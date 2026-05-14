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May 14, 2026 8:39 AM 27 min read

Full Transcript: Elauwit Connection Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ:ELWT) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Zcb7mRGA

Summary

Elauwit Connection reported a 19% year-over-year decrease in revenue, which fell to $4.4 million due to timing fluctuations in construction contracts, although key customer metrics like contracted and activated units increased significantly.

The company is focused on expanding its broadband infrastructure services to multifamily and student housing communities through Managed Services and Network as a Service (NaaS) models, with a major marketing and sales campaign driving new unit commitments.

Despite the revenue decline, Elauwit Connection's contracted backlog grew to more than $38 million, signaling strong future growth, and the company aims to enhance operational capabilities through technology and strategic investments.

Management highlighted the successful integration of AI and technology solutions to improve service delivery and operational efficiency, preparing for rapid expansion in a $25 billion market opportunity.

Management noted a net loss of $2.2 million for the quarter, reflecting increased sales and marketing expenses and public company costs, with a strategic focus on leveraging their Nasdaq listing for capital to fuel growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Matt Kreps (Investor Relations)

Dan McDonough (Executive Chairman)

Taylor Jones (Chief Technology Officer)

Barry Rubins (Chief Executive Officer)

James D. Bartolo (Chief Financial Officer)

Dan McDonough (Executive Chairman)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the Question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before Pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw the question, please press star then two. Our first question comes from George Sutton with Craig Hallam. Please go ahead.

Logan

Dan McDonough (Executive Chairman)

Logan

Dan McDonough (Executive Chairman)

Barry Rubins (Chief Executive Officer)

Logan

James D. Bartolo (Chief Financial Officer)

Logan

Got it. Well, congrats on the continued success, guys. Thanks for taking the questions.

James D. Bartolo (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Derek Greenberg with Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Derek Greenberg (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. My first is just continuing off the last with relation to gross margins. I was wondering if you could point out if construction costs are also lumpy in terms of maybe realizing those upfront before getting the actual revenue. So just trying to parse out the year over year contraction despite a higher proportion of services revenue to construction revenue. So I was wondering if that's the correct way to think about it.

James D. Bartolo (Chief Financial Officer)

Derek Greenberg (Equity Analyst)

That makes sense. And then on G and A, I was wondering if you could just call out how much of the first quarter maybe was either like beginning of the year costs or one time costs that you don't expect to recur. And then with the investments in new systems, if you're expecting incremental costs from that as well.

James D. Bartolo (Chief Financial Officer)

Derek Greenberg (Equity Analyst)

Dan McDonough (Executive Chairman)

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. Thank you for attending today's presentation.

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