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May 13, 2026 5:52 PM 22 min read

Full Transcript: CaliberCos Q1 2026 Earnings Call

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t5qsc227/

Summary

CaliberCos reported a 16% year-over-year growth in platform revenue for Q1 2026 and a narrowed platform adjusted EBITDA loss by approximately $1 million.

The company is expanding into digital assets and blockchain, focusing on building a treasury position in linked tokens and tokenizing real estate offerings.

CaliberCos reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting revenues between $18 million and $22 million with positive adjusted EBITDA and net operating income.

The company is progressing with its Hyatt Studios real estate developments and tokenization efforts, with construction financing secured for the Steamboat Springs project.

Management emphasized improved financial visibility and liquidity, including a note conversion program to reduce debt, and highlighted opportunities in the real estate market due to current financing conditions.

Full Transcript

Gleiza (Conference Operator)

Ilya Grzovsky

Chris Loeffler (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

Jade Leong (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

At this time I would like to remind everyone in order to ask Question Press Star one. We'll pause for a moment to allow questions to come in. Your first question comes from Michael Diana from Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Michael Diana (Analyst)

Thank you. So Chris, you talked a lot about what you're doing here. Depends on financing and refinancing. Could you just give us a sense for the environment for that right now, given where the Fed is, given the Iran war, given everything. What's your obviously you're reaffirming your guidance so you're obviously at confidence that all

Chris Loeffler (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

Michael Diana (Analyst)

All right, that's. Well thank you very much and that's really good to.

OPERATOR

Again, should you ask questions, please press Star 1 on your telephone keypad.

Chris Loeffler (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)

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