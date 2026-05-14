Advanced Micro Devices Background

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Advanced Micro Devices, the following trends become evident:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Advanced Micro Devices in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Advanced Micro Devices demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Advanced Micro Devices, the PE ratio is high compared to peers, indicating potentially overvalued stock. The PB ratio is low, suggesting undervaluation based on assets. The PS ratio is high, signaling rich valuation relative to sales. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Advanced Micro Devices lags behind industry peers, indicating weaker financial performance.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.