Here's How Much $100 Invested In Novo Nordisk 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 17.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.58%. Currently, Novo Nordisk has a market capitalization of $208.88 billion.

Buying $100 In NVO: If an investor had bought $100 of NVO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,873.71 today based on a price of $47.12 for NVO at the time of writing.

Novo Nordisk's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.