Mountain Province Diamond Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Mountain Province Diamond (TSX:MPVD) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
MPVD reported a strong operating performance in Q1 2026 with higher grades, but faced a $600,000 EBITDA loss due to a weaker diamond price environment.
Total tonnes treated decreased by 18% compared to Q1 2025, yet over 2 million carats were produced, a record high for the company.
Diamond market remains challenging with geopolitical tensions and tariff uncertainties affecting sentiment; particularly, smaller diamond categories are under pressure.
The company's working capital position is negative, though slightly improved from year-end, with significant accounts payable increases linked to winter road deliveries.
MPVD sold twice the volume of carats compared to Q1 2025, but at less than half the price, resulting in a $65.1 million net loss after tax for Q1 2026.
Management highlighted the strategic importance of navigating liquidity challenges and maintaining safety standards, working closely with stakeholders to resolve financial issues.
The company is exploring options to address liquidity challenges, including support from De Beers and working capital injections from Mr. Dermot Desmond.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jonathan Comerford (President and CEO)
Steve Thomas (Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Thomas (Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Thomas (Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Thomas (Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Thomas (Chief Financial Officer)
Steve Thomas (Chief Financial Officer)
Reid Mackey (Vice President, Diamond Sales and Marketing)
Jonathan Comerford (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time, if you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. If you like to withdraw a question, press Star two. One moment please for your first question. Again, if you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one. Your first question comes from Michael beach from Independent. Please go ahead.
Michael Beach
Yeah, thanks very much for your. Challenging situation and I guess I would Ask two questions initially. One is what proportion of your total production is stones with a per carat value of more than $400? I know it's a very small proportion, but can you offer a comment in that regard? And the second question is, what's your current inventory of stones? Approximately what proportion of that is small stones? Thank you for your time.
Reid Mackey (Vice President, Diamond Sales and Marketing)
Steve Thomas (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael, I'd also refer you to. In our financial statements, we do have a figure for the inventory, the total value of our inventory. So that will be on the balance sheet at the end of March 31st.
Michael Beach
Yes, that's somewhat helpful. The proportion of stoness that has a significant value is very small. And so the. I see the inventories. The inventories vary considerably from one quarter to another. And that may not be. That's probably reflecting the timing of sales. And so the timing of sales is intermittent, I guess I would venture to say. And so this quarter, I think you say that you propose to have 3 or 4 sales. Is that correct?
Reid Mackey (Vice President, Diamond Sales and Marketing)
This quarter we will have 2 sales. Typically, yeah. For Q1, we have 2 sales. Yeah, yeah. For Q1, we typically have. We have 2 sales. That's correct. There has been the odd occasion where we've been able to drag a later sale into Q1, but that wasn't the case this year. So you should expect in. In Q2, three sales.
Michael Beach
Right. Fair enough. Okay, so if 80% of the stones are small stones, then we know the fact that that component of the market is under severe pressure. And do you anticipate that that will cover your variable costs? I guess is my final question.
Steve Thomas (Chief Financial Officer)
Well, sorry, when you say 80%, that would be typical. So that's 20%. 80% by number of carrots, not by value. Obviously the value is in the highest stones.
Michael Beach
Certainly, certainly. No, I understand that. But if you're using 20% as a broad category, then we really don't know what the proportion is of small, sorry, large stones, which have a significant value. So the 80% comprises all the small stones and perhaps in the order of US$35, US$33, whatever the present pricing is. Does that cover your variable costs or no?
Steve Thomas (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Beach
Great. Yes, I understand that. And so sales are lumpy and the expenditures are leaning towards the first half of the year. And if you can make it till June 30, then we'll hope for the best after that. And good, good work on everybody's part. Good work on everybody's part to keep things afloat thus far.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. Thanks. Ladies and gentlemen, as a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one. And there are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to Jonathan for closing remarks.
Jonathan Comerford (President and CEO)
Thank you very much for that. As long as there are no further questions, I'd like to thank everyone for listening. So I'd like to conclude the conference and thank everyone for participating.
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