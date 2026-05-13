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May 13, 2026 5:47 PM 31 min read

Aeluma Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=a5tAb4Gd

Summary

Aeluma reported Q3 fiscal 2026 revenue of $1.2 million, slightly down from $1.3 million in both the prior year and previous quarter, mainly driven by government R&D contracts.

The company is focusing on AI Datacom markets, leveraging its non-indium phosphide substrate technology to address supply chain constraints and offer a cost advantage.

Guidance for full-year revenue was narrowed to $4.2 million to $4.6 million due to delays in government contract execution, but these are expected to contribute to future revenues.

Aeluma is experiencing increased customer engagement, with over 30 active engagements now, particularly in AI Datacom and mobile sectors, and aims to capitalize on high growth opportunities.

The company highlighted strategic partnerships, including with Tower Semiconductor and Sumitomo Chemical Advanced Technologies, to scale manufacturing capabilities for large volume markets.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Illuma's third quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings conference call. At this time all participants are in listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question and answer session. Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. At this time. I would like to turn the call over to Alex Vialta, Illuma Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Alex Vialta (Investor Relations)

Jonathan Klamkin

Chris Stewart

Jonathan Klamkin

OPERATOR

Richard Shannon (Equity Analyst)

Jonathan Klamkin

Richard Shannon (Equity Analyst)

Jonathan Klamkin

Richard Shannon (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that's helpful Jonathan. Thanks for that. My last quick question is just on the announcements last month about partnerships with Tower and Sumitomo on wafer fabrication or wafer production and fabrication. Curious. Do we Think of those two specific partners in working with you in certain specific markets and if so, can you kind of elaborate on those? Thank you.

Jonathan Klamkin

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Daniel Yermakam with Freedom Broker. Please go ahead.

Daniel Yermakam (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thanks for the presentation. My first question is about the fiscal 2026 guidance that was narrowed down. So basically how much of it of that cut is just timing pushing into the next year and how much is permanent? And out of six new contracts you signed this year, how much of them going to contribute in the Q4 or is that all in next Year.

Chris Stewart

Jonathan Klamkin

Daniel Yermakam (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thanks that, that makes sense a lot. The second question that you mentioned, over 20 active engagements last quarter and could you just provide more color how many of them have moved into qualification and how does the new appointments help to that? And is there any production decision that could be made over the next 12 months? Thank you.

Jonathan Klamkin

Daniel Yermakam (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thanks. Thanks a lot. I think that's it for my site.

Jonathan Klamkin

Thanks Daniel. Thank you. Great to have you on again.

OPERATOR

If you have a question, please press Star then one. The next question comes from Tim Savageau with Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Tim Savageau (Equity Analyst)

Jonathan Klamkin

Tim Savageau (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And whether it's on the detector side or on the laser side, I mean, at this point, I guess how quickly do you feel like, you know, you could scale if, you know, customer decides to go forward, you know, you've got the tower relationship. I guess we've been working that for a while. That would suggest not too far off. But if customer makes a qualification decision today, how long would it take you to get to scale to volume production?

Jonathan Klamkin

Tim Savageau (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks.

Jonathan Klamkin

Thanks Tim.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dr. Jonathan Klamkin for closing remarks.

Jonathan Klamkin

Thank you all for joining our call today. We look forward to connecting in the future and hope you have a great day.

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