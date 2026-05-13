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May 13, 2026 5:54 PM 31 min read

Transcript: Dyadic International Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=qVNgtGJ6

Summary

Dyadic International reported Q1 2026 revenue of $1.1 million, a 182% increase compared to Q1 2025, mainly driven by higher R&D revenue, grant revenues, and milestone payments.

The company is advancing its strategic transition from a platform technology company to a commercial biotechnology company with multiple revenue streams from products, partnerships, and licensing.

Operational highlights include partnerships with Proliant Health Biologicals and Enzymes, commercial launches of recombinant proteins and enzymes, and increased interest from potential partners and customers.

Strategic initiatives focus on leveraging microbial production platforms for animal-free proteins and enzymes in life sciences and food/nutrition markets.

The company maintains a disciplined approach to cash management, expecting existing resources to provide a cash runway into Q2 2027.

Management emphasized the importance of ongoing biopharmaceutical collaborations for strategic validation and potential future licensing opportunities.

Dyadic International remains focused on scaling product sales, expanding partnerships, and supporting customer adoption while maintaining careful expense management.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good evening and welcome to Dyadic International's Q1 2026 conference call. Currently, all participants are in a listen only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, there will be a brief question and answer session. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, May 13, 2026. I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Ping Rawson, Dyadic's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Ping Rawson (Chief Financial Officer)

Joe Hazelson

Mark

Ping Rawson (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

thank you ladies and gentlemen. If you would like to ask if you would like to remove your question from from the queue for participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. One moment please while we poll for questions. And the first question comes from the line of Matt Hewitt with Craig Hallam Capital Group. Please proceed.

Matt Hewitt (Equity Analyst)

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions and congratulations on your progress. Maybe first up on the recombinant bovine transferrin in that you've sent initial customer orders out. Now how should we be thinking about that ramp not just this year, but I guess over the next couple of years? Do you anticipate a nice steady growth in that or is it going to be fits and starts at least here

Joe Hazelson

Matt Hewitt (Equity Analyst)

Mark

Matt Hewitt (Equity Analyst)

Good point.

OPERATOR

Please proceed.

John

Thank you. I'd like to dig into the relationship with Intralink. Joe, I recall maybe I don't remember correctly, but I thought you were heading to Asia to talk to some prospects that they identified. Can you tell us how that's been going with them and if you've made any movement with any of the people that they connected you with?

Joe Hazelson

John

Okay, and another line item in the press release was about the IBT arrangement and I wanted to see what the next steps were. What are the next steps? After the support channel receives the inventory?

Joe Hazelson

John

Okay, thanks Joe. Great, thanks for the follow up ping. The next question was for you. Now that we're coming up on mid year, what's your best guess on cash burn?

Ping Rawson (Chief Financial Officer)

John

Okay, thank you. Welcome.

OPERATOR

Operator. Are there Any further questions? No, there are no further questions. And. Oh, well, actually, sorry there we do have a question from Luis Garcia with who is a private investor. Please proceed.

Luis Garcia

How are you doing, guys?

Joe Hazelson

Good, Louis, how are you?

Luis Garcia

Okay, just a couple questions here. I noticed that Codex is sort of doing a lot of things. Do we have anything still hooked up with them where we might get some royalties from products that they produce, or do they use any C1 and anything of their that they produce?

Joe Hazelson

Yeah, we don't have anything that's publicly reportable with Codexis from the past. If you remember, we sold that business due to $575 million. So. There have been discussions in the past, in the recent months of where we might have some benefits for each other.

Luis Garcia

Okay, how about have we already received some royalties from Fermbox and things that we've done or is that still sort of like in the pipeline?

Joe Hazelson

It's in the pipeline. We expect we will see them in 2026. Obviously our focus is on growing the products right now, but we do expect to see the initial revenues at least from the Bioindustrial products in 2026. So.

Luis Garcia

Okay, one more fibro they've been doing, using our products and doing them research and all. Is there any time, sort of, sort of time frame where you think we might be able to start finally getting something going on their end? Because their stock has also been doing very well and you know, just seeing if we can sort of jump in on that bandwagon with them if they were to throw something our way.

Joe Hazelson

OPERATOR

From the line of Glenn Primack with Lusa Investment Group, please proceed.

Glenn Primack (Investor)

Joe Hazelson

Mark

Glenn Primack (Investor)

Got it. And the margins are still really, really, really, really good. I hope you guys get some rest this weekend, just a little bit. And I hope to see you at that biotech show in San Diego in June.

Joe Hazelson

You certainly will. We'll be there. Glenn, thanks. Thank you.

Tony Bowers

Joe Hazelson

Tony Bowers

Which geographies do you think will have the least regulatory problem on the meat side? Honestly, I think the US will probably have the least regulatory one, at least from our standpoint.

Joe Hazelson

Mark

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time and I will now turn the call back over to Dyadix President and COO Joe Hazelton for closing remarks.

Joe Hazelson

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