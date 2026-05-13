Transcript: Staar Surgical Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=bNZKMWPv
Summary
Staar Surgical reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with net sales of $93.5 million, reflecting a 19.6% year-over-year increase. This growth was driven primarily by strong sales in China and the U.S.
The company made substantial advancements in its strategic initiatives, including the successful launch of EVO plus ICL in China, normalization of inventory levels, and continued scaling of the Swiss manufacturing facility to supply lenses to China without import tariffs.
Staar Surgical achieved a significant milestone of surpassing 4 million ICLs sold globally, and it reported a meaningful improvement in profitability with adjusted EBITDA turning positive at $24.4 million, compared to a loss in the prior year quarter.
The company remains cautious about providing forward guidance due to macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, despite a positive outlook and strong Q1 performance.
Management emphasized continued focus on revenue growth, expanding profitability, and advancing innovation, with a strategic priority on maintaining spending discipline and enhancing operational efficiency.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Greetings and welcome to the Staar Surgical First Quarter 2026 Results Call and webcast. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. I would now like to turn the call over to Connie Johnson, Director of Investor Relations.
Connie Johnson (Director of Investor Relations)
Warren Faust (Interim Co CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer)
Deborah Andrews (Interim Co CEO and Chief Financial Officer)
Warren Faust (Interim Co CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer)
OPERATOR
John Young (Analyst)
Warren Faust (Interim Co CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer)
John Young (Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Tom Steffen with Stifel. Please go ahead.
Tom Steffen (Analyst)
Warren Faust (Interim Co CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer)
Tom Steffen (Analyst)
Warren Faust (Interim Co CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer)
Deborah Andrews (Interim Co CEO and Chief Financial Officer)
No, I think we're optimistic about the future. We expect to have a good Q2 Q feet. The results of Q3 remain to be seen yet and so we're kind of cautious about our giving guidance or anything like that, at least in the short term. And we'll revisit it later on in the year.
Warren Faust (Interim Co CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer)
Tom Steffen (Analyst)
Super helpful. Congrats again.
Warren Faust (Interim Co CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Simran Carr with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.
Simran Carr (Analyst)
Warren Faust (Interim Co CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer)
Deborah Andrews (Interim Co CEO and Chief Financial Officer)
And we also were pleased to see that our sales to the market approximated the sales into the market and that's what we've been wanting to see is stable inventory with our sales to the market approximating sales in the market.
Simran Carr (Analyst)
Got it. That's very helpful. And just on EVO plus, I think if I heard your comments correctly, you said early Evo plus demand exceeded expectations here in Q1. Any color on what Evo plus represented as a percentage of Q1 China revenue? And how should we think about, you know, the volume price mix benefit from Evo plus in Q1 and then just going forward as it starts to ramp?
Warren Faust (Interim Co CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer)
OPERATOR
Again, if you have a question, please press Star and then one. The next question will come from Anthony Petrone with Mizuho Group. Please go ahead.
Anthony Petrone (Analyst)
And congrats on the strong quarter here. Maybe a follow up on China from two angles. One is specifically from Icare Group that a few Years back when we looked at the volume specifically in China, I think pre the correction Eyre was accounting for 50% or so of volumes in China. So want to confirm where I are is these days and what is the visibility into their procedure backlog specifically and then I'll have one quick follow up.
Warren Faust (Interim Co CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer)
Anthony Petrone (Analyst)
And then a follow up just on the distributor dynamic with more limited visibility than we had in prior years. We're going into the heightened season here in 2Q 3Q the visibility still somewhat limited. What is the right amount of inventory the distributors should be holding these days? And are your two distributors in the marketplace kind of where they need to be for where the end market demand is? I'll hop back in queue. Thanks.
Warren Faust (Interim Co CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer)
Anthony Petrone (Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Ryan Zimmerman with btig. Please go ahead.
Ryan Zimmerman (Analyst)
Deborah Andrews (Interim Co CEO and Chief Financial Officer)
Warren Faust (Interim Co CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer)
Deborah Andrews (Interim Co CEO and Chief Financial Officer)
end of the year.
Ryan Zimmerman (Analyst)
Sorry, sorry. Thank you, Deb. Yes, appreciate that. Didn't mean to interrupt. What is it that you need to see to give guidance? I mean, I guess, like, what are the metrics that, you know, you would look to and say, okay, now we have line of sight to our business because I think it's not clear to us, you know, what's holding you back, given the performance we saw in 1Q, which was clearly good.
Warren Faust (Interim Co CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer)
Ryan Zimmerman (Analyst)
Okay, I'll leave it at that. Appreciate it. Okay, thanks, Ryan.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from David Saxon with Needham and Company. Please go ahead.
David Saxon (Analyst)
Deborah Andrews (Interim Co CEO and Chief Financial Officer)
I mean second quarter is shaping up as I would expect in a normal Q2 based on historical trends.
David Saxon (Analyst)
Okay, that's perfect. Thanks for that. And then maybe on just pricing, I mean it looks like it was down maybe high single digits on a global basis. I don't know if that's just geographic mix or you know, anything to call out, call out there and you know, what are you seeing from a kind of region specific basis on pricing? Thanks so much.
Warren Faust (Interim Co CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer)
David Saxon (Analyst)
Great, thanks so much and congrats again.
Warren Faust (Interim Co CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Mason Carico with Stevens. Please go ahead.
Mason Carico (Analyst)
Warren Faust (Interim Co CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer)
Deborah Andrews (Interim Co CEO and Chief Financial Officer)
up pretty much in every market with the exception of the Middle east and India. So that hit us. As a result our ex China growth was only 6% but it's a solid 6%. That's great. Still you know, mid single digits. So if we get some relief in those other countries then other markets then you know, potentially it could be higher than that.
Mason Carico (Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question will come from Adam Mader with Piper Sandler. Please go ahead.
Adam Mader (Analyst)
Deborah Andrews (Interim Co CEO and Chief Financial Officer)
Adam Mader (Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question is a follow up from Anthony Petrone of Mizuho Group. Please go ahead.
Anthony Petrone (Analyst)
Thanks for getting us in here. Even out in the past, just the global growth rate of the refractive market, total refractive surgeries, and then if we have to break that out, I guess globally, we can do the math just where ICL sits. But do you have handy the where we exited April as it relates to global refractive surgery growth and where are you guys settling up versus that? Thanks.
Warren Faust (Interim Co CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer)
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