Jack In The Box Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Krista and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to Jack in the Box Inc second quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question at that time, simply press star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. And if you'd like to withdraw that question, press star one again. Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to Rachel Webb, Vice President of Investor Relations. Rachel, please go ahead.

Thanks operator and good afternoon everyone. We appreciate you joining today's conference call highlighting results from our second quarter of fiscal 2026. With me today are Interim Chief Executive Officer Mark King, Chief Financial Officer Dawn Hooper and Senior Vice President of Strategic Finance Jeremy Corzin. Following their prepared remarks, we will be happy to take questions from our covering sell side analysts. Note that during both our discussion and Q and A we may refer to non GAAP items. Please refer to the non GAAP reconciliations provided in the earnings release which is available on our Investor relations [email protected]. we will also be making forward looking statements based on current information and judgments that reflect management's outlook for the future. However, actual results may differ materially from these expectations because of business risks. We therefore consider the safe harbor statement in the earnings release and the cautionary statements in our most recent Form 10-K to be part of our discussion material. Risk factors as well as information relating to company operations are detailed in our most recent Form 10K, Form 10-Q and other public documents filed with the SEC and are available on our investor relations website. And with that I would like to turn the call over to our Interim Chief Executive Officer Mark King.

Thanks Rachel and good afternoon everyone. I really appreciate you joining us and I'm really excited to be here today as interim CEO. Before I dive in, I want to start by wishing Lance Tucker well. On behalf of the Board and everyone at Jack in the Box, I want to say thank you for all Lance has done in the past year in laying a strong foundation and a clear strategic path to the Jack on Track plan by simplifying this business. So first, why am I here? Jack is an iconic brand with deeply engaged stakeholders and a business model that generates meaningful cash flow. Since I joined the Board of Directors, my excitement for this brand has only grown. This brand has tremendous potential and we are only scratching the surface of of the opportunities we have ahead of us. The board and I firmly believe that we are on the right path and we have the right strategy in place. And as interim CEO, my focus will be on accelerating the Jack on Track initiatives already underway. In addition to accelerating Jack on Track, one of the first things I've tasked the leadership team with is to operate with a renewed sense of urgency. An urgency to improve operating results and enhance shareholder value. The leadership team here at Jack is strong and I'm excited to work alongside them to get Jack back to positive same store sales and transaction growth. By empowering our team members, employees and franchisees to obsess over our guests and a best-in-class guest experience, I'm confident we can capture incremental sales even in the current pressured consumer environment. We've already made significant progress year to date. We've streamlined our marketing calendar which has helped our operational execution in the restaurants. We have also better balanced our value and premium messaging which improved our sales trends throughout the second quarter and and into the third quarter. Improving the guest experience is central to everything we do. Alongside the operational improvements Shannon McKinney, our COO, has already made, we are sharpening our focus on the quality of food and the appearance of our restaurants. Many refreshes are proving to be a high ROI lever, delivering measurable sales improvements with limited capital outlay. We've more than doubled our pace year to date and are accelerating the rate for both company and franchise restaurants that are benefiting from this mini refresh program. I'm confident that we can increase the pace of our progress by further simplifying and executing our strategic initiatives with discipline. We also know our success is not possible without the success of our franchisees. We will continue to put franchisees at the front and center of every decision we make, driving stronger margins and profitability for our franchisees and for Jack in the Box. Helping to ensure franchisees thrive is not just one single initiative, but rather our core focus across all operations every day. While we certainly have more work ahead of us, Jack in the Box is positioned to create sustainable value for our shareholders. I look forward to working closely with the Jack in the Box team and franchisees and engaging with our shareholders while board members conduct a search for the company's next CEO. I'll now turn it over to dawn to walk through the details of our second quarter results.

