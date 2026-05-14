Lifeway Foods Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Lifeway Foods reported a record-breaking first quarter 2026 with net sales of $63 million, marking a 36.7% increase year-over-year, driven by volume-led expansion.
The company's gross profit margin improved to 27.5%, up 360 basis points, supported by increased manufacturing efficiency and favorable conventional milk pricing.
Net income rose to $4.7 million, a 32% increase from the previous year, highlighting strong revenue translation into earnings growth.
Strategic investments in marketing and brand building resulted in selling, general, and administrative expenses of $10.9 million, a 16.8% increase, yet leveraged by 300 basis points.
Lifeway Foods is expanding its product line with innovations like Lifeway Muscle Mates and Kefir Butter and is entering new categories with partnerships such as the premium pet food line Good Gut with Open Farms.
The company is enhancing brand recognition through collaborations and experiential marketing, such as the Tropical Lifeway Smoothie at Erewhon and digital campaigns that have gone viral.
Lifeway Foods is expanding distribution, securing new retail opportunities such as an expanded presence at Costco, and continues to focus on strategic growth aligned with consumer trends towards health and wellness.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
OPERATOR
Julie Smolanski (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you John and good morning to everyone joining us. As always, we greatly appreciate your interest in Lifeway Foods. I'm absolutely thrilled to share what was a record breaking first quarter for Lifeway Foods. We carried the momentum from 2025 into 2026 with blowout results that showcase the incredible strength of our business both on the top and bottom line, well exceeding the top end of the strong preliminary outlook that we provided in April.
Julie Smolanski (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Julie Smolanski (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Julie Smolanski (President and Chief Executive Officer)
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