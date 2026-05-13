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May 13, 2026 6:07 PM 53 min read

Doximity Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/481421679

Summary

Doximity reported a record $107 million in free cash flow for Q4, with revenue at $145 million, marking a 5% year-on-year increase.

The company is heavily investing in AI, with nearly half of all US doctors using their workflow tools, and significant growth in AI engagement.

Doximity has launched its AI monetization strategy, targeting pharma clients with AI search capabilities, expecting minimal revenue contribution this year but viewing it as a multi-billion dollar opportunity long-term.

The company welcomed new CFO Matt Sonnefeld and President Dr. Steve Zatz, emphasizing their strong backgrounds and fit for Doximity's growth strategy.

Revenue guidance for fiscal 2027 is set between $664 to $676 million, anticipating 4% growth at the midpoint, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 49%.

Full Transcript

Abby (Operator)

Perry Gold (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Jeff Tangney (Co-Founder and CEO)

Perry Gold (Vice President of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

Bryan Peterson (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for taking the question guys. So Jeff, I wanted to start on the AI search launch and it's great to see a large customer win. Given that you've seen a few innovation cycles in pharma over the years. I'm just curious how should we be thinking about the appetite for customers to invest in AI solutions? And as we're thinking about a maybe two to three year roadmap, any sense for how big these AI products could be over that time frame?

Jeff Tangney (Co-Founder and CEO)

Bryan Peterson (Equity Analyst)

Great. Appreciate the color, Jeff. And maybe just a follow up on the budgets for calendar year 26. I appreciate that it's a FL. Are you seeing significant changes in how customers are buying? Just the shorter term commitments and I'd love to understand how you guys are thinking about maybe mid year buying and kind of end of year buying. That kind of underpins that 4% growth for the year. Thanks guys.

Perry Gold (Vice President of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

They have. And there's a lot of excitement around our AI search offering, but those are kind of the key, the key trends we're seeing right now. And our next question comes from the line of Michael Czerney with Lyrink Partners. Your line is open.

Michael Czerney (Equity Analyst)

Evening. Afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Maybe if I can jump in on the AI thought process a bit. You mentioned in the script you talk about the dynamics of offering innovation, and I appreciate all the components you have in place. That being said, obviously, it's a competitive market. There's a lot of investment being made for Dr. Eyeballs, as you see it. As you think about the incremental investment being on compute spend, or other R

Jeff Tangney (Co-Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Got it. I'm good for now, thanks. And our next question comes from the line of Glenn Santangelo with Barclays. Your line is open.

Glenn Santangelo (Equity Analyst)

Jeff Tangney (Co-Founder and CEO)

Perry Gold (Vice President of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

Okay, thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Elizabeth Anderson with Evercore isi. Your line is open.

Perry Gold (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Jeff Tangney (Co-Founder and CEO)

Matt Sonnefeldt

Elizabeth Anderson (Equity Analyst)

Great. I'll just chime in quick and say. Oh, sorry that Matt's blog was named Culture for Breakfast, which I love because of course culture does eat strategy for breakfast. And the culture here is something that he. Yeah, be a very strong fit for. Awesome. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Ryan McDonald with Needham Company. Your line is open.

Ryan McDonald (Equity Analyst)

Jeff Tangney (Co-Founder and CEO)

Perry Gold (Vice President of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

Appreciate it, thanks. And our next question comes from the line of Craig Hettenbach with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Craig Hettenbach (Equity Analyst)

Yes, thank you. Jeff. On the timeline to monetize docs GPT, you talked about kind of different medical review. Any parallels to if I think back to the point of care modules, video modules a couple years ago in terms of what you went through there and what you may expect this go around.

Jeff Tangney (Co-Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Richard Close with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Richard Close (Equity Analyst)

Yes, thanks for the questions. Maybe Jeff, a follow up on that 140 health systems Hospitals that you just mentioned. Are these, you know, generally speaking, upsells? You know, they were existing Doximity clients?

Jeff Tangney (Co-Founder and CEO)

Richard Close (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful. And then Perry, maybe on the shorter duration Comments it seems that's a theme with some others that have reported. But what do you think has to happen or occur for pharma to, you know, move beyond the uncertainty? You know, what are they waiting for to get more comfortable with either the pricing or policy environments?

Perry Gold (Vice President of Investor Relations)

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Ryan Halstead with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Ryan Halstead (Equity Analyst)

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. Maybe just to dig into the bookings disclosures. You know, last quarter you mentioned starting the year off at, you know, record bookings pace. Just curious to hear, you know, how that translated into, into billable revenue. And then you know, obviously you're guiding to a much slower pace of bookings growth. So just curious kind of how all that has transpired.

Perry Gold (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Ryan Halstead (Equity Analyst)

Jeff Tangney (Co-Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Stephen Belaquette with Mizuho Securities. Your line is open.

Stephen Belaquette (Equity Analyst)

Jeff Tangney (Co-Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

Okay, that's helpful, thank you. And our next question comes from the line of David Roman with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Jeff Tangney (Co-Founder and CEO)

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from the line of Scott Schoenhouse with KeyBank. Your line is open.

Scott Schoenhouse (Equity Analyst)

Hey team, thanks for taking my question. Perry, this one's for you. You cited market share growth at 5% or below and sort of same expectations for your own growth. I mean, maybe what's the delta between your historic 2 times market share versus market share, is it more heavily weighted towards maybe a loss of market share on the AI side and a catch up there or this downshift in temporary lower cost spend from your clients?

Perry Gold (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Matt Sonnefeldt

OPERATOR

And ladies and gentlemen, that concludes our question and answer session. I will now turn the conference back over to Mr. Jeff Tangney for closing remarks.

Jeff Tangney (Co-Founder and CEO)

I'd like to just thank the entire Doximity team for their hard work in serving more doctors every day than ever before. So thank you everyone for joining.

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