Dawn thanks Mark and good afternoon everyone. I will start by reviewing the details on our performance in the second quarter as well as provide more detail relating to our Jack on Track plan. The second quarter Same store sales for Jack in the box decreased 3.8% comprised of a franchise restaurant same store sales decrease of 3.9% and a company owned same store sales decrease of 2.8%. This resulted primarily from a decline in transactions partially offset by many price increases. As Mark mentioned, second quarter results reflect a better balancing of premium and value promotions. We improved transactions quarter over quarter with our value offering of much better deals. This was balanced with check growth from our premium innovation in smashjack Sliders. Sliders are available as a one piece add on a three piece combo, a munchie meal and a party pack allowing guests to purchase them across different occasions. We also improved the offer lineup on our first and third party digital channels in the quarter which drove higher more profitable checks. This combination reinforced the barbell strategy is working and we see that momentum continuing in our third quarter so far. Quarter to date same store sales are approaching flat. Turning to margins, Jack's restaurant level margin percentage in the second quarter decreased to 16.4% down from 19.6%. Food and packaging costs as a percentage of sales were 28.9% for the quarter, increasing 110 basis points from the prior year. This was driven by commodity inflation of 5% in the quarter. We continue to see elevated beef costs and expect inflation to maintain at the double digits through Q3 and moderate in Q4. We also expect deflation and other commodities such as dairy to offset some of this pressure. Labor costs as a percentage of sales were 35.6% and increasing 180 basis points from the prior year. This increase was primarily related to a change in the mix of restaurants. Occupancy and other costs increased 40 basis points driven primarily by sales, deleverage and higher rent. Franchise level margin was 60.5 million or 37.9% of franchise revenues compared to 68.3 million or 40% a year ago. The decrease was mainly driven by lower sales driving lower rent revenue and royalties, a decrease in the number of restaurants as well as lower lease termination fees. SG&A for the quarter was 26.4 million or 10.4% of revenues as compared to 28.2 million or 10.6% a year ago. The decrease of 1.8 million was primarily due to the market fluctuations of our COLI policies as well as lower legal costs partially offset by higher stock based compensation due to prior year forfeitures. Excluding net COLI gains, GNA was 2.3% of total system wide sales for the quarter. Our Transition Services Agreement or TSA following the Del Taco sale concluded in the second quarter we generated income associated with the TSA of approximately 600,000 in the second quarter and 1.5 million year to date. This income is included in our reported G and A figures. The effective tax rate for continuing operations for the second quarter of 2026 was 27.7% compared to 27.6% for the same quarter a year ago. The adjusted tax rate used to calculate the non GAAP operating earnings per share in the current quarter was 31.1%. Earnings from continuing operations was 12.5 million for the second quarter of 2026 as compared to 20.7 million for the same quarter of the prior year. We reported GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for the second quarter of $0.65 compared to $1.09 in the same period of the prior year. Operating earnings per share was $0.76 for the quarter versus $1.25 in the same quarter of the prior year. adjusted EBITDA was 51.3 million for the quarter down from 61.5 million in the prior year due primarily to lower sales performance and restaurant closures. As we have discussed, Jack on Track is focused on bolstering the long term financial performance of the company by strengthening the balance sheet and positioning the company for sustainable growth. We continue to be focused on debt reduction. Our total debt outstanding at quarter end was 1.6 billion and our net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 6.9 times. We are also in the process of withdrawing excess coli funding of approximately 71 million which is expected to be used along with cash on hand to prepay approximately 99 million of the August 2026 tranche early in the third quarter. Considering this prepayment, our pro forma leverage ratio is approximately 6.2 times as you saw in today's earnings release, we are actively pursuing the refinancing of our August 2026 and February 2027 tranches and plan to give you an update later this summer once we have more details. As it pertains to real estate sales, we have generated 14.7 million of proceeds year to date. We expect to sell additional real estate with proceeds of approximately 35 to 45 million by the end of the fiscal year with the expectation that these proceeds along with cash on hand would be utilized to pay down debt. We do expect closures to accelerate in the back half of the year. In particular, as franchisees see the clear path to recapture sales, they have increased their desire to close earlier than their franchise agreement expiration. We are also being strategic with our capital expenditures year to date. Through the second quarter our capital expenditures were 34.5 million, which primarily included spending on restaurant information technology and new restaurants. As a reminder, roughly 5 million of this was due to timing of payments associated with the Chicago restaurant openings in Q4 of last year. Given our year to date performance as well as expectations for the remainder of the year, we did update certain guidance measures as reflected in our release for fiscal year 2026. We now expect same store sales decline of low single digits. As expected, Q1 was our lowest point and we anticipate a steady improvement through Q3 and further into Q4. We're excited about the marketing lineup we have in the back half of this fiscal year. Our upcoming marketing campaign features a culturally relevant collab with hot ones featuring two new hot ones munching meals. We will also have consistent value and you'll see us round out the year with premium innovation, further improving trends from a more balanced barbell strategy. We expect restaurant level margin of approximately 17% which includes mid single digit commodity inflation and low single digit wage inflation. We expect franchise level margin of 265 to 275 million. This reflects our latest expectations about closures and selling real estate. As we've noted in our guidance, the timing of these elements could shift and as such have an impact on franchise level margin. With the TSA behind us, we now have better visibility into steady state G and A for the Jack in the Box standalone brand, we expect GNA to be approximately 2.3% of system wide sales. We anticipate SG&A which includes advertising to be between 115 and 125 million. As a reminder, this excludes any gains or losses from COLI. And lastly, we expect adjusted ebitda to be between 225 to 235 million for the year. The rest of our guidance that remains unchanged is listed in today's earnings release. In closing, we continue to make steady progress on Jack on track and we continue to build a stronger foundation for sustainable long term growth. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress throughout this fiscal year. Thanks again for your time this afternoon. Operator, Please open the line for questions.

