CCL INDUSTRIES INC Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

CCL INDUSTRIES INC (TSX:CCL) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2807/53891

Summary

CCL.A reported a 2.8% increase in sales for Q1 2026, driven by organic growth and acquisitions, reaching $1.94 billion.

Operating income rose marginally by 0.2% to $317.5 million, with EBITDA excluding foreign currency impacts up by 1%.

Net earnings slightly declined to $204.9 million, with a slight increase in the effective tax rate to 25.4%.

The company initiated an automatic share repurchase plan and returned $129.8 million to shareholders in Q1, with plans to repurchase up to $1.2 billion in shares over the next year.

Net debt increased to $1.38 billion due to capital expenditures and share buybacks, but liquidity remains strong with nearly $1 billion cash on hand.

CCL segment showed solid organic growth, especially in Asia Pacific, while Avery had strong direct-to-consumer growth, notably in RFID products.

Challenges in Europe due to resin price increases and a bankruptcy in the auto sector affected results, but overall demand remains stable.

The company is managing inflationary pressures through pass-through mechanisms and remains optimistic about demand in key segments like RFID.

Management expects continued solid order flow but acknowledges uncertainties due to inflation and potential macroeconomic impacts.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to CCL Industries' 2026 first quarter investor update. Please note that there will be a question and answer session after the call. The moderator for today is Mr. Jeff Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joining him is Mr. Sean Woschuk, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, gentlemen.

Sean Woschuk (Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Sean Stewart (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Sean Stewart (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Thanks for that detail. Jeff. On the MA front, between Sliever and the other acquisition, you have about $180 million earmarked for acquisitions in Q2. That's small relative to your liquidity position. Can you give some context on your appetite for more MA and the depth of the evolving opportunity set?

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, we're always interested in ma. That's our priority for for excess free cash flow. But I haven't got anything more to add than that. We still have a pipeline and we'll see what happens as the year progresses. Okay. Okay, that's all I have for now. Thank you very much.

Hamir Patel (Equity Analyst at CIBC Capital Markets)

Your next question is from Hamir Patel with CIBC Capital Markets.

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Hi, good morning, Jeff. Appreciate Innovia focuses more on EBITDA dollars than margins, but how should we think about the scale of price comps that you're likely to realize here in Q2 just given the resin headwinds you mentioned. And also I know the prepared remarks referenced a potential volume pull forward from Q3. Just wondering if you could quantify that.

Hamir Patel (Equity Analyst at CIBC Capital Markets)

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

All right, fair enough. I just want to ask on rfid, you sounded confident on the growth there. Maybe if you could speak to your expectations on market growth this year and whether you think you're gaining share in this market.

Hamir Patel (Equity Analyst at CIBC Capital Markets)

Hamed Abdullah (Equity Analyst at National Bank of Canada)

Okay, great. Thanks. That's all I had. I'll turn it over.

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Your next question for today is from Hamed Abdullah with National bank of Canada.

Hamed Abdullah (Equity Analyst at National Bank of Canada)

Yeah, good morning and thanks for taking my question. Can you quantify the financial impact from the thermal oxidizer outage at the Pennsylvania facility and how much insurance recovery you expect to recognize over the balance of the year?

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

US dollars five million.

Hamed Abdullah (Equity Analyst at National Bank of Canada)

Five million. Okay, thanks. And just on Innovia, can you give us an update on the utilization ramp and profitability trajectory of the new cengage line in Germany and when do you expect that asset to start contributing positively to segment margins?

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Hamed Abdullah (Equity Analyst at National Bank of Canada)

Okay, that's great. And just if I can squeeze in just a follow up on the demand question. At ccl, you referenced softness in higher end beauty markets while mass market demand remained resilient. Are you seeing a broader consumer trade down dynamic across the categories you're in?

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Hamed Abdullah (Equity Analyst at National Bank of Canada)

Okay, that's helpful. Okay, I'll pass the line. Thank you very much.

Michael Glenn (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Your next question is coming from Michael Glenn with Raymond James.

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Hey, good morning, Jeff. Can you just maybe remind us for the label business specifically how some of the inflation and pass through mechanisms work in those product lines?

Michael Glenn (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

And as we see resin prices increase specifically, does that naturally lead to flow through on your label input cost?

Michael Glenn (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Yeah, absolutely. So it goes from the resin to the film producers, including Innovia and other producers, into the laminators and then out to us. And it happens pretty quick.

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, and then just on checkpoint. Can you just frame. You did have very modest organic growth in the segment, but margins were down. What is the big item that is overhanging margins in checkpoint in Q1?

Michael Glenn (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

It's really weakness in the MAS business in the United States.

Arthur Nagorny (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Okay. Okay, thank you.

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Your next question is from Arthur Nagorny with RBC Capital Markets.

