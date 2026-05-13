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May 13, 2026 6:20 PM 52 min read

BitGo Holdings Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

BitGo Holdings (NYSE:BTGO) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/974937511

Summary

BitGo Holdings Inc reported a 113% year-over-year increase in total revenue to $3.8 billion, though sequentially it fell by 39% due to a shift in trading from spot to derivatives, impacting revenue reporting.

The company launched several strategic initiatives, including derivatives trading, which saw $3 billion in notional volume in Q1, and expanded partnerships with firms like 21Shares and OKEx to enhance institutional settlement infrastructure.

Future guidance suggests that digital asset sales revenue is expected to remain stable in Q2, with anticipated growth in stablecoin services and a continued focus on strategic growth areas like tokenized equities and stablecoin infrastructure.

Despite market headwinds, the company increased its client base by 42% year-over-year to 5,569 and reported a 29% year-over-year growth in normalized assets on platform.

Management emphasized that periods of market volatility are opportunities to strengthen the business, focusing on product development, regulatory capabilities, and expanding client engagement.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to BitGo first quarter 2026 earnings call. After today's prepared remarks, we will have a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question at that time, please press star 1 on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, press star 1 again. I will now hand the call over to Rachel Dye, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rachel Dye (Head of Investor Relations)

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

Ed Reginelli (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

James Yarrow (Analyst)

Good afternoon Mike. I'd love to to just get a little bit of an update around the stablecoins and service demand from partners and I guess how this has evolved as the Clarity act progresses and then maybe longer term, how would you expect the act passing to impact the demand?

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

James Yarrow (Analyst)

Thanks Mike. That's really helpful. Just as a follow up, sort of a similar question around tokenization facilitating, you know, tokenization projects and how you see the opportunity set for your business there.

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

James Yarrow (Analyst)

Very helpful. Thanks Mike.

Pete Christianson (Analyst)

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

Pete Christianson (Analyst)

and the capabilities that you have with stablecoins as a service, to potentially offering L1 as a service at some point.

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

Pete Christianson (Analyst)

Thank you, Mike.

Logan

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

Logan

Got it. Helpful color. Second, just a quick one for me. I mean kind of putting the reporting differences aside, are you able to just kind of walk through how the net economics on spot volume compared to derivatives volume compare for you guys? Just want to get a better understanding as this shifts over time. Kind of what we'd expect to see on that net revenue line.

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

Ed Reginelli (Chief Financial Officer)

Brett Knobloch (Analyst)

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

Ed Reginelli (Chief Financial Officer)

Brett Knobloch (Analyst)

Yeah, go ahead. If you had another point on that. Sorry.

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

Brett Knobloch (Analyst)

Helpful. And then just on the staking front, obviously asset stake decline, that's general declines in asset prices. But it looked like the take rate there ticked up a good bit. If I'm just doing kind of beginning of period and the period average almost like doubled quarter over quarter, I guess. Did you guys take up pricing on the staking side?

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

Ed Reginelli (Chief Financial Officer)

Ed Engel

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Dobson with Clear Street. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Brian Dobson (Analyst)

Hey, good evening. Thanks for taking my question. So at the top of the call, you spoke a little bit about growing your share of a client's business organically over time. Can you give us a little bit

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

Brian Dobson (Analyst)

Basically, anywhere that we can find a partnership where one client gets more clients, we consider that a win. Great. Thanks very much.

Joe Vafi (Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Joe Vafi with Canaccourt Genuity. Your line is open. Please go ahead. Hey guys, good afternoon. Thanks for the question here. Just maybe we talk about the loan book a little bit, how you're thinking about that strategically, you know, where it may go from here, how it's performing here in the spot volatility market, and then quick follow up after that.

Ed Reginelli (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Joe. Ed, you want to answer on where we're at right now? Sure, I'll answer after that. Yeah.

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

Joe Vafi (Analyst)

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Chris Brendler (Analyst)

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

Thanks Chris. I can add this, dad.

Ed Reginelli (Chief Financial Officer)

Yes. So the take rate or the margin that we saw during Q1 as we referenced was benefiting from the net reporting of derivatives. If you just look at the spot business, it's very consistent to what we experienced in Q4. So those margins haven't varied very much and we continue to experience that into the future as we get more and more of the derivative trades that will hopefully help influence our net take rate much higher to the future.

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

Dan Dolef (Analyst)

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

Cassie Chan (Analyst)

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

Stephen Glagola (Analyst)

Your final question comes from the line of Stephen Glagola with kbw. Your line is open.

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

Hi, thanks. Thanks Mike and Ed for the question. Can you unpack more on some of the prepared remarks around? How are you guys thinking about balancing the reinvestment and strategic growth initiatives around, you know, product platform regulatory capability that you called out while also driving operating leverage for sustAIned positive and growing EBITDA over time? Thank you.

OPERATOR

Mike Belshee (Founder and CEO)

We have reached the end of the question and answer session. I will now turn the call back to Mike Balschi for closing remarks.

OPERATOR

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