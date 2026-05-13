Transcript: Marchex Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/291371739
Summary
Marchex Inc reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $10.6 million, a slight decrease from the previous quarter due to platform migration impacts.
The company is at a strategic inflection point, leveraging AI to provide bundled solutions that enhance customer acquisition and optimization, with plans for expansion into new verticals.
A proposed acquisition of Arcania is expected to close in July 2026, aiming to enhance product offerings and drive revenue growth.
Guidance for the second quarter of 2026 anticipates revenue increases and adjusted EBITDA growth to $1.6-$1.8 million, with further growth expected in the third quarter if the Arcania transaction is completed.
The company is focused on improving operating efficiencies, leading to better profit margins and cash flow, despite a decrease in cash reserves due to payroll and severance payments.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to March X first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Francis Feeney, Chief Operating Officer. Francis, please go ahead.
Francis Feeney (Chief Operating Officer)
Russ Horowitz (Chairman of the Board)
Troy Hartless (President)
Brian Nagel (Chief Financial Officer)
Francis Feeney (Chief Operating Officer)
Russ Horowitz (Chairman of the Board)
Thank you, Frank. I'd like to close out today's call by thanking all of our investors, partners and other stakeholders for your ongoing support. I would also like to deeply thank our employees for their expertise, sense of urgency and continued commitment to execute on what we believe is an increasingly dynamic opportunity. And with that, I'll hand the call back to the operator.
OPERATOR
Brian Nagel (Chief Financial Officer)
Russ Horowitz (Chairman of the Board)
Mike Latimore (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Ross Koller with Koller Capital. Ross, your line is open. Please go ahead.
Ross Koller
Ross, few questions here. Russ, you mentioned that you've met with or pitched about a third of your top hundred customers. How do you go about targeting the other 2/3?
Russ Horowitz (Chairman of the Board)
Ross Koller
Awesome. Thanks, Ross. And then the $10 million annualized adjusted EBITDA guidance for Q3 is impressive as the business returns to substantial profitability. What are your thoughts on capital allocation?
Russ Horowitz (Chairman of the Board)
Ross Koller
Awesome. Thanks Russ. Thank you.
OPERATOR
We have reached the end of the Q and A session. I will now turn the call back to the management team to conclude the call.
Russ Horowitz (Chairman of the Board)
Once again just want to thank everybody for your ongoing support participation in today's call and we're just energized with where we are look forward to executing on what we think is an increasingly dynamic opportunity and updating you as we move forward. Thanks again.
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