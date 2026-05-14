Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
ia us feature image
May 14, 2026 5:59 AM 4 min read

Assessing Power Solutions Intl's Performance Against Competitors In Electrical Equipment Industry

Power Solutions Intl Background

By analyzing Power Solutions Intl, we can infer the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Power Solutions Intl stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

  • Among its top 4 peers, Power Solutions Intl has a higher debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9.

  • This implies a greater reliance on debt financing, which can expose the company to higher financial risk and potential challenges.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved