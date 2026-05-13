Full Transcript: Fossil Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Fossil Group reported net sales of $218 million for Q1, with a gross margin of 59.7%, indicating a strong start to the year.
The company reiterated its full-year guidance despite a challenging macro environment, driven by strong performance in wholesale core brands and traditional watches.
Fossil Group is focused on its three strategic turnaround pillars: returning to profitable growth, optimizing its operating model, and building shareholder value.
The company is advancing several initiatives, including expanding its brand platform, strengthening consumer engagement, and leveraging AI for operational efficiency.
Fossil Group noted improvements in key geographies such as the US, India, and Asia Pacific, and emphasized the success of its traditional watches and licensed brands.
The company closed 7 stores in Q1 and plans to close approximately 15 in 2026, while also focusing on enhancing the customer experience in its full-price stores.
Fossil Group maintains a cautious outlook due to geopolitical uncertainties but remains confident in achieving breakeven free cash flow for the full year.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Franco
Randy
OPERATOR
Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. So first off, Franco and Randy, congratulations on super impressive performance. I have one question and one follow up. I'll go one at a time. I think you commented Franco in your prepared remarks that you had a return to top line growth in traditional watches which believe it's the first time in years. How should we think about the sustainability of that performance?
Franco
Randy
The only thing that I would add is the combined power of not only having the traditional watch category perform in a manner of strength that it hasn't in some time, but coupling that with full price selling. You really see that flow through the gross margin. And this is a quarter where we've demonstrated the ability to translate that gross margin through to the bottom line. It's a tangible proof point of the strategy coming together.
Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)
Excellent. And then for my follow up, Franco, you used the word generative commerce, which is something I've heard a lot from Amazon, really from all the big mega cap technology companies. What are your thoughts on how you're preparing for fossil for generative commerce mean for you in the future?
Franco
Randy
Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)
Thank you, Franco. Thank you, Randy. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Your question comes from Owen Rickard with Northland Capital Market. Please go ahead.
Owen Rickard (Analyst)
Hey guys, congrats on a Great quarter and thanks for taking my questions here. Firstly, on Big Tick sounds like the initial launch has been great and that the rollout is going to be over a few quarters here. Where are we in that rollout right now? How many doors is it in today versus the eventual target? And secondly on Big Tick, are you seeing any evidence of a halo effect on the broader fossil brand at accounts that are carrying bigtic?
Franco
Owen Rickard (Analyst)
Got it, thanks. And secondly for me it sounds like Signature is launching later this year. What does the initial retail door plan look like for Signature? How selective will distribution be and how are you thinking about inventory risk at a price point that Fossils really never operated in before?
Franco
Randy
Owen Rickard (Analyst)
Great. Super helpful. And then lastly, for me, you guys previously called out India as the closest thing to a vertically integrated operation fossil really has anywhere globally. Can you just give us a sense about how you're feeling about the India business right now, just given some of the ongoing macro concerns in the region?
Franco
Owen Rickard (Analyst)
Awesome. Thanks for taking my questions, guys.
Franco
Thank you, Owen, thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. There are no further questions at this time, so I will now turn the call back to management for the closing comments. Please go ahead. Thank you everyone for joining today. We're pleased with our turnaround progress and we look forward to updating everyone on our Q2 earning call. Thank you,
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