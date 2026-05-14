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May 14, 2026 9:07 AM 51 min read

YETI Holdings Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/323652074

Summary

YETI Holdings reported Q1 2026 sales of $380.4 million, an 8.3% increase year-over-year, driven by strong demand across categories and channels.

The company highlighted resilience and diversification in demand, particularly in drinkware and coolers, with drinkware achieving a second consecutive quarter of growth.

International sales grew 9%, with strong demand despite some softness in corporate sales; international expansion remains a key priority.

Wholesale sales surged by 19%, showcasing strong consumer demand and successful partnerships with retailers.

YETI Holdings raised the lower end of its full-year sales growth expectation to 7-8%, with adjusted EPS guidance now reflecting a 14-17% increase.

Operational highlights include robust innovation in product offerings and strategic international market entries, such as China and Korea planned for the second half of 2026.

The company emphasized its brand strength, scalable product platforms, and a disciplined omnichannel model as durable competitive advantages.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Arvind Bhatia (Head of Investor Relations)

Matt Reiches (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Randy Koenig (Equity Analyst)

Matt Reiches (President and CEO)

Randy Koenig (Equity Analyst)

Matt Reiches (President and CEO)

Randy Koenig (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful. Thanks guys.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from Peter Benedict from Baird. Please go ahead.

Peter Benedict (Equity Analyst)

Matt Reiches (President and CEO)

Scott Bomar (Chief Financial Officer)

It's just part of our operating rhythm. So just to add a little more color to that, the corporate sales business is approximately 25% of our D2C business overall. And while we haven't broken out the

Peter Benedict (Equity Analyst)

specific impact of corporate sales to D2C, now I just leave you with the other pieces of that particular channel. Our retail stores, getty.com and our marketplace partners all grew high single digits for the quarter. So it gives you a sense for the impact that we saw from corporate sale to D2C.

Scott Bomar (Chief Financial Officer)

Peter Benedict (Equity Analyst)

All right, that's helpful. Color, thanks so much.

Philip Glee (Equity Analyst)

Scott Bomar (Chief Financial Officer)

Philip Glee (Equity Analyst)

Matt Reiches (President and CEO)

Philip Glee (Equity Analyst)

Excellent, very helpful. Thank you guys. Best of luck.

Joe Altobello (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from Joe Altobello from Raymond James. Please go ahead. Thanks. Hey guys, good morning. I guess I'll follow up on Drinkware. It sounds like you guys have sort of turn the corner here. I'm curious how much of that is execution, as you called out and how much of that is any easing in the promotional environment in that category?

Matt Reiches (President and CEO)

Joe Altobello (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful. Thank you. And just shifting gears over the innovation pipeline. I think last year you guys had kind of delayed some product launches, at least in the US until the supply chain situation kind of resolved itself.

Matt Reiches (President and CEO)

Joe Altobello (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Molly Bob from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Hi.

Molly Bob (Equity Analyst)

Matt Reiches (President and CEO)

Molly Bob (Equity Analyst)

Matt Reiches (President and CEO)

Molly Bob (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks so much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Peter Keith from Piper Sandler. Please go ahead. Hi, this is, this is Sarah Moorenheim for Peter Keith. Congratulations on the great quarter.

Sarah Moorenheim (Equity Analyst)

First, as it relates to the higher

Matt Reiches (President and CEO)

input costs, are there any situations where we could see shortages for resin and then just any color around the incremental pricing actions that you guys could take to help offset?

Sarah Moorenheim (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, we've not seen, we've not seen

Matt Reiches (President and CEO)

Anna Gleschen (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you. Your next question comes from Anna Gleschen from B. Riley. Please go ahead.

Matt Reiches (President and CEO)

Anna Gleschen (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Noah Zetskin from Keybanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Noah Zetskin (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for taking my questions. I guess first on the new ad campaign. I know we're maybe kind of 10 days in, but just any color on early reception there who you're hoping the campaign resonates with as well as maybe any color on timing of ad buys and format of ads.

Matt Reiches (President and CEO)

Noah Zetskin (Equity Analyst)

Really helpful. And then, and then maybe just any color on how you're thinking about the bags business, how it kind of performed in the quarter and how you're thinking about it for the rest of the year. Thanks.

Matt Reiches (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

and there are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to the CEO Matt for closing remarks.

Matt Reiches (President and CEO)

Thanks everyone for joining us today. We look forward to catching up with you on our Q2 call.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect. Thank you.

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