Arthur Nagorny (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Hey, good morning. I just wanted to circle back to disruption in the Middle East. It doesn't seem like you had material direct exposure. I think you called that CCL segment organic growth in the region down only low single digits. But is there any chance you can detail for us what your footprint looks like in the region?

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, we have plants in Egypt which are obviously not really affected by the turmoil there. That's where our biggest operation is. We have a plant in Dubai, plant in Saudi Arabia, a very small plant in Oman, and a plant in Pakistan. That's what we Refer to as the Middle east. And it was very low single digit decline. It was almost flat actually. So we've seen very limited disruption in the CPG space in those businesses since the trouble started.

Arthur Nagorny (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Okay, that's helpful. And then I don't think you'd have any meaningful exposure here, but figured I'd ask anyways. On the Section 232 tariff update that was announced a few weeks ago, would you have any exposure maybe in the aluminum cans business or anything else for us to kind of keep in mind there?

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. So the Section 232 tariff changes really eliminated the potential to be charged for empty cans crossing the border. So filled cans were tariff free. Empty cans, they tried to get those to be subject to a tariff that now seems to have fallen by the wayside. That's good news for us and our customers.

Arthur Nagorny (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Got it. And then maybe switching over to Avery, you noted that the back to school season is expected to be tariff free this time around. Can you maybe just detail what your supply chain exposure looks like at this point in time?

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, we've localized more of the production into our operation in Mexico, raw material supplies. We managed to localize that to a sufficient extent where we can claim USMCO status. And that's now been documented and agreed. And one or two leading retailers in the US decided not to take supply chain risk from Asia this summer and opted to have brands that were esteemed onshore. That's why we have greater confidence in back to school.

Arthur Nagorny (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

That's all for me, thank you.

David McFadden (Equity Analyst at ATB Cormark)

Your next question for today is from David McFadden with ATB Cormark.

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Oh, great. Thank you. Yeah, a couple questions. So just on the RFID growth, I guess we should assume that was probably in the single digit range, Right.

David McFadden (Equity Analyst at ATB Cormark)

For the quarter for you, the inlay growth was actually double digits, but most of it occurred in the non apparel space.

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, well that's great. And the ARFID market itself, that RFID market itself, that was down right in the quarter, you would think.

David McFadden (Equity Analyst at ATB Cormark)

The year of 2025 was down for sure. You're talking about the whole market? Yes, for sure it was down. Q1, 2026, it was down. It wasn't down by much. I characterize it as flattish.

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay. And so what would you attribute to your say, outperformance in the market?

David McFadden (Equity Analyst at ATB Cormark)

Well, we're not, you know, we're still a small player, so it's probably more around the law of small numbers more than anything.

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay. And then just moving to the CCL segment. So the design. Well, it was the auto was weak within CCL design. So how soft was that in the quarter?

David McFadden (Equity Analyst at ATB Cormark)

about 3% in organic sales, down a little bit in profit. It was more than compensated by growth in electronics. We did have one customer in Germany go bankrupt on us, so that cost us. That was most of the profit problem. It was more triggered by customer bankruptcy. But it's an indication of softness in the industry in general.

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, so given that, then you're probably going to face that for the next few quarters to lap that event, right?

David McFadden (Equity Analyst at ATB Cormark)

I think it's still going to be offset by growth in electronics.

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay. Okay. So outside of that one customer, would you say your ccl, like the automotive part of CTL design, was maybe flat and recorded?

David McFadden (Equity Analyst at ATB Cormark)

Not flat in sales, down in sales, close to flat in profit, excluding that one problem.

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay. And any idea when you think that might improve

Steven McLeod (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay. All right, that's it for me. Thank you. No problem.

Steven McLeod (Equity Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)

Your next question is from Steven McLeod with BMO Capital Markets.

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Good morning, guys. Morning, Jeff. Just on the CCL segment, you know, the outlook was certainly quite constructive and I'm just wondering, certainly on the top line, I'm just wondering, do you still expect sort of full year organic sales growth in that kind of low to mid single digit range?

OPERATOR

Jeff Martin (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, okay. That's helpful. And then just when you think about all the inflation and that you referenced earlier and that obviously we can all see, but when you think about the CCL segment, is it fair to assume that you'd see sort of a more minimal or more moderate impact to margins from inflation just because of your pass through mechanisms and the flow through?

OPERATOR

B

A

Once again, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one. Your next question for today is from Darrell Young with Stifel.

B

Hey, good morning everyone. I just wanted to ask one higher level question around AI Given it's the soup du jour, I would think your business is very well insulated from any disintermediation or disruption risk. But I was just curious if you're seeing any opportunities to implement efficiencies or cost saving exercises you might starting to pursue around that.

C

A

We have reached the end of the question and answer session, and I will now turn the call over to Jeff for closing remarks.

C

Thank you, Holly. And thank you, everybody, for attending the call. We'll see you again in the summer. We'll hopefully have warmer weather than we've had this spring. Thank you very much.