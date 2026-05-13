Full Transcript: Spire Global Q1 2026 Earnings Call

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Welcome to The Spire Global First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call and webcast. At this time, Operator assistance is in listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. You may be placed into question queue at any time by pressing Star1 on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. If anyone should require operator assistance, please press Star zero. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Ben Hackman, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you. Hello hello everyone and thank you for joining Spire's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Our earnings press release and related SEC filings are posted on the Company's investor relations website. Non GAAP items Reconciliations between our GAAP and non GAAP results as well as our guidance can be found in our earnings press release which can be found on our IR website. Some of our comments today contain forward looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In particular, our expectations around our future results of operations and financial condition are uncertain and subject to change. Should any of these expectations fail to materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual company results could differ materially from these forward looking statements. A description of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in our SEC filings.

With that, Teresa, thank you and Good afternoon everyone. Q1 confirmed the trajectory of the year we described to you in March and added forward visibility on top of it. The print came in above the high end of our guidance on both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Core revenue excluding maritime grew 13% year over year. Our 50% full year growth guidance is unchanged. We described 2026 as second half weighted sequentially building with the catalysts that bridge Q1 to the back half a specific named and actively in motion. The risks that remain are primarily delivery risks and delivery is what we do. Before I take you through Q1, there are two structural facts to highlight. We have launched more than 240 satellites across more than 40 campaigns and we have reserved launch capacity through 2028 across the satellite services. Peer group growth is increasingly being throttled by access to launch. We are not in that constraint. Reserved launch capacity is not something a new entrant can replicate quickly. It directly underwrites our ability to scale RFGL collection capacity, deploy additional weather payloads and meet commercial space services obligations on our own schedule rather than the industry's. We have operational scaled transatlantic manufacturing with production facilities in the US, Europe and the uk. Spire is one of very few companies anywhere with that footprint and it is meaningful as sovereignty and local production requirements become more central to defense procurement. Our recent Munich opening was attended by local political and military leadership who toured the clean room and saw the scope of our local capabilities firsthand, reserved launch through 2028 and dual continent manufacturing requirements. We are observing increased recognition that pure play scaled multi domain RF intelligence is a strategic, scarce and durable category that is consistent with what we hear from customers. They are no longer asking whether commercial RF makes sense. They are asking who can deliver at scale with verified on orbit performance and with sovereign ready manufacturing. That set of requirements narrows the field considerably. The first quarter demonstrated that the platform we described on the Q4 call is now translating into measurable progress. We deployed 19 satellites across two launches which expanded our RFGL collection capacity by six new satellite pairings. We demonstrated single satellite geolocation for S band and X band signals, frequencies critical for defense missions and a capability that has traditionally required multiple coordinated satellites. This expands what we can do at lower constellation cost and broadens our addressable defense market. We were awarded five new RFGL orders from US customers and signed three new international RFGL customers. RFGL is no longer a technical milestone. It is converting into revenue in weather. Our new hyperspectral Microwave Sounder achieved first light with the demonstrator and is now delivering data to our end user Customer on orbit observations are meeting and in many cases exceeding our technical targets. We are incorporating this data stream into ongoing discussions with NOAA and allied meteorological agencies in commercial. Two patterns across our book are now consistent enough to call them structural. First, new commercial contract duration has lengthened with some wins moving into multi year subscriptions. Second, the character of customer engagement is changing. Q1 saw existing commercial customers expanding their use of our data into new workflows and new business units rather than holding flat at their initial use case. The commercial base is becoming stickier and more compounding. Our integration with Amadeus, supporting their service to more than 400 airlines globally is a Q1 exam mark at the critical 3 to 6 week range measured using the standard Skill Score methodology against a multi month verification window giving energy trading desks a differentiated edge on hedging decisions. The post Q1 catalysts that should be on every investor's radar are concrete and dated. The first is NOAA. We have multiple in-year proposals being submitted this month for Microwave Sounding supported by the verified high quality of HIMSSS on orbit data across the NOAA portfolio. We are actively bidding more than 100 fit categories, seven data types, four of which Spire can deliver with infrastructure already on orbit, that distinction matters most. Commercial weather data providers can can deliver one or two in Europe, Germany is moving forward procurement efforts around RF intelligence into the back half of the year. European defence budgets are rising at a pace not seen in decades. 381 billion euros spent in 2025 on a target of 800 billion euro annually within five years. A 16% CAGR. Germany alone budgeted 108 billion euro for 2026, more than double its level of five years ago. Our dual continent footprint is the differentiator in these conversations. The structure of these opportunities is consistent. Pilot then data subscription then full Constellation deployment. Additional RFGL collection capacity continues to come Online from the Q1 launches with full operational status reached through Q2 and Q3. This is the path between Q1's revenue print and the back half acceleration beyond the near term catalyst the substance of our 2026 guidance is in execution today. Our existing NOAA radio occultation contract, the $11.2 million one year award from last year is in full execution and we expect uplift on that program at greater scope this year. Our European Radio occultation contract, our space services contracts, our RFGL deals and our recently expanded commercial agreements are in delivery mode through the year. Initial revenue from microwave sounder data sales begins in 2026 on the contracted base. Specifically, approximately 76% of our 2026 revenue guidance is under contract today. Beyond that hard contracted layer we have additional visibility from sole source procurements where Spire is the expected awardee programs where the procurement structure, the customer relationship and the technical fit make us the named provider. The sole source visibility is a meaningful additional layer of confidence in our range on top of the contracted base. I have three observations on the multi year setup. The microwave sounder market opportunity is significant. NOAA itself has stated that more than 90% of national weather Service model accuracy depends on satellite data, with microwave sounders being a foundational input. The legacy government microwave sounding satellites cost billions of dollars per generation to procure. NOAA has been explicit about its intent to buy more commercial data rather than build another generation of bespoke government systems. Apply commercial radio occultation pricing precedence to that demand picture and a multi billion dollar TAM over the next decade is not aggressive. Our HIMSS instrument captures more frequency bands than traditional sounders and offers atmospheric depth that government systems do not currently provide. The international defense pipeline structure is multi step and multi year pilots converting to data subscriptions converting to Constellation deployments. The pilots we have signed in 2025 and 2026 are the leading indicator for the data programs that follow them in 2027 and 2028. The commercial book compounds as customers embed our data directly into operational workflows, whether decision making, relations, risk management, aviation, energy trading. Our services become core to their business and every new use case adds revenue on top of an installed base that doesn't easily go away. We continue to make targeted technology investments. We signed an agreement with the European Space Agency with contributions from the UK Space Agency and the Italian Space Agency to develop and validate an AI based system for real time satellite health monitoring, anomaly detection and predictive failure analysis. As constellations scale across the industry, autonomous fleet management becomes an increasingly valuable capability and one we are positioned to provide. There are three things to take from this call. First, the year's revenue base is now substantially in execution, not in pipeline. The majority of our 2026 guidance is under contract today, with additional visibility from sole source procurements layered on top. The work between here and the high end of our $75 to $85 million range is execution. Second, the catalysts that decide the back half are not abstract, they are specific named and in motion. NOAA in-year proposals on microwave sounding now being submitted. European RF intelligence procurement progressing into the back half and RFGL collection capacity reaching full operational status through Q2 and Q3. Third, the operating leverage you have been hearing about for several quarters is about to become visible in the gross margin line. It will accelerate from there between now and our next call. The milestones investors should watch are concrete NOAA proposal decisions on the in year submissions, RFGL contract conversions and continued capacity expansion across our RFGL collection footprint. We will keep you updated as those events occur. Allie over to you.

Thank you Teresa. Teresa gave us a clear view of the demand environment. Now let's discuss the numbers. As a reminder, unless otherwise noted, I'll be discussing non GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between our GAAP and non GAAP financial measures are included in our press release. GAAP revenue for the first quarter was $15.8 million, which came in above the high end of our guidance range without the $1.9 million of maritime revenue. Core revenue grew 13% year over year and the primary driver was civil government weather data purchases. Non GAAP gross margin was 44%, an improvement of 5 points over the prior year quarter. We expect our gross margin to keep expanding as revenue grows and we maintain what is a largely fixed cost base. Our also above the high end of our guidance range driven by stronger revenue and disciplined cost management. We used $26.2 million in operating cash flow in the first quarter. Two things drove this decline. First, planned working capital timing and second, elevated legal and professional fees. These fees are expected to decline through throughout 2026. Spire remains debt-free. We exited the first quarter with approximately $50 million in cash and marketable securities. On April 10, we closed a private placement which added $65.5 million in net proceeds to our balance sheet. Our cash balance gives us ample Runway to execute against our growth plans. We expect our current cash position to fund us through adjusted EBITDA break even and beyond. The capital raise was in response in part to a discrete window of strong inbound demand from institutional investors. It allows us to accelerate growth into 2027 and beyond as demand continues to build, particularly across defense and intelligence and weather data procurement. We are maintaining our full year 2026 guidance for revenue. Non GAAP operating loss and adjusted EBITDA revenue remains expected in the range of $75 million to $85 million, representing over 50% year over year growth on an ex maritime basis. At the midpoint full year adjusted EBITDA guidance is unchanged at negative 26 to negative $20.7 million and full year non GAAP operating loss guidance is unchanged at negative 37.8 to negative $32.6 million. Full year non GAAP loss per share is expected. Fire is changing how we communicate guidance going forward. Starting this quarter, we're going to give annual guidance rather than quarterly guidance. This change is driven by the current nature of our business. Large government and enterprise contracts cl close on customer timelines, not on 90 day calendar quarters. Quarterly estimates imply a precision we can't reliably deliver in any given quarter and they create noise that really isn't a signal. Our internal forecasting and visibility into the year are the same as they've always been. What's changing is the format. On the path to profitability, three things are no longer variables. Our cost base is increasingly fixed. Satellites are on orbit, the ground infrastructure is built, trans-Atlantic manufacturing is operational and engineering teams are in place within reasonable bounds. Our operating expenses over the next several quarters are reasonably predictable. Reserved Launch capacity through 2028 means deployment. Continue to target. Adjusted EBITDA break Even in the fourth quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2027 time frame followed by positive operating cash flow sometime in 2027. Every pipeline conversion accelerates our cash flow goals. The platform we described on our fourth quarter call is now visibly producing. The trajectory we described has continued and the financial model is performing as expected. With that, let's open it