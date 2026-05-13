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May 13, 2026 6:13 PM 36 min read

Full Transcript: Precision Optics Corp Q3 2026 Earnings Call

Precision Optics Corp (NASDAQ:POCI) reported third-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://app.webinar.net/l90v4RE3K1N

Summary

Precision Optics Corporation Inc reported record quarterly revenue of $8.7 million, doubling from the previous year and achieving positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time.

Key growth drivers included the aerospace and single-use cystoscope programs, with aerospace revenue reaching $3.6 million and cystoscope $2.2 million.

The company increased fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $29-$31 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance to negative $2.5 to $2.7 million, reflecting strong production volumes and operational improvements.

Operational highlights included a 97% production yield for the aerospace program and significant yield improvements in the cystoscope line, with expectations to reach 95% yields soon.

Strategically, the company is focusing on micro optics capabilities and exploring growth opportunities in medical devices, defense, aerospace, and satellite communications.

The company completed a $10 million public offering to support growth plans, strengthening its balance sheet significantly.

Management expressed confidence in continued profitability growth, backed by a robust development pipeline and ongoing operational enhancements.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

Joe Forkey

Joe Forkey

Joe Forkey

Joe Forkey

Joe Forkey

Wayne Cole (Chief Financial Officer)

Joe Forkey

OPERATOR

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

Joe Forkey

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

All right, very good. The next question here is, can you discuss more about the customer requested slowdown and what happens if it moves to a license model?

Joe Forkey

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

All right, very good. To the investor question needs to be expanded upon. Please let us know again if you're in the webcast portal there. Please type your question into the Ask a Question feature there on the screen. Next question pertains to Unity. With the adoption of Unity, is the time frame for conversion of R and D into production shortened?

Joe Forkey

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

All right, very good. Next question. Here is on Ross Optical. Do you view the significant increase in sales for Roth Optical this quarter, sort of a new run rate for that business?

Joe Forkey

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

All right, very good. Next question here is about sort of manufacturing capacity. Can you talk more about growing out the facilities where the company stands now, square footage wise or other, and where we will be roughly a year from now? And as an extension of that, what is the capacity utilization currently and where can we get to on that?

Joe Forkey

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

Joe Forkey

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

All right, very good. The next question here is regarding tariffs. What is the scale of tariff refunds you expect and will those be passed on to customers?

Joe Forkey

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

All right, next question here. I guess more of a comment here, but maybe a question here. When will you be able to talk more about specific customers and projects in order to use as other optics companies are able to highlight specifically the contracts to more of a degree when you're able to provide more color to attract investor and customer interest? So I think specifically is referencing the ability to name customers and projects here.

Joe Forkey

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

All right, next question here. Regarding the cystoscope line, you mentioned in previous calls pending improvements in the cystoscope line. Have all of these improvements been realized in the third quarter?

Joe Forkey

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

All right, very good. This will be my final reminder. If you'd like to ask a question online, go ahead and type that into the Ask a Question box on the webcast player. Question here is, does the industry recognize your momentum and if so, at what point do you expect revenue? To quote hockey stick.

Joe Forkey

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

All right, very good question here. And more broadly, talk about expectations for profitability here.

Joe Forkey

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

All right, very good. Well, with that, Joe, I will turn it over to you for any closing remarks.

Joe Forkey

Thank you, Robert. Thanks, everyone, for joining us on the call today. We will look forward to speaking with you again in a couple of months. Thanks, everyone. Have a good evening.

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