Yeah, well, thanks for the question, Jeff. First of all, I just want to say the Jack on Track is progressing nicely. I, when I was hired initially to be on the board, brought on the board, it was something that was a big part of the discussion. So certainly I'm a big fan of Jack on Track. I think short term we really need to address transactions and same store sales. I do have quite a bit of experience in the category and with driving sales and transactions. So for me it's a holistic look at our innovation value and core products. How do we construct the windows and as importantly, how do we drive marketing around those? I think we have so much variety, it'd be nice to really focus on a few key items that can move the needle a little bit. So those, those are my first thoughts, you know, and I've been on the job now for 72 hours. But yeah, those are my comments.

Understood. 72 hours seems like plenty of time. Thanks, Jeff. Yeah,, my follow up question is just on the franchisee health. Obviously you haven't been on the board that long, but I know you've had lots of experience working with franchisees in the past and I think we discussed this last quarter but figured I would get your opinion. It would seem like the franchisee floor will margins and profits are under pressure. So beyond the Jack on track, I'm wondering if there's anything in the short term you can do or conversations you're having with franchisees to help them navigate the difficult environment. Whether it's financial support or otherwise, it seems like you're asking them to maybe do some more refreshes or some more bigger picture remodels, but just seems tough in this environment. So just wondering if there's any conversations around how corporate can potentially help franchisees in any way. Thank you.

Yeah, thanks for the question, Jeff. Well, I do know that our COO, Shannon McKinney has constructed a committee with made up of both franchisees and people from corporate to look at the challenge. I believe that a lot of the profitability will be in simplifying the menu, the back-of-house. And I think we have to move really fast. That's one of the Areas I think that we haven't moved fast enough on. And, and I do believe that will unlock profitability, labor, some of the things that we can control short term. When there's price increases on commodities, there's not a lot we can do about that. So I think it's really around menu, it's around key items and it's around back-of-house. Those are short term things that we'll address. Thank you.

Yeah, I'll take that question. So, yeah, pretty excited about the trends we're seeing. We think the back half of the year. year is going to be strong. We think Q4 is going to be the strongest. And I think what we really got started to see some momentum in Q2 was a more balanced bar bill strategy. We have our much better deals that really hit and drove transactions and then we balanced that with our sliders which are broadly appealing and can support different dining occasions that can be used as an add on a three piece combo, munching meal and party back. So I think there was a lot going on there. And continuing with our barbell strategy this quarter, what we've seen just really reinforces that that's the right thing to continue the momentum. Additionally, I just say operationally with Shannon and his team and their operations excellence, we're starting to see a lot of green shoots, I'll say there from internal, what we're seeing in internal measures on customer satisfaction as well as externally on just improving accuracy, friendliness, etc, like with those bright spots, those are lead indicators that things are getting better. And when you have good operations in your restaurants that's going to help drive sales.

Thanks. And then you know, you did mention improving trends into the fourth quarter thinking it would be the strongest. So you know, I think the back half of the year implies sort of flat to above 4% comps to get to low single digits for the full year. So what do you think are the catalysts and differences that would keep you at sort of like flattish in the back half which is where you are now, versus maybe achieving the top end of that implied outlook? Thanks. Yeah.

