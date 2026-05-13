Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 13, 2026 6:02 PM 33 min read

Amdocs Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c69qinae/

Summary

Amdocs reported a solid second quarter with revenue of $1.17 billion and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.78, both above the midpoint of guidance.

The company is focusing on the 'Agentic Era,' aiming to transform IT and network ecosystems for communication service providers using AI technologies.

Amdocs launched its Agentic Operating System (AOS) and secured initial commercial agreements with clients like Cricket, Lumen, and Bell Canada.

The company reported year-over-year revenue growth in North America and record revenue in Europe and other regions.

Amdocs is reiterating its revenue growth guidance of 2% to 4% and EPS growth of 5% to 7% for the full fiscal year 2026.

Management announced a CFO transition, with Tal Rosenfeld succeeding Tamar Rapoport, who is retiring after 22 years with the company.

The company plans to evolve its product portfolio to be more agentic and automated, partnering with AI and cloud partners to achieve this vision.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Matt Smith (Head of Investor Relations)

Shimi Hortig (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tamar Rapoport (Chief Financial and Operating Officer)

Tal Rosenfeld (Chief Financial Officer)

Tamar Rapoport (Chief Financial and Operating Officer)

Shimi Hortig (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you Tamar. Thank you for everything. And again, best of luck in your future retirement. With that we are happy to take your questions. Operator.

OPERATOR

Certainly. And our first question for today comes from the line of Tal Leone from Bank of America. Your question please.

Tal Leone (Equity Analyst)

Shimi Hortig (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tal Leone (Equity Analyst)

Got it. So what changes, Shimi? What changes are you bringing to the company? You've been there less than 100 days. How do you, you know, what are your focus areas in terms of growth acceleration and addressing new opportunities and things?

Shimi Hortig (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tal Leone (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Last question. Tamar is leaving the CFO position for some company? I think pretty well the CFO position is extremely important just because of timing of recognition of revenues, timing of recognition of expenses, managing operating margins, etc. Can you give us a little bit of details on the succession plan? I know you nominated someone with a great first name to be the successor of Tamar. So can you give us some. You have good taste I have to say.

Tamar Rapoport (Chief Financial and Operating Officer)

Tal Leone (Equity Analyst)

Good, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer. Your question please.

Timothy Horan (Equity Analyst)

Hi guys and Tamara, Congratulations and good luck. Would you like to focus on the agentic business a little bit more? Can you give us any color on the deals and what the pipeline is looking like? Also maybe where is kind of a low hanging fruit for customers, you know, to adopt AOS and you know, when do you think it starts to move the needle on revenue growth?

Shimi Hortig (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Timothy Horan (Equity Analyst)

Shimi Hortig (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Timothy Horan (Equity Analyst)

Very helpful, thank you and good luck.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, if you do have a question at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. Our next question comes from the line of George Nader from Wolf Research. Your question please.

Taran Guidah

Hey guys, this is Taran Guidah on for George Nader. Congrats to Mara on the retirement. I just wanted to add. Thank you. If you could talk a little more about how you expect to progress in implementing AI internally to get efficiencies going forward, Are there any incremental new areas where you're finding use cases and then

Shimi Hortig (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Tamar Rapoport (Chief Financial and Operating Officer)

Taran Guidah

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This does conclude the question and answer session of today's program. I'd like to hand the program back to Matt Smith for any further remarks.

Matt Smith (Head of Investor Relations)

All right, John, thanks very much and thanks everyone for joining the call tonight. If you do have any other questions, please give us a call here in the IR group. And with that, have a great evening.

OPERATOR

Thank you ladies and gentlemen for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Good day.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved