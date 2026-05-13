Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lowe's Companies Stock In The Last 15 Years

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.69%. Currently, Lowe's Companies has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In LOW: If an investor had bought $1000 of LOW stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,800.40 today based on a price of $221.60 for LOW at the time of writing.

Lowe's Companies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.