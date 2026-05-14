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May 14, 2026 8:44 AM 33 min read

Transcript: Versant Media Group Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Versant Media Group (NASDAQ:VSNT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=iFcF4ev8

Summary

Versant Media Group reported a 1% decrease in total revenue to $1.69 billion, driven by a 7% decline in linear distribution revenues due to cord-cutting trends, which was partially offset by significant growth in digital platforms.

Strategic initiatives included the launch of new digital offerings, such as MSNow's direct-to-consumer service and Fandango's AVOD service, set to launch later this year, in addition to acquisitions like Stock Story and Indie Cinema.

The company announced a $100 million accelerated share repurchase plan and has a strong cash position with $1.2 billion in liquidity, highlighting its commitment to returning capital to shareholders while investing in growth opportunities.

Operational highlights included exceptional engagement at CNBC during periods of market volatility, significant viewership growth at MSNow, and strong performances by the Golf Channel and USA Network during major sports events.

Future guidance for 2026 remains positive, with revenue expected to be between $6.15 to $6.4 billion, adjusted EBITDA between $1.85 to $2.0 billion, and free cash flow of $1.0 to $1.2 billion, indicating confidence in strategic execution and market position.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Wiley Collins (Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury)

Mark Lazarus (Chief Executive Officer)

Anand Kinney (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Michael Ng (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Mark Lazarus (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Ng (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Wonderful. Thank you gentlemen.

OPERATOR

The next question is from the line of Brent Penter with Raymond James. Please proceed with your questions.

Brent Penter (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Hey, good morning everyone. Thanks for taking the questions. First one for me on MSNBC Now and Fandango's digital and advertising video on demand (AVOD) strategies appreciate the color launching later this year. Are there any more details you all can give at this point on what

Mark Lazarus (Chief Executive Officer)

Anand Kinney (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)

Brent Penter (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

And then on the accelerated buyback, what drove the decision to do that and why now and then still with 800 million of authorization pro forma for that, is there any color that you can give on what will drive your decisions around the pacing of the remaining buyback?

Anand Kinney (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)

Mark Lazarus (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I'll just add to that that, you know, we do have a robust library, titles that are part of the current structure of the library. But also as we continue to create new and original content that will also be things that we're able to put into the marketplace and shows that we have are creating now. We have been, we know have been attractive to third parties who have already reached out to us about licensing.

Brent Penter (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Okay, thank you both.

OPERATOR

The next question is from the line of David Konowski with JP Morgan. Please receive your questions.

Anand Kinney (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)

David Konowski (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next questions are from the line of rich Greenfield with LightSHED Partners. Please receive your questions.

Rich Greenfield (Analyst at LightShed Partners)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from the line of Sean Difley with Morgan Stanley. Please issue with your questions.

Mark Lazarus (Chief Executive Officer)

Anand Kinney (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer)

Sean Difley (Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our last and final question is from the line of David Joyce with Seaport Research Partners. Please proceed with your questions.

David Joyce (Equity Analyst at Seaport Research Partners)

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes our question and answer session and will also conclude today's conference. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.

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