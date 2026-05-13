Full Transcript: AEye Q1 2026 Earnings Call

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.
Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/799vhiag
Summary
AEye reported a 60% increase in quarterly revenue year-over-year, driven by its software-defined architecture and long-range sensing capabilities.
The company's revenue-generating customer count increased from 16 to 21, with significant growth in issued quotes and active engagements, particularly in automotive, trucking, defense, and infrastructure sectors.
AEye's first-quarter GAAP net loss was $8.3 million, primarily due to higher stock-based compensation and professional fees, with a cash burn of $9.2 million.
The company reaffirmed its 2026 full-year cash burn target of $30 to $35 million, emphasizing its capital-efficient model supported by partnerships rather than owned infrastructure.
AEye's strategic partnerships with Nvidia, Syntec, and others are strengthening its market position, particularly in defense, automotive, and infrastructure markets.
Management highlighted the importance of providing end-to-end perception solutions rather than just sensors, which aligns with customer demand for integrated capabilities.
The company is optimistic about future growth, with expectations of a revenue inflection in the second half of 2026 as customer engagements convert into program commitments.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Keen Olson (Investor Relations Manager)
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
Connor Tierney (Chief Financial Officer)
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. For this session we will allow up to three questions per person. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star key, the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, press Star Key, the number one again. Your first question comes from the line of Paul Frat. Please go ahead.
Paul Frat
Hey, can you just update us on the collaboration and partnership with NVIDIA and then maybe give us a couple milestones that we should be looking for over the rest of the year on furthering that partnership?
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
Paul Frat
Great, that's helpful. And then when you look at your customer engagements, up to 21 revenue generating, I think shipments. Can you just give us a little more color or detail on the commercial traction within certain key markets and then maybe Matt, if you could highlight which markets have the shortest selling time versus other markets.
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
Connor Tierney (Chief Financial Officer)
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, just hey, probably forgot to mention Syntech as well, another commercial partner we've added this quarter just further highlighting the expansion across multiple players in the defense space.
Paul Frat
Great. Are you in discussions with any additional partners Matt? Should we see an expansion like say, you know, the defense industry, you know, is huge. Are there others out there that you're looking at partnering with.
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
Paul Frat
Great. Very helpful. Thanks, Matt. Thanks, Connor.
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Paul.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Casey Ryan of amrx. Please go ahead,
Casey Ryan
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
Connor Tierney (Chief Financial Officer)
Just one thing to add. Oh, yeah, please go ahead. I would just say, look, the natural conclusion is this is an L4 opportunity, but there has been some interest on the L2 side. You know, obviously that's a more cost competitive market, but we've seen a certain amount of interest there as well. So it's. You're talking about L4 and L2 potentially as well.
Casey Ryan
Got it. And then, not to beat a dead horse here, but in many truck deployments or sort of architectures, there's kind of a long range sensor and a short range sensor. It sounds like you guys might be able to fill both of those needs with your product portfolio.
Connor Tierney (Chief Financial Officer)
Casey Ryan
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
Casey Ryan
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
Casey Ryan
Okay, good. Well, that's very, very exciting actually. And then just one last little smaller sort of, I guess it's not technical question, but you guys have talked about a $30 million contract opportunity over some longer period of time. I just wonder if that customer pulled some units or was part of the commercial account in one Q&OR if you expect them to be part of Q2.
Connor Tierney (Chief Financial Officer)
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. Okay, terrific. Well, this is really a super, very good, encouraging update and I appreciate the time and look forward to more as we go through the year. Thank you. Thanks, Casey. Take care, Casey. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Richard Shannon of Craig Hallam. Please go ahead.
Richard Shannon
Well, great.
Richard Shannon
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
Connor Tierney (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. The only thing I'd add to Matt is just the fact that we can go in cabin behind the glass. Right. That seems to be a big value prop for the OEMs. Obviously the aesthetics of being able to do that and then have the windshield basically as a way to protect the sensor itself and obviously clean it. So that's really interesting value prop for the OEMs and something that certainly differentiates us.
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
Richard Shannon
Okay, great detail there, guys.
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
Connor Tierney (Chief Financial Officer)
Richard Shannon
Okay, probably my last question here is on Optus. So your press release mentioned this live in an active California intersection. I think I saw something on maybe your LinkedIn page not too long ago, which is great to see. Which is a good excuse for me to ask about general maturity and kind of breadth of engagement pipeline with, with Optus here where you're seeing this in terms of applications set in geography, this
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
Connor Tierney (Chief Financial Officer)
Richard Shannon
Makes a lot of sense. Last quick question, Connor, since I didn't hear your prepared remarks, just wanted to make sure that or ask whether you're still using the same language used on the last earnings call about seeing an acceleration in the second half of the year. Is that still your thought process there? Thank you.
Connor Tierney (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, for sure. Look, I think we're definitely going to see an inflection in the revenue. I think we're already seeing more units in the pipeline here for Q2 and we think that trend is going to continue on into Q3 and Q4. So I think all in all, yeah, we're still guiding to that narrative.
Richard Shannon
Okay, perfect. That's all for me, guys. Thank you.
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Richard.
OPERATOR
If you would like to ask a question, please press star key, then number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, press star key, then number one again. We will pause for a minute for the questions to come in.
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
Hey, operator, I think it's okay. We can wrap it up if there's nothing else.
OPERATOR
That will conclude our question and answer session. I will now turn the call back over to Matt Fish for closing remarks.
Matt Fish (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you all for your time today and for your continued interest in AI. We remain focused on executing against our commercial pipeline and converting this momentum into a durable revenue ramp. And we look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter. Thank you.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.