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May 13, 2026 5:54 PM 35 min read

Health In Tech Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Bt2YoZ7W

Summary

Health In Tech reported Q1 2026 revenue of $8.8 million, a 9% year-over-year growth, with expectations of full-year revenue between $45 and $50 million.

The company is focusing on expanding its broker network, enhancing its technology architecture, and developing new product offerings, including a three-year rate stabilization program.

A recent private investment raised $7 million to support these initiatives, aiming to broaden the shareholder base and fuel growth without an immediate need for working capital.

Health In Tech's platform placed $82 million in self-funded stop-loss plans in Q1 2026, showcasing strong market engagement, although adjusted EBITDA was negative due to increased investment in growth strategies.

Management reiterated their commitment to scaling distribution and product capabilities, with a strong focus on sales, marketing, and technology development to capture a larger market share.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Health in Tech first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Currently all participants are in listen only mode. Later we will conduct a question and answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, we are recording today's call. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. Now I will turn the call over

Laurie Babcock (Chief of Staff)

Tim Johnson (Chief Executive Officer)

Zane Hazan (Chief Growth Officer)

Julia Chin (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your telephone keypad. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you'd like to withdraw your question, Please press star then 2. The first question comes from George Sutton with Craig Allen.

George Sutton

Zane Hazan (Chief Growth Officer)

George Sutton

So you mentioned you've rolled out this hundred pre configured plan set of options and I know that greatly increases the simplicity versus the complexity of the traditional platforms. Can you just walk through with us kind of how that's working in the market thus far?

Zane Hazan (Chief Growth Officer)

George Sutton

Tim Johnson (Chief Executive Officer)

Julia Chin (Chief Financial Officer)

George Sutton

I understand Tim Johnson. I assume these are done electronically so there really isn't any ink involved. But maybe I'm going to eat. That's it for me. Thanks guys. Yeah, good point. Yes.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Alan Klee with Maxim Group.

Alan Klee

Please go ahead. Yes, hi. Could you expand a little on your new metric of platform place land value of 82 million. How does that. And that's over. You said something about the next 12 months. How does that correlate to revenue is all that that you guys capture or how do we think about that?

Julia Chin (Chief Financial Officer)

Alan Klee

So does that mean if you have a plan on the books today, but it was actually written 6 months ago in this number you're including the 12 month value, not the 6 months left? Is that what you mean?

Julia Chin (Chief Financial Officer)

Alan Klee

Tim Johnson (Chief Executive Officer)

Alan Klee

Julia Chin (Chief Financial Officer)

Davos approximately cost us about 200,000 and approximately they are about 100,000 cost we probably will not carry forward going forward if we look at the just operating expenses perspective for the quarter.

Alan Klee

Got it. Okay. Thank you so much.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

M. Marin

Zane Hazan (Chief Growth Officer)

M. Marin

And just in terms of the housekeeping, how would that work in terms of what kind of an upfront would we expect to see you place on your books? And then I'm guessing the mechanics of how you would recognize revenue would be similar to what Julia was describing before.

Julia Chin (Chief Financial Officer)

M. Marin

Tim Johnson (Chief Executive Officer)

M. Marin

Tim Johnson (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, you're reading my mind. That's exactly what we're thinking. Okay, so this is the right way to think about it, is that this is your first step, but then there could be significant extension behind that, you know, once you've gotten in place with the first significant. Okay, great. Thank you. Yeah, thanks for the question.

OPERATOR

Seeing no more questions in the queue. Let me turn the call back to Mr. Johnson for closing remarks, please. Go ahead.

Tim Johnson (Chief Executive Officer)

Sure. Thank you, operator, and thank you all. I appreciate everyone joining the call today. If anyone has any further questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. We appreciate your interest and look forward to keeping the dialogue open. Thanks, everybody. Have a good day.

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