Full Transcript: Grocery Outlet Holding Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uamrfqtr/
Summary
Grocery Outlet Holding reported Q1 2026 revenue of $1.17 billion, up 3.6% year-over-year, with comparable store sales down 1%, slightly better than expected.
The company is focusing on restoring customer value perception by increasing the mix of branded opportunistic products and enhancing promotional efforts, with a $20 million investment planned for 2026.
Grocery Outlet Holding completed 34 store refreshes in Q1 and plans to refresh 100 stores by year-end, prioritizing store-level performance improvements.
The company closed 36 underperforming stores, expecting an adjusted EBITDA improvement of approximately $12 million annually due to restructuring.
Grocery Outlet Holding is enhancing analytical tools and insights for independent operators, focusing on improving store performance and engagement.
Management reaffirmed its full-year guidance, expecting improvements in gross margin and sales as opportunistic products increase in the mix.
The company is exploring strategic options for its Ugo business and has made key hires to strengthen leadership, including a new Chief Marketing Officer.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Greetings and welcome to the Grocery Outlet's first quarter 2026 earnings results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ian Ferry, Senior Vice President of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Ian Ferry (Senior Vice President of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations)
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Edward Kelly (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Edward Kelly (Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo)
Can I maybe just follow up on the outlook as it pertains to the gross margin? So you dedicated $20 million to the sort of promotional bridge in Q1. Curious as to how you're thinking about sort of confidence level around not needing to continue that in the back half. And then could you specifically maybe just talk a bit more about what the impact of fuel is on your supply chain costs and what's in guidance for that? Yeah.
Chris Miller (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Okay, thank you. The next question is from Mark Cardin from ubs. Please go ahead.
Mark Cardin (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Good afternoon. Thanks so much for taking the question. So to start, I wanted to dig into the store refreshes a bit. Sounds like you guys have made good progress getting to 58 but you're reducing the target to 100 this year just as you've deployed these. Have you seen any deceleration in their comp lifts? Would just be great to get a little more color decision to slow these a bit and reprioritize some of the investments in value.
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Mark Cardin (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Great. Appreciate the color there. And then as a follow up, just with respect to traffic, you guys have seen a nice acceleration there. Are you seeing any meaningful differences right now in behavior between some of the different income cohorts? And just what specifically are you seeing with respect to the SNAP customer? Thanks.
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I guess first on the SNAP customer, still a little less than 10% of our sales and everything we see there on EBT dollars and customers is relatively stable. So I don't think there's anything we can add at this point where that's what we see there. Second question on traffic, again, not seeing a big difference in kind of cohort, but continued improvement in traffic month on month on month as the quarter progressed.
Mark Cardin (Equity Analyst at UBS)
Thanks so much for good luck guys.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.
Zach
Hi, this is Zach on for Simeon. Thanks for taking your questions. I wanted to ask about the OP mix improvement. You mentioned that there was about a two point improvement in mix and that has supported transactions. I'm curious why that wouldn't have translated to better units per transaction as well since you also said UPT was still under pressure this quarter. Thanks.
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
The next question is from John Heinbockle from Guggenheim Partners. Please go ahead.
John Heinbockle (Equity Analyst at Guggenheim Partners)
Hey, Jason, you referenced all hands on up. So I'm curious, what does that entail differently than what you might have had a couple of months ago and then what's the importance of the short dated product? Imagine you can get good value, but there's shrink risk. How are you attacking that?
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thanks, John. The next question is from Robbie Ohms from Bank of America. Please go ahead.
Robbie Ohms (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Hey Chris. Couple of quick follow ups. The first, just on the second quarter comp guidance, minus, I think you said minus 1.5 to minus 2. What's the traffic and ticket sort of assumption that we should be using there?
Chris Miller (Chief Financial Officer)
Well, I think, I mean from a traffic perspective, I think we'll continue to see the positive traffic that we exited Q1 and then as Jason talked about improving the basket, you know, that will start to happen as, as OPP becomes a greater percentage of the mix. So I think we're expecting to see that start to improve probably towards the back half of the second quarter.
Robbie Ohms (Equity Analyst at Bank of America)
Gotcha. And then just on the. You mentioned promotions in a couple of different ways. So the promotions you're doing, were you doing promotions that were a significant benefit to the comps in the first quarter? Like are promotions helping the 2.1% transaction comp?
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Got it. That's helpful. Thank you. Thanks, Robbie. The next question is from Jeremy Hamblin, from Craig Hallam. Please go ahead.
Jeremy Hamblin (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Jeremy Hamblin (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)
Where is the mix blending at across the chain today?
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
It's not something we'll release on a call, but I think what's important is we've had about a 200 basis point improvement in that mix since the beginning of the quarter and we can see clearly the relationship between that mix and the value that gets created for the customer. And as I said, that's helpful given that's how we differentiate our business as well as very helpful on the margin front.
