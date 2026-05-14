Full Transcript: AutoCanada Q1 2026 Earnings Call

AutoCanada (TSX:ACQ) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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View the webcast at https://app.webinar.net/BEAj94X902w
Summary
ACQ reported a decline in adjusted EBITDA to $31 million from $43 million year-over-year, influenced by a $5 million forfeiture of share-based compensation.
The company is seeing progress in rebuilding sales productivity and dealership business, with improved trends in used vehicle profitability.
ACQ's collision business continues to grow, despite challenges from reduced hail activity, with strategic acquisitions like Modern Auto Body in Edmonton.
Efforts to improve operational efficiency include enhancing sales productivity, improving inventory management, and reducing corporate costs.
The company aims to complete the divestiture of its US dealership portfolio, expecting $130 million in total proceeds, which will be largely used for debt reduction.
ACQ is cautiously optimistic about operational improvements showing early positive trends, particularly in used vehicle sales.
Management emphasizes a disciplined approach to capital allocation, focusing on debt reduction and strategic investments in collision business expansion.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
This work is still early, but we are beginning to see encouraging signs. March and April showed sequential improvement in used vehicle profitability trends supported by stronger sales productivity and better inventory pricing and management. We also added regional and functional leadership during the quarter who are both experienced Canadian automotive executives. They will focus on strengthening performance management and accountability at the dealerships.
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press a star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, please press a star too. With that, our first question comes from the line of Chris Murray with ATB Cormar Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Chris Murray (Equity Analyst)
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
All right, thank you. And once again, if you would like to ask a question, simply press Star one on your telephone keypad and your next question comes from the line of Luke Hannon with Kenaccor Genuity. Please go ahead.
Luke Hannon (Equity Analyst)
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Luke Hannon (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then also I want to follow up on the the US Divestitures. I know that there's been a change or there was a change in the past when it comes to the cadence of when you actually expect that that cash come in the door. Last quarter there was a change. Has there been any change since last quarter on when you actually expect to collect the cash here?
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
So there should be another deal that happens in the summer and then the rest should be in the fall.
Luke Hannon (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then just as far as the waiting, you know how much is most of that can be coming in the summer, most of that going to be coming in the fall.
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
A big chunk is probably coming in the summer and then the rest will trail in the fall.
Luke Hannon (Equity Analyst)
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Luke Hannon (Equity Analyst)
Is there any change also when it comes to incentives either there or elsewhere in the organization that helps bring in new talent?
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Not incentives, no, but just people for sure join the team to help. But no big change in incentives? No. Okay. Okay, I'll leave it there. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Ty Collin with tibc. Please go ahead.
Ty Collin (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good evening, Sam. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just to start off, can you maybe give a little bit more color on what was behind the improvement in new vehicle GPU in the quarter both sequentially and year over year? I think the MDMA references higher pricing as a factor, but was there anything else to call out? Anything mix related or quarter specific? And is this kind of a decent run rate for the rest of the year?
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
No. On the new side on the GPUs, I'd actually think they're a bit too high. I think probably if we let go a bit more of that number, we could have driven a lot more volume. So I wouldn't take that as a run rate. I would expect that to come down over the year and I expect our volume to increase. I think we've got to capture more of the market and be a bit more aggressive on our pricing. Okay, that's helpful.
Ty Collin (Equity Analyst)
And then maybe on used GPUs. I know earlier in the call you laid out your expectation that you see some sequential improvement in Q2 and throughout the rest of the year, but you also called out just some general market related pressures on used vehicle profitability. So is there sort of an absolute level of used vehicle GPU that you're striving to get back to and what would that be and when do you think you can get there?
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, listen, I think on the front we got to get back to around 1,000, at least the minimal acceptable standard I expect. Market depending. Can't control the macro all the time, but I expect to be there in the late second half of the year. And it's not like there'll be progression along the way. Right. You'll see improvements in Q2 and then improvements again in Q3.
Ty Collin (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's really helpful. And then maybe just last Thing. Can you clarify the comment? Earlier in the call, I think you'd made a reference to the hail event representing around $2.5 million worth of the year over year decline in collision repair. Can you maybe just clarify that comment?
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Ty Collin (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, yeah. Okay, got it. All right. Thanks, Sam. All the best. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn it back to Mr. Samuel Cochrane for closing remarks.
Samuel Cochrane (Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you everyone for joining the call and looking forward to updating you next quarter. Have a good one.
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