Jack In The Box Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) reported second-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/629229158
Summary
Jack in the Box Inc reported a decrease in same store sales by 3.8% in Q2, with franchise restaurants down 3.9% and company-owned locations down 2.8%.
The company is focusing on the 'Jack on Track' plan to improve operations and shareholder value, emphasizing operational urgency and guest experience.
Q2 restaurant-level margins decreased to 16.4% due to commodity inflation and increased labor costs, but efforts are underway to manage costs and improve profitability.
Strategic initiatives include balancing value and premium offerings, enhancing digital channel offerings, and executing a mini refresh program for restaurants to enhance customer appeal.
Future outlook includes expectations for flat to improved same store sales driven by value promotions and operational enhancements, with Q4 anticipated to be the strongest quarter.
Full Transcript
Krista (Operator)
Rachel Webb (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Mark King (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Dawn Hooper (Chief Financial Officer)
Operator
Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. And if you'd like to withdraw that question again, press star one. We also ask that you limit yourself to one question and one follow up. For any additional questions. Please re queue and your first question comes from Jeff Bernstein with Barclays, please go ahead.
Jeff Bernstein (Equity Analyst)
Great, thank you very much. My first question Mark. Just curious. The skill set you think is needed to accelerate the turnaround. plan? I'm just wondering maybe what are your top priorities for that new hire and maybe in the interim role, what do you think should be first and foremost to accelerate the turnaround.? And then I had one follow up.
Mark King (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Jeff Bernstein (Equity Analyst)
Mark King (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Brian Buettner with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.
Mike Tamouson
Hi, thanks. This is Mike Tamouson for Brian. You know you called up the improving same store sales in the third quarter and you said they're approaching flat, so can you help us just unpack for us what you believe drove that improvement and maybe how that compares to the industry. And then I have a follow up after that. Thank you.
Mark King (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Tamouson
Mark King (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Tamouson
Thank you.
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Brian harbor with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.
Brian Harbor
Yeah, thanks. Good afternoon. Just, you know, on your comments about the store closures, has there been any change to, you know, the number targeted there or how you might think about that or is this just sort of a timing shift at this point?
Mark King (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Harbor
Okay, understood. Thanks. Just as you have these refinancing conversations, I mean, what is, you know, what do you anticipate might be needed there? Or you know, is this somewhat just about the cost of refinancing? Could you, you know, say anything more about how those conversations are proceeded or what steps you're taking to, you know, to get there faster? To the extent that you could talk about it?
Mark King (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. Like I mentioned, we'll have more details to share later this summer, but we are actively working with our advisors and are regularly evaluating the market conditions. Obviously there is a headwind on the cost side, but we're, we're evaluating all available structures and we'll optimize our solution based on market conditions.
Brian Harbor
Thank you.
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Sarah Senator with Bank of America, Please go ahead.
Isaiah Austin
Hey, Isaiah Austin on for Sarah. Thanks for the question. Just thinking about the revised co-op margin guide. It implies a sequential step up in the second half versus the first. Just squaring that with the unchanged commodity and wage inflation outlook and how Q3 and 4Q are typically your weakest margin quarters. What could you kind of help me bridge getting to getting from current margins to around 18 in the back half? Yeah.
Mark King (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Isaiah Austin
All right, thanks. And then also just thinking about, you know, the revised comp guidance. Where do you, where do you all feel like you fell short of expectations? Like was it value innovation, maybe a specific day part And I guess what's the current plan to address your weaknesses?
Mark King (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Isaiah Austin
Thank you.
Christine Cho (Equity Analyst)
Rachel Webb (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Christine Cho (Equity Analyst)
No, that's great. Thank you. And just another one, I know you launched the new Matcha drinks in February. Any early responses from guests and whether that signals a broader move towards more diverse beverage and snack categories?
Rachel Webb (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Generally speaking, the beverage category has been a bright spot for the industry and Jack can come to market in very unique ways, leaning into different flavors and different offers for our guests. And so you've probably seen Matcha, you've seen a couple others that are very unique to drive some trial and so we have seen some good success with those and you'll see us pulse those throughout the remainder of the year.
