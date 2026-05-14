Canadian Solar Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Canadian Solar reported Q1 2026 revenue of $1.1 billion, with a gross margin of 25.1%, benefiting from tariff refunds; however, they experienced a net loss of $32 million.
The company is focusing on strategic markets and has launched CS Powertech for US manufacturing, with significant expansions in solar cell and module capacity in Indiana and Texas.
Energy storage shipments reached 2.1 GWh, with plans to double battery capacities in Southeast Asia by 2027, and a current backlog of $3.5 billion in contracted projects.
A leadership transition was announced with Colin Parkins as the new CEO, emphasizing strategic succession and the company's shift to value-driven leadership.
Guidance for Q2 2026 includes revenue expectations of $1 to $1.2 billion and gross margin between 13% and 15%, with a continued focus on US operations and energy storage growth.
Full Transcript
Melissa (Operator)
Winna Hwang (Head of Investor Relations)
Sean Hsu
Colin Parkins (CEO)
Ismail Guerrero (CEO of Recurrent Energy)
Chimbo Zhu
Colin Parkins (CEO)
OPERATOR
Colin Rush
Sean Hsu
Colin Rush
Perfect. That's super helpful Sean, thank you. And then on the recurrent side, given where utility scale prices are in the US I'm just curious about your ability to renegotiate PPAs or start cutting PPAs at substantially higher prices to support margins. Just curious about that dynamic and potential timing around that.
Sean Hsu
Colin Rush
Great. Thanks so much guys. Appreciate it.
Sean Hsu
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Philip Shen with Roth Capital Partners. Please proceed with your question
Philip Shen
everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. Wanted to check in with you guys more on the US Cell manufacturing ramp. Cell capacity ramp. You guys have had first sell out. Congratulations on that. When would you expect the commercial shipment of those cells to go into your modules? And when do you think your first US module with US Cell is available commercially for your customers? Thanks.
Sean Hsu
Philip Shen
Sean Hsu
Philip Shen
Okay, thank you, Sean. And then anything on blue wafers? Do you have any thoughts on that? And is that in your supply chain?
Sean Hsu
No, there's no blue. So both called blue wafers. Whatever cell made in a certain country, those cells should go through the necessary solar cell steps. We, you know for our factory we only use so called grade wafer and the cell production process are completed in the whatever set country.
Philip Shen
Great, okay, thank you. And then one last one here on the IPA tariff in the quarter you guys booked it. Can you talk about the accounting for that? And specifically did you guys secure cash with that refund or is that expected sometime in the future? And if it doesn't come then what happens to the accounting? Thanks.
Sean Hsu
Simbo Zhu (Senior VP and CFO)
Not much to add. We received the cash tariff together with interest. Thank you.
Sean Hsu
Philip Shen
Thank you for all the color, Shaun and Jimbo. I'll pass it on.
Sean Hsu
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Allen Lau with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.
Allen Lau
Thanks for taking my question. So the margin in first quarter is very solid, actually even taking out the refund of tariff. So we'd like to know how much of the module shipment is coming from the US plant. And as you have mentioned, the margins from your US manufacturing plant was decent. We'd like to know approximately at what levels is it?
Sean Hsu
Yeah, I think around 30, 40% of the module shipment come from US factory. It's more or less the same ratio as before. Now Wena, do you have some color to provide?
Wena
Yes. In line with our profit first strategy, we have been emphasizing our key strategic markets. So you'll see quarter over quarter we've maintained a very healthy mix of North American volume. This quarter out of our 2.5 gigawatts 45% came from North America. So a very healthy mix that supported our module margins.
Sean Hsu
So basically almost all of the shipment to the US is manufactured by the US plant.
Allen Lau
All of, not almost all of. Thank you. Thank you. So how about the margins here? Like what's the approximate margin of the US manufacturing plant?
Sean Hsu
I will let Colin to provide colors there.
