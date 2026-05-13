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May 13, 2026 6:26 PM 32 min read

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Q4 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/npqai6e2/

Watch the full earnings call below:

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a 11% year-over-year revenue growth for the quarter, with Cloud Intelligence Group's external revenue accelerating by 40% and AI-related product revenue achieving triple-digit growth for the 11th consecutive quarter.

The company highlighted substantial investments in AI and cloud infrastructure, aiming to make AI-related product revenue the primary growth engine for the cloud business, with expectations for AI product revenue to surpass 50% of cloud revenue within a year.

Total adjusted EBITDA decreased by 84% due to strategic investments, while GAAP net income increased by 96% year-over-year, driven by gains from equity investments.

The Quick Commerce segment showed significant improvements in unit economics and maintained stable market share, expecting positive UE by fiscal year 2027.

Management discussed strategic priorities focused on AI commercialization, cloud infrastructure, and consumption businesses, with expectations for significant long-term growth and improved margins.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Eddie Wu (Chief Executive Officer)

Toby Xu (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Ronald Kung (Equity Analyst)

Thank you Joe, Eddie, Toby, Fan, and Lydia. And thanks for sharing the very sizable AI, MaaS, and applications ARR. Just want to ask how much of that ARR is driven by our in house models like Qin AI versus third party models?

Eddie Wu (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Kenneth Fong with ubs.

Kenneth Fong (Equity Analyst)

Wang Liang

Toby Xu (Chief Financial Officer)

Eddie Wu (Chief Executive Officer)

Huiba

To be the to be the.

Eddie Wu (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question please. Your next question comes from Thomas Chong with Jefferies.

Thomas Chong (Equity Analyst)

Eddie Wu (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question please. Your next question comes from Jia Longshi with Nomura.

Jia Longshi (Equity Analyst)

Eddie Wu (Chief Executive Officer)

Ellie Zhang (Equity Analyst)

Eddie Wu (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question please. Our next question comes from Julius Chu with Bank of America.

Julius Chu

Thanks, Management. I have a follow up question also on the future growth of the Cloud Business and I'd just like to understand what your view is on EBITDA margins in the Cloud Business over the next few quarters. Do you think as this business accelerates, we can expect to see similar margins as we see in your international peers?

Eddie Wu (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Operator, let's take the last question. Thank you. Your last question comes from Gary Yu with Morgan Stanley.

Gary Yu (Equity Analyst)

Hi, for the opportunity I have a question regarding CapEx. So what kind of level of CapEx investment is required in order to satisfy the demand from both MaaS and also the long term cloud revenue and also management mentioned about T hat opportunity. What is the current penetration of T-head being deployed on Nadi cloud? And as this penetration increase margin uplift we should expect from our in house chip. Thank you.

Eddie Wu (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. This brings us to the end of today's earnings call. We appreciate your time and participation and we look forward to speaking with you soon.

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