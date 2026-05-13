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May 13, 2026 6:12 PM 38 min read

Allogene Therapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nduedo4c/

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics reported a strong cash position of $266.9 million as of March 31, 2026, with an additional $200.4 million raised in April, extending their cash runway into Q1 2029.

The company's lead program, Semacel, showed promising results in the Alpha 3 trial, achieving a 58.3% MRD clearance rate compared to 16.7% in the observation arm, with no treatment-related hospitalizations.

Allo 329 is advancing in early clinical development for autoimmune indications, demonstrating initial signs of clinical activity with favorable tolerability.

The company expects continued progress in its clinical programs and plans to provide further updates in Q4 2026.

Management expressed optimism about the future, focusing on execution and scalability, particularly with the potential for outpatient CAR T administration.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Christine Cassiano (Chief Corporate Affairs and Brand Strategy Officer)

David Chang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Zachary Roberts (Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer)

Jeff Parker (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. And our first question comes from Michael Yee. If you be asked, your line is open.

Michael Yee (Equity Analyst)

Zachary Roberts (Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Tyler Van Buren of TD Cowan. Your line is open.

Tyler Van Buren (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Hey, guys. Congrats on the progress. I have a couple three, two, nine questions as well. Since you mentioned favorable tolerability, can you discuss conceptually what sort of safety profile you hope to achieve with Allo329 over the long term? And then with respect to the update in the fourth quarter, can you give us any sense of what that might entail and kind of help put goalposts around what we should expect with that update?

Zachary Roberts (Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Biren Amin of Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

Biren Amin (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)

David Chang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Zachary Roberts (Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer)

OPERATOR

It's administrative changes. Yeah, administrative change. Sometimes we have to go through and we have to make little clerical changes to ct.gov there's not been any changes to the study design that would have warranted that change. Thank you. And our next question comes from Salvine Richter of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Salvine Richter (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question for Semasel. Could you speak to the feedback you're hearing from the community practices to date, post the recent data. And then for the ongoing Allo 329 resolution study, can you expand upon progress on site activation and patient enrollment and how that's playing out? Just given some competition in the field for other autoimmune CAR T programs. Thank you.

Zachary Roberts (Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer)

David Chang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Zachary Roberts (Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer)

OPERATOR

And the mixture of the patients in this basket study is, you know, essentially is excellent. Thank you. And our next question comes from Samantha Semenkow of Citi. Your line is open.

Samantha Semenkow (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Zachary Roberts (Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer)

Roger Song

Thank you. And our next question comes from Roger Song. If Jeffries, your line is open.

Chacha

Jeff Parker (Chief Financial Officer)

Hi, this is Jeff on the Cash Runway. As we discussed in the script, our current Cash Runway based on the addition of the capital added in the recent financing, the $200 million financing takes us into the first quarter of 2029. And during that time we intend to

David Chang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Matthew Phipps

Thank you. And our next question comes from Matthew Phipps of William Blair. Your line is open.

Zachary Roberts (Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jack Allen of Baird. Your line is open.

Jack Allen (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Zachary Roberts (Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer)

John Newman (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)

Thank you. And our next question comes from John Newman of Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Zachary Roberts (Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer)

Rennie Benjamin (Equity Analyst at Citizens)

Thank you. And our next question comes from Rennie Benjamin of Citizens. Your line is open.

David Chang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Zachary Roberts (Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer)

David Chang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Rennie Benjamin (Equity Analyst at Citizens)

So rent. Does that answer your question or what's the question on three to nine? That last one that Zach answered was on three two, nine in particular, just from the next one. Sorry about that.

Zachary Roberts (Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer)

Brian Chang

Thank you. And our next question comes from Brian Chang of JP Morgan. Your line is open. Hey guys, thanks for taking our question this afternoon. Just a quick one from us. Can you talk about the rationale of updating the autoimmune Resolution data updates from June to 4Q. Is that decision data driven or are there other considerations? Thanks for taking a question.

Zachary Roberts (Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer)

Brian Chang

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. That concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for any additional comments.

David Chang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may log off and disconnect.

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