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May 13, 2026 6:07 PM 21 min read

Birchtech Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Birchtech (AMEX:BCHT) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761146&tp_key=1b46e148b3

Summary

Birchtech Corp completed a $16.4 million capital raise and uplisted to the NYSE American, strengthening its balance sheet and expanding its investor base.

First quarter 2026 revenues increased by 32% to $4.2 million, driven by growth in the air and water segments; gross profit rose to $1.4 million with a 33% gross margin.

The company is actively pursuing enforcement of a $78 million patent infringement judgment and anticipates converting legal settlements into long-term commercial partnerships.

Strategic initiatives include expanding recurring activated carbon sales, scaling the water business, and launching the SEA IX ion exchange product line targeting a $220 million market.

Management emphasized the transition from enforcement targets to commercial partnerships, expecting activated carbon sales to significantly grow and contribute to revenue.

The company reported a net loss of $1.3 million for Q1 2026 but highlighted a strong cash position of $14.7 million post-capital raise, with no debt.

Future plans include converting more licensed utilities into recurring product supply customers and advancing agreements for their carbon rejuvenation facility.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Richard McPherson (President and CEO)

Michael Myoska (Chief Financial Officer)

Richard McPherson (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Rob Brown (Equity Analyst)

Good afternoon. Congratulations on all the progress and welcome, Mike, to the new role. First question is on the air side business. You're working on converting customers. What sort of the pipeline of the supply agreements, kind of the customers who have yet to come on and how you see that ramping on the air business side.

Richard McPherson (President and CEO)

Rob Brown (Equity Analyst)

Richard McPherson (President and CEO)

Yeah. And we'll be bringing more news to the market over the next month or so regarding that. There's at least three significant utility opportunities that we're in the midst of working on now, I'll start sharing some of that information as it becomes more standardized and reportable, And we're also. One of the, one of the benefits of having Mike on board is for acquisition purposes.

Rob Brown (Equity Analyst)

Richard McPherson (President and CEO)

Rob Brown (Equity Analyst)

All right, I'll turn it over. Thank you.

Richard McPherson (President and CEO)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

And this now concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Richard McPherson for closing comments.

Richard McPherson (President and CEO)

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