking our questions. So for AQST108, you've touched on this already a bit, but how do you think you're going to further look into the TSLP biomarker data in Future studies for 108? And how meaningful do you think this finding is for the atopic dermatitis indication specifically that you're looking to study?

Dan Barber (Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew Davis

Dan Barber (Chief Executive Officer)

Laura

Great. Thank you for taking the questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. I'm not sure we have any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn it back over to Dan Barber for closing remarks.

Dan Barber (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Victor. As I said earlier in the call, we are, in our view, ready to go. We're ready to conduct our studies. We're ready to build our awareness even further. And if approved by the fda, we're on track to launch anafilm. And we look forward to updating you on our additional progress in the months to come. And with that, thank you for joining us and have a great day.

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