Colin Parkins (CEO)
Allen Lau
Understood. So then. So actually the company is already ramping up its HTAT sales. So wonder if you are seeing a premium of HJT products versus other products like Perc or Topcon products in the US markets.
Sean Hsu
Yeah, Alan, we haven't commercially delivered the HJT cell yet. As I said in answer to a previous question, what do you expect in Q3? We start to deliver that. However, based on the contract booking, we do price a premium of HJT sale compared to the Topcon sale. Yes, we do price. You know, for the contract, we'll resign. The customers willingly accepted a premium for the HJT sales.
Allen Lau
That's impressive. So how much is the premium like in terms of US Sands?
Sean Hsu
Well, it's still going process where just start to book those contracts. As far as I remember, you're Talking about over 10% or maybe 10, 15% of the price premium of the HJT cell. HJT modules versus Topcom modules. But we will give you better numbers I guess after Q4 when we have actual comparison of the motor shipments,
Allen Lau
if it's 10 to 15%, that's equivalent to more than 3 cents maybe, which is pretty impressive. So, yeah, switching gear to ESS segments, I would like to know if the margins is around 20% level. Can you repeat which area? ESS Energy Storage. What's the margin for ESS storage in the first quarter? Yes.
Colin Parkins (CEO)
Allen Lau
Understood. So wonder if the going forward, the local production of the battery pack would help the margins.
Colin Parkins (CEO)
Allen Lau
Understood. So last question from Anders. So is there any difficulty or any challenges in expanding the cell capacities given there were some rumors saying that the export of solar cell capacities might be prohibited, et cetera. So I wonder if when you're expanding your capacity to 6.3 gigawatt, wonder if you get any challenges in getting your equipment in place.
Sean Hsu
Allen Lau
Thanks Sean. It's very clear and hope things go smooth in the expansion as well. So thanks a lot. I'll pass on. Thank you.
Sean Hsu
Thank you Adam.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Maheb Mandaloy with Mizuho Securities. Please proceed with your question.
Maheb Mandaloy
Hey. Hello everyone. Thanks for taking questions here. Just question on the guidance. If you could talk about like the mix of manufacturing versus recurrent in Q2 that's similar to what we saw in Q1 and also for the US North America exposure. How to think about the mix in Q2 versus Q1.
Sean Hsu
Yeah, I will not call him to address his question.
Colin Parkins (CEO)
Well, I think first of all thank you for your question with respect to the guidance. We are reiterating our US Guidance from last quarter so we feel confident in our current execution. So we don't expect any significant downside on our reiterated guidance as we put out in our prepared remarks.
Maheb Mandaloy
Gotcha. Just curious on the mix in Q2 versus Q1 as you for the manufacturing which is recurrent and North America versus
Colin Parkins (CEO)
I think most of our, if I understand the question correctly, most of our our shipments are to third parties, very little to our recurrent operations in terms of our product shipment. I'm not sure if that is at the root of your question.
Maheb Mandaloy
That's a follow up offline on detail on that. But separately a question on the E storage business. How much of the backlog is North America for you guys and for Canadian for CS Powertech? And also are you seeing any interest or any order in the pipeline from data center customers or hyperscalers looking to deploy batteries on site?
Colin Parkins (CEO)
Maheb Mandaloy
That's great. I appreciate the detailed color on the on the different markets as well and maybe just one last one on the guidance for the rest of the year. I know you obviously haven't guided for Q3, Q4 the full year, but directionally, like how should we think about the business here, the US factories ramping up? Should we be looking something similar to last year's cadence or something different here? Any color would be helpful, thank you.
Colin Parkins (CEO)
Maheb Mandaloy
Thank you. Appreciate the color. Call in and congratulations on the appointment.
Colin Parkins (CEO)
Thank you. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen. That concludes our time allowed for questions. I'll turn the floor back to management for any final comments.
Sean Hsu
Thank you for joining us today and for your continued support. If you have any questions or would like to set up a call, please contact our investor relations team. Take care and have a great day. Thank you, everybody.
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