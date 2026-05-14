Industry Comparison: Evaluating Tesla Against Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

Through a meticulous analysis of Tesla, we can observe the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Tesla against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Among its top 4 peers, Tesla has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its industry peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued based on these metrics. In terms of ROE, Tesla's performance is relatively low, suggesting lower profitability compared to its competitors. However, Tesla's high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong operational performance and potential for future growth within the Automobiles industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.