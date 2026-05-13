If You Invested $100 In Everspin Technologies Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 38.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 51.47%. Currently, Everspin Technologies has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion.

Buying $100 In MRAM: If an investor had bought $100 of MRAM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $812.94 today based on a price of $43.70 for MRAM at the time of writing.

Everspin Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.