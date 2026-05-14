Assessing Power Solutions Intl's Performance Against Competitors In Electrical Equipment Industry

Power Solutions Intl Background

By analyzing Power Solutions Intl, we can infer the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Power Solutions Intl stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Among its top 4 peers, Power Solutions Intl has a higher debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9 .

This implies a greater reliance on debt financing, which can expose the company to higher financial risk and potential challenges.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.