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May 13, 2026 6:06 PM 49 min read

Full Transcript: Stubhub Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Stubhub Holdings (NYSE:STUB) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/225976409

Summary

Stubhub Holdings reported solid top-line growth with a 7% increase in gross merchandise sales (GMS) to $2.2 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to 16%.

The company reiterated its full-year outlook for GMS and adjusted EBITDA, focusing on growth in its core resale marketplace, increased profitability, and long-term distribution opportunities.

Strategic initiatives include leveraging technology to enhance ticket distribution, such as the introduction of Distribution Manager, an AI-powered self-service tool, and direct integrations with primary ticketing platforms to facilitate open distribution.

International growth outpaced North America, with strong performance in Latin America and Asia Pacific, contributing to overall marketplace growth.

Stubhub Holdings continues to focus on operational efficiency, evidenced by a 12% year-over-year revenue increase to $446 million and a gross margin expansion to 85%.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jonathan Schaefer (SVP Investor Relations)

Eric Baker (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

at this time if you would like to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, simply press. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Eric Sheridan with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Eric Sheridan (Equity Analyst)

Eric Baker (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)

Connie James (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Doug Unmute with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Doug Unmute

Thanks for taking the questions. Can you talk more about the drivers of increased marketing efficiency And Eric, just kind of your view on industry growth and degree of share gains for StubHub and then on open distribution, where do you stand on, on kind of self serve and AI enabled platform build out and if you could kind of give us some sense of pipeline around potential partners. Thank you.

Eric Baker (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)

Connie James (Chief Financial Officer)

anything to add, I just echo what you mentioned, Eric, which is, you know, the great news is we're now the clear market leader. There's a really healthy backdrop in relation to the live events calendar ahead of us and all of that allows us to continue to drive efficiency and while growing the business. So we're really well positioned.

Doug Unmute

Thank you both.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Mark Mahaney with Evercore. Please go ahead.

Mark Mahaney (Equity Analyst)

Eric Baker (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)

Connie James (Chief Financial Officer)

Mark Mahaney (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks. Hey Eric, I think that first game again is against the 49ers, so that may be a tough start, but the rest of the season should be fine.

Eric Baker (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)

Well, listen Mark, we support anyone who wants to attend, even if they're misguided on their fan support. But I appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Justin post with bank of America. Please go ahead.

Justin Post (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you. Connie, I wanted to ask about your first half, second half phasing. It would seem the second half would be larger this year just due to the impact of all in pricing last year and the comps. And just love to hear your thoughts there. And then second question, the World Cup. Just love to hear your thoughts on how impactful that could be and how you think about your share in in that market this year. Thank you.

Connie James (Chief Financial Officer)

Justin Post (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of John Blacklich with TD Cohen. Please go ahead.

Logan Walley

Eric Baker (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)

Logan Walley

Great. Thanks, Eric.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Pitts with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Brian Pitts (Equity Analyst)

Connie James (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Shweta Khadria (Equity Analyst)

contribution to your financials.

Eric Baker (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you.

Shweta Khadria (Equity Analyst)

Eric Baker (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)

Connie James (Chief Financial Officer)

Okay, thank you very much. Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Boone with Citizens. Please go ahead.

OPERATOR

Eric Baker (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Boone (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Jed Kelly with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Jed Kelly (Equity Analyst)

Hey, great. Thanks for taking my question. Just getting back to the concerts and the open distribution, is that more of a conversation with the promoters? And if you're able to reach a couple promoters that can scale relatively quickly, or is it with the venues? And then just as a follow up, how should we think about VCAPs in individual states in the US? Thanks.

Eric Baker (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)

Jed Kelly (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Cameron Menson Peroni with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Cameron Menson Peroni

Thanks and good afternoon. A follow up on the cloud and OpenAI partnerships. I'm just curious if you could provide some color on the level of activity that you're seeing move through those channels so far. Obviously it's a little early for Claude, but maybe for OpenAI and then how you see those integrations with those platforms or with similar platforms evolving over time. Thanks.

Eric Baker (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)

Cameron Menson Peroni

Helpful. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Jason Bazinet with Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Jason Bazinet (Equity Analyst)

I just had a question on sales and marketing. You guys noted that the sales and marketing expenses were 50% of revenues, down from 55% of a year ago. But if they go back two years, it was 46% of revenues. And if I go back three years, it was 37% of revenue. So what's going on? Why is it sort of, sort of up over the long term? And what's the right sales and marketing intensity for this business?

Connie James (Chief Financial Officer)

Jason Bazinet (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Sickdal with Craig Hallam Capital Group. Please go ahead.

Brian Sickdal (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good afternoon, Eric. Connie. Take rate was up over 100 basis points both year over year and sequentially. Curious what the main drivers of that were and if that level is sustainable going forward.

Connie James (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Sickdal (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of BRANDON Ross with LightShed Partners. Please go ahead.

Brandon Ross

Eric Baker (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)

Brandon Ross

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your final question comes from the line of Lloyd Walmsley with Mizuho Securities. Please go ahead.

Wade

Eric Baker (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)

Connie James (Chief Financial Officer)

Wade

Great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

That concludes our question and answer session. I will now turn the call back over to Eric Baker for closing remarks.

Eric Baker (Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer)

Thanks again, everyone, for joining us today. We're executing well against our business and financial objectives, and our focus remains on growing our top line, expanding our margins, and continue to pursue initiatives to broaden our reach. And we look forward to continue to update you on the progress in the months to come. Have a great night.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.

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