Operator
Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Chris Okal with Stifel. Please go ahead.
Patrick
Thanks guys. Good afternoon, this is Patrick on for Chris. Mark, I had a follow up on marketing. Do you believe that there could be a need for the company to support marketing with maybe company funded investments in the second half while you work to bend the curve on sales or do you feel like there's adequate resources at this point to do what you need to do for a marketing?
Mark King (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick
Got it. That's helpful. And then I know the company reduced prices fairly recently on some of its core bundles in the core menu. I was curious if there's signs that that decision is resonating with guests on the value front. And you know, just as you guys think about the cord menu, is, is there more work to do there or do you feel like the pricing architecture is where it needs to be from that perspective?
Rachel Webb (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Mark King (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Patrick
Great, helpful. Thanks guys.
Lauren Silverman (Equity Analyst)
Rachel Webb (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Yeah. Hi, Lauren. So I'll say we do think it's, it's not just easy compares. Like I said, strong balanced cargo strategy in the second half of the quarter. And from an OPS perspective, when you look at our internal and external scores, they're scoring higher. So that would lead you to believe that some of the sales is coming from our OPS excellence. Sorry, I forgot your second question.
Lauren Silverman (Equity Analyst)
Okay. Anything on like related to gas prices and whether you're seeing any impact from the rising gas prices and whether that's coming out in terms of just regional differences in comps across markets?
Rachel Webb (Vice President of Investor Relations)
I would say last year we saw the largest headwinds from a consumer perspective. And so as we start to lap of those, we don't expect a significant impact from the macro trends. And as Don mentioned, one of our misses early last year was the lack of value. And we've got that consistently this year. So we expect it to be a little bit more normalized of a trend as opposed to what we experienced in the back half of last year.
Lauren Silverman (Equity Analyst)
Are you seeing any differences across markets or pretty consistent across the system?
Rachel Webb (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Yeah, it's been pretty consistent.
Mark King (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
Great, thank you very much. Your next question comes from the line of Logan Rich with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Logan Rich (Equity Analyst)
Mark King (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
So I mean, I'll say we do expect to see continuing momentum on the same store sales side as we exit Q3 and go into Q4. We do expect to be positive again. Q4 is expected to be our strongest quarter of the year. We do have a really exciting collaboration coming towards the end of the year that we cannot speak to, but super, super excited about it and I think it's going to drive a lot of excitement with our customers as well.
Logan Rich (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. And then my follow up is just on the ops. Any like low hanging fruit or where do you see the biggest opportunity from an operations perspective in the business over the next few quarter?
Mark King (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Logan Rich (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you very much.
Operator
Your next question comes from the line of Jim Sanderson with North Coast Research. Please go ahead.
Jim Sanderson
Hey, thanks for the question. I just wanted to follow up to the quarter to date concerns. In the past you've talked about your exposure to Hispanic consumers and low income. How are those groups trending relative to your system averages? Those cohorts.
Rachel Webb (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Jim Sanderson
Okay, so it sounds to me as if you're getting a little bit better traction from those cohorts.
Rachel Webb (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Fair to say that's correct.
Jim Sanderson
Okay, thank you. And then another quick follow up on the closures. I think you have guided 50 to 100 given or past the halfway mark, pretty much. Where do we think that will land for the year? I'm assuming 40 to 60. Is that pretty reasonable for the second half.
Rachel Webb (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Yeah, I would say probably higher. We're definitely going to be in the range. As I mentioned, I think in the prepared remarks, we do expect closures to accelerate in the back half.
Jim Sanderson
All right, I'll pass it on. Thank you very much.
Rachel Webb (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Thank you.
Operator
If you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. Your next question comes from Gregory Frantfurt. Please go ahead.
Gregory Frantfurt
Mark King (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Rachel Webb (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Operator
And that concludes our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Mark King for closing comments.
Mark King (Interim Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. And thank you, everyone for tuning in today and for listening. And I look forward to meeting all of you and seeing you in the coming months. And we will be back in touch within a few months. Thank you,
Operator
ladies and gentlemen. This does conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. And you may now disconnect.
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