Jeremy Hamblin (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)
Fair enough. Switching gears just on the UGO strategic alternatives, are you at this point in time getting a sense for what the options are with that, if there's potential bidders for that business? And can you share with us the expected timeframe in which you would be able to share with us kind of what decisions are being made? Is that a 2026 initiative?
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Sure. Yeah. No, thanks for the question. Yeah, we're getting a sense of what the options are and we'll share more when we have something substantial to share. Definitely a 26 conversation.
Jeremy Hamblin (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam)
Got it. Thanks for taking the questions. Best wishes.
Corey Carlow (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
The next question is from Corey Carlow from Jefferies. Please go ahead.
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Corey Carlow (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Got it. And then I just wanted to ask a quick follow up. So it looks like your comps were minus one in Q1 and then in Q2 it sounds like you're guiding to. I think it was negative 1.5 to 2. So if traffic is improving at the offset that I guess the units per transaction has been lower. I'm just trying to understand the deceleration from Q1 to Q2. Thanks so much.
Corey Carlow (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)
Yeah, great question. I just think just to share, given our recent comp volatility and the short period of stabilization we've had, we just want to be prudent with our outlook.
Leah Jordan (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, thanks for the question, Leah. I think we look at the business. What's important right now is we run a basket savings gap of something between 15 and 20% with mass and 30 to 40% against conventional players. We're monitoring this, we monitor it regularly and we're going to maintain that spread regardless of the external conditions or as they necessitate.
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
You know, we see and hear, you know, whether it's a supply, suppliers, PPI index, inflation, the inflation numbers, fuel and so on. So if this persists, obviously there will be some downstream effects. We feel that with the work we're doing on opportunistic supply, given its profile, the average unit retail of opportunistic product as we work the mix, that we should see a nice benefit for our customers in a period like this.
Leah Jordan (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, no, thanks for the question. We've had very good success on a broad basis with awareness based marketing. Our outdoor work as well as social search has been very effective. And for our iOS they've been very effective in telling stories related to opportunistic product and sharing basket comparisons. So we think that those elements have resonated.
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
We've done a bit of work on that and we can see that our value scores are improving with customers related to the communication support that we thought was important to deliver and continue to deliver.
OPERATOR
Okay, thank you. The next question is from Joe Feldman from Telse Advisory Group. Please go ahead.
Joe Feldman (Equity Analyst at Telsey Advisory Group)
Thanks for taking the question, guys. I wanted to go back to the version. I guess I'm curious as to. You're getting much better traffic, which is terrific and it seems like people are seeing the better value. But why wasn't the ticket stronger? Like people just don't have enough cash in their pockets or you know, what are prices not low enough so they're still not putting in enough items? I mean, what is. It just doesn't.
Joe Feldman (Equity Analyst at Telsey Advisory Group)
Something doesn't compute for me. I guess on the conversion side.
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Joe Feldman (Equity Analyst at Telsey Advisory Group)
And so I guess maybe we'll ask some more offline about it, but I guess on the comp for the quarter, did that exclude the 27 stores that you closed already? Presumably it did. Like, is that an accurate statement?
Chris Miller (Chief Financial Officer)
Yes, that's correct.
OPERATOR
Okay, I just want to confirm that. Thanks. Yeah, I know we have another call later, so ask some more. Thanks. Absolutely. Thank you for the questions. The next question is from Oliver Chen from TD Cowan. Please go ahead.
Oliver Chen (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Oliver Chen (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Oliver Chen (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)
Thank you. Best regards. Thank you.
OPERATOR
The next question is from Bill Kirk from Roth Partners. Please go ahead.
Bill Kirk (Equity Analyst at Roth Partners)
Hey, good evening everybody. I wanted to go and keep going on Joe's second question. I imagine the closures would include some stores that were comping worse than reported results. So could you give us a sense for what the closed stores as a group had been comping before they exited the comp base? And then do you think any of their traffic those closed stores into your other locations?
Chris Miller (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I would just say that it's really not material. The impact of the store closures on our overall comp and from a cannibalization or just other shifting to other stores that's also not not material.
Bill Kirk (Equity Analyst at Roth Partners)
Okay, easy. Are you able to tell in the transaction growth if it's coming from new customers into the stores or could it be existing customers that are splitting their trips? And if the traffic is new customers, are there any notable traits among those new shoppers? Can you tell if they are completely new or if there are lapsed folks who are returning to your stores?
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
It's a mix of new customers and existing. So some of what we did obviously drove frequency, and there's been some comments about basket. We didn't see as much basket translation into higher upt, but clearly the frequency piece is there and the new customer piece is there. I don't have any other further insight for you on specific customer kind of segmentation, but we do see and know that it's a mix.
Bill Kirk (Equity Analyst at Roth Partners)
Okay, thank you, Jason. I'll pass it along. Thank you.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to Jason Potter for closing comments.
Jason Potter (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Well, again, thank you very much for your interest. We appreciate all the questions and look forward to your engagement with some of you a little later on today. Thank you very much for your time.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.