$1000 Invested In Royal Caribbean Group 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.4%. Currently, Royal Caribbean Group has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion.

Buying $1000 In RCL: If an investor had bought $1000 of RCL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,513.81 today based on a price of $264.24 for RCL at the time of writing.

Royal Caribbean Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.