Insight Molecular Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Insight Molecular (NASDAQ:IMDX) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://imdxinc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1wfEuYIiTN2_qMWR2anaow#/registration
Summary
Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc submitted GraftAssuredX to the FDA in March 2026 and expects continued engagement during the review process.
The company conducted market research with over 200 US purchasers, affirming confidence in GraftAssure's value and potential for strong margins.
International progress includes research use of GraftAssure IQ in Switzerland and Southeast Asia, with some centers establishing coverage and reimbursement.
Financial projections for Q2 2026 include revenue of about $250,000, primarily from laboratory services, and a high cash burn of over $9 million, expected to decrease in the year's second half.
The company is targeting regulatory compliance in the UK and plans to submit for EU IVDR approval later this year.
The Galactic Registry study is gaining momentum, with 34 US transplant centers interested, aiming for a 50-center goal.
Future developments include expansion into heart transplant testing and expected initial orders of GraftAssure IQ in the US.
Management is focused on extending cash runway and optimizing ROI, with long-term gross margin targets around 70%.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Josh Riggs (President and CEO)
Andrea James (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you, Thank you, Andrea.. And with that, Thomas Latin from Lake Street. Lake Street.
Thomas Latin (Equity Analyst at Lake Street)
Hey guys, appreciate you taking the questions, Josh.. I apologize if I missed this. Any clock stoppages in the FDA review so far? I know it hasn't been very long, but just curious.
Josh Riggs (President and CEO)
Yeah, no.. We're going to treat sort of all the back and forth with the FDA as confidential, but I'd say we're pleased with the conversation. All those have been productive so far..
Thomas Latin (Equity Analyst at Lake Street)
I know this has come up previously, but how are you balancing the desire of accounts to participate in the registry study versus getting commercial wins? And I know you're going to make money on the registry study, but how are you thinking about that? Are you going to exclude anyone from the registry study or is it an all comers type of approach?
Josh Riggs (President and CEO)
Thomas Latin (Equity Analyst at Lake Street)
Appreciate it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thanks. Thomas. Let's go with Mason Carico from Stevens, please. Please.
Mason Carico (Equity Analyst at Stevens)
Hey, guys. Yeah. Appreciate the questions here, Josh.. On the survey you conducted around pricing, any incremental detail you're willing to share around maybe the learnings from that survey and your updated thoughts on pricing.
Josh Riggs (President and CEO)
Andrea James (Chief Financial Officer)
No, it's great. I just wanted to add one more thing. You know, we've given you that $2 billion total addressable market and the pricing research is really affirming the numbers that we've already given you on the size of the market.
Mason Carico (Equity Analyst at Stevens)
Got it. Okay. And then you guys have also referenced the software, like longer term gross margins, I guess. Could you talk about how we should be thinking about what gross margins will look like maybe in the first 12 to 24 months post commercialization when volumes are ramping up?
Andrea James (Chief Financial Officer)
Mason Carico (Equity Analyst at Stevens)
Got it. Thank you, guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. Mike Mattson from Needham.
Mike Mattson (Equity Analyst at Needham)
Yeah, thanks. So just once you get the FDA clearance, how quickly can you start to drive sales of the kids? And, you know, are there any hurdles you have to cross once you get the FDA clearance in place or can you kind of hit the ground running there?
Josh Riggs (President and CEO)
Mike Mattson (Equity Analyst at Needham)
Okay, great. And then with the EV EU ivr, Can't talk. The EU IVDR submission, kind of a mouthful there. What if you submit it later this year, I mean how long do you think that process will take?
Josh Riggs (President and CEO)
Yeah, what we've been given. Yeah, yeah. I would say what we've been given as guidance and I mean this can change but is somewhere between, you know, six and nine months, all the way up to a year depending on how much the backlog builds with, with TÜV SÜD. So I'd say once we submit we'll have a better idea. We'll get the guidance from them at that point and so we'll be able to update you then.
Mike Mattson (Equity Analyst at Needham)
Okay. All right. And then just next steps for, for the heart begins apart and you know what impact have on your operating expense and cash burn.
Josh Riggs (President and CEO)
Thanks. I would say it's baked into the numbers that Andrea has given you. Fortunately, 95 percent of the work that goes on between heart and kidney is copy-and-paste because the underlying information is all the same. I'd say the clinical piece is a much simpler study here where it looks more like a head to head where we believe we have a 510 pathway
Andrea James (Chief Financial Officer)
Mike Mattson (Equity Analyst at Needham)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thanks Mike. Mark Massaro from btig.
Mark Massaro (Equity Analyst at BTIG)
Hey guys, thanks for the questions. Josh, one for you. Can you just speak to your latest thoughts on the IOTA (Increasing Organ Transplant Access) model and whether or not you think that can be sort of one of the growth drivers for your business and, and if so, is there anything about the, you know, your strategy compared to send-outs that you think you could capitalize on?
Josh Riggs (President and CEO)
Andrea James (Chief Financial Officer)
And if I could just throw out some acronym help for some of the generalists that have come into the stock in the recent months. Increasing Organ Transplant Access (IOTA) model and then AMR is antibody mediated rejection.
Mark Massaro (Equity Analyst at BTIG)
Awesome. Thank you for that, guys. You know, it's nice to see you move the ball forward in Europe. You know, this is sort of a theoretical question, but assuming, and I know that these won't have the same start dates, but assuming that like Europe and US had a similar start date, which market are you now thinking will probably generate the largest volume, you know, in your initial launch?
Josh Riggs (President and CEO)
Mark Massaro (Equity Analyst at BTIG)
Awesome. All right, that's it for me. Congrats on the progress.
Josh Riggs (President and CEO)
Thanks, Mark.
OPERATOR
Any additional questions? Thank you so much, analysts. And Josh, I'll turn the call back over to you.
Josh Riggs (President and CEO)
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