So I think if you look at the back half of the year. There's a lot of exciting things ahead. We are, we know value is important. We continue to focus on value in every window. We're going to continue with our much better deals with a five dollar price point. We also have an exciting World Cup FIFA event that we think is going to boost our sales in Q3. We're also leaning into non food items. Jibbies were a hit. We're going to bring back Jibbees. We realize that that's something that customers want and, and others have been successful at. So we're going to continue more with that. Collabs we believe are important as well. We have our hot ones promotion mentioned in our script and that's coming in our next window. But just a lot of exciting things going on. And like I said, I think we're going to begin to see more in the back half of the year. The benefits from all the OPS improvements that we've made.

Yeah, no, the number is still the same. I'll tell you that the closures have been slower than we had initially anticipated. We do think closures are going to accelerate in the back half of the year. Mentioned that franchisees are starting to show more interest in closing restaurants sooner. We are seeing a very attractive sales transfer benefit of about 30% on average. Also, we're going to be dedicating more resources to engaging with landlords on exiting the leases because we believe that's the biggest hurdle that's keeping franchisees from closing more underperforming restaurants.

So I'll say just from a commodity standpoint, obviously beef is, is the most impactful and the leading reason why we're guiding to mid single digit single digits. Beef, is up double digits, Q1, 2 and 3. We do expect it to moderate into Q4 to low single digits. So we do expect to get some relief on that front. Also, if you think about Chicago, the Chicago market, we talked about that in Q1 was a new market for us. Eight restaurants, company operated. We did have some, I would say difficulties entering that market that caused our margins to be lower. The good news is that in Q2 we are seeing, starting to see some upside in Chicago from a top line perspective and also a bottom line. And there is more momentum because as we get operations to where we need to be, there's a little more work to do there. We will add an additional sales layer by expanding operating hours.

Yeah, I think we started the quarter with a niche premium item. And so as you look to kind of where we saw the back half of the quarter land, the premium item I already mentioned was our sliders and it had a more broad appeal to it. So I think that's where we started to see the trends turn. But that kind of niche premium item that we started out the quarter with did wasn't as successful as we had anticipated. Yeah, just to be specific, that was our Hot Mess Burger which sold a little bit less as you think about that compared to like a slider, for example. And so as we move into the back half of the year, you'll see more broadly appealing options on the higher end of the barbell.

Your next question comes from the line of Christine Cho with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Yes, thank you so much. Dawn, I think you noted the improvements to the offer lineup across both first and third party digital channels in the quarter that drove higher and more profitable checks. Could you elaborate a little bit more, give us a little bit of update on progression of digital sales dynamics between transaction versus check growth, and how these factors have contributed to enhanced profitability in the channel. Thank you.

Yeah, so one of the key things we've been digging into this is Rachel, by the way,, digging into is looking at each channel's profitability compared to the others. And one thing that you know, as we opt into potential promotions or franchisees opt into promotions, it's really important that we get that balance between discounting to drive transactions with the higher check benefit. Right. And so we've taken over the past, I'd call it six months or so to really dig in with our franchisees and understand all of the costs associated with these channels and the top line benefits from these channels to really find a better mix. And so we had some changes on our first party platform to still have great offers for our guests, but not as such aggressive discounting percentage that it impacts profitability. And so obviously there's a balance there. We've been working hand in hand with franchisees to make sure that the offer mechanics make sense. I think that answered part of your question. If I didn't answer it all, please chime in.

So Patrick, I would say at this point probably not qualified to say that because I haven't really dove in that much, but I don't, I don't think the issue is that we don't have enough money funded by the marketing fund. I think it's how we use it and how we be more efficient with it and how we're more integrated in telling the stories and having fewer items that carry more impact. And I think that's how we find efficiency. So I, I think we're fine on the marketing side, marketing fund side.

Yeah. So I'll start. This is Rachel. I'll start and then I'll hand it over to Mark. So in general we, we had a few combos on our menu. Like you mentioned that we had sort of capped pricing at 999 to be more affordable for our guests. And generally speaking, we've seen improvements in value scores, affordability scores. There's a handful of metrics that we monitor on a day to day basis. But as it pertains to the overall menu structure or value equation, I don't know if it's too soon, Mark for you to chime in on that, but if you have some thoughts, feel free to share.

