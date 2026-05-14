Full Transcript: Cellectar Biosciences Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761593&tp_key=32a3ce62a5
Summary
Cellectar Biosciences reported positive 12-month follow-up data from their Phase 2B Clover WHAM study, demonstrating strong responses in heavily pretreated Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) patients.
The company plans to file for accelerated FDA approval and initiate a Phase 3 confirmatory trial for their lead candidate Iapocene I131.
Cellectar Biosciences completed an oversubscribed financing round of up to $140 million, strengthening their balance sheet and supporting future trials and potential commercialization.
Financially, the company ended Q1 2026 with $8.3 million in cash and reported a net loss of $5.7 million, showing reduced R&D and G&A expenses compared to the previous year.
The company advanced its broader pipeline by dosing the first patients in a Phase 1b trial of CLR125 for triple-negative breast cancer, showcasing their ongoing commitment to expanding their radiopharmaceutical offerings.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ladies and Gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session. Please be advised that today's conference call may be recorded. I would now like to hand the conference call over to Ann Marie Fields, managing director at Precision8Q. Please go ahead.
Ann Marie Fields (Managing Director)
Jim Caruso (President and CEO)
Chad Colleen (Chief Financial Officer)
Jared Lancour (Chief Operating Officer)
Jim Caruso (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Kevin DeGeeter (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking my question. My first question is on Clover WHAM. And specifically for the BTKI experienced patients, did most patients go directly from a BTKI inhibitor to study drug in Clover WHAM. Or for the patients that did get lines of therapy between a BTKI and coming on study drug, what were the most common therapies they received immediately prior to study drug?
Jim Caruso (President and CEO)
Hi Kevin, this is Jim. First of all, thank you for your participation in the call today. And your question is spot on. It's significant on a number of different levels and I'll ask Jared Lancour to address it.
Jared Lancour (Chief Operating Officer)
Yeah. Hi Kevin. Briefly, I don't have the number, the exact number in my head at the moment, but I can say that it was over 50% of patients in the study immediately came off BTKI before getting treatment with most common, you know, in addition to that as the most common sort of transition, the other would be coming directly off rituximab, either monotherapy or in combination with chemotherapy.
Kevin DeGeeter (Equity Analyst)
No really helpful. And then with and then with regard to the, you know, phase three program. Thanks for the additional color. Can you comment on what the likely comparator arm for the phase three program will be or at least or. I think the question I'm ultimately interested in is how one might think about potential range of PFS for the control arm population in a potential phase 3 population.
Jim Caruso (President and CEO)
Excellent question, Kevin. We've engaged our friends at the FDA a number of different times on this. So we've settled in and are aligned on the comparator arm in the study. I could have Jared talk to that and provide some additional color.
Jared Lancour (Chief Operating Officer)
Jim Caruso (President and CEO)
Jared Lancour (Chief Operating Officer)
Kevin DeGeeter (Equity Analyst)
Makes a lot of sense. And if I could just sneak in one more. I think just one of the questions that might be on investors minds is just how you're thinking about a potential timing for an NDA submission under accelerated approval for wn.
Jim Caruso (President and CEO)
Kevin DeGeeter (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks for taking my questions.
Jim Caruso (President and CEO)
All right Kevin, thank you and thank you.
OPERATOR
As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question please press star then one. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Jim Caruso for final remarks.
Jim Caruso (President and CEO)
All right, thank you operator. Appreciate your assistance today and certainly thank you to all conference participants for both your time and continued interest in Selectar. Have a good day and thank you.
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