Yeah, Patrick, I would say that one of the most important things in driving same store sales is the pricing structure. So I think we have to look at how do we really become a relevant value brand so that we can compete with some of the other category or some of the other competitors out there. Our core is really important and obviously ltos to drive interest and the different windows. So there's a real science to building a pricing structure that, you know, I think Caitlin, who came to us from Yum Brands, our new CMO will help a lot there because she comes with a lot of experience. So that's one of the first things we're going to look at really is how do we price in these three different areas, hopefully to drive trans, but also then to drive profitability for the franchisees.

Your next question comes from the line of Lauren Silverman with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Thank you very much. I wanted to ask on quarter to date comps, nice to hear about the improvement. How much do you attribute it to company Specific initiatives versus easing compares and just more broadly, a lot going on in the industry. Macro headwinds, gas prices. Are you seeing any impact on the consumer, any changes in how the consumer is using the brand or any differences you're seeing across regions? Thank you.

Hey, Lauren, this is Mark. Obviously, since I'm here with two women, I just like to say something about all these macros. I mean, if you look in the last week or so, some of our competitors, actually quite a few of our competitors have had good comps year on year and so there's no reason we can't. And yes, there's headwinds, but there's always some type of headwind. Our challenge really is how do we combat that, how do we construct the menu, the pricing, the marketing to be relevant in today's marketplace and there's no reason we can't.

Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. Wanted to follow up on the quarter to date commentary and the full year same store sales guidance. Should we think or I guess just thinking about the comps for Q3. You talked about Flattish quarter to date, but you also talked about world cupping and opportunity and some other initiatives. I guess just how should we think about Q3 comps in regards to that and then anything specific you guys have planned for The World cup and as it relates to marketing or menu innovation.

Yeah, Logan, I would say this. I think Shannon, our coo is fantastic and I think he's made a real effort to spend time in the marketplace. We're hiring people who will now work with franchisees out there on running their restaurants, finding profitability, training. I think the OPS effort is really off to a great start and that's one area that we probably need to double down on in terms of supporting and resources because that is what's going to ultimately drive franchisees and better operating standards and have standards that we can hold franchisees to which in the long run helps them.

Yeah. So so far we've seen that the Hispanic consumers have. The trends have improved stronger than than the rest, which makes sense given what we're seeing starting to roll over. Now. The other thing I would just say is within the quarter we're rolling over so far, quarter to date, the strongest hurdle from the prior year. And so that will also give us a little bit of tailwind as we exit Q3, in addition to all of the initiatives that Don outlined for the lineup of the remainder of the year.

Hey. Hey. Thanks. Thanks for the question mark. I guess I just curious your perspective on how much of you think Jack's challenges have been, you know, an asset based problem, a marketing problem or an OPS problem. And maybe within the asset based problem, how much of that capital improvement and dollars that need to get spent do you think are Jack's responsibilities versus maybe the franchisees responsibilities going forward? How do you encourage them to kind of come up with the dollars to do that? Thanks.

Well, those, those are a couple questions there, Gregory, but I mean, you know, by, by definition the capital investments need to come from franchisees. I mean, it's, it's how the system is actually constructed. I know right now the system is challenged from a profitability standpoint, so we're trying to be very aware of that. So. But from a capital investment, I think that is the franchisee responsibility. I think where has Jack struggled? I think it's across the board. I don't think there's one area I think we can shore up ops and I think Shannon's off to a good start. I think bringing in a really talented CMO and Caitlin Zabrowski is going to help a lot. We do not have a food problem. We have all kinds of innovation that we can figure out how to position. So I think going forward it's what does the menu look like? How do we construct the menu and pricing to be able to drive people into our restaurants? And then the, the customer experience just needs to be better. And that comes from brand standards, franchisee execution, our helping on training and education. So I think it's all of that and I think that will be my focus for the coming months.

Yeah, one thing to add to that is, you know, we've had a reimage program in place with our franchisees. Now isn't obviously the time to do an extensive reimage, but we do have what we're calling our mini refreshes, which is a paint restrapping of the parking lot landscaping. Given the majority of our business is outside the restaurant, there's a lot of excitement. The cost is low. We're seeing same store sales benefits of low single digits after they're done. So a lot of excitement and something we can do in the short term to help boost our image and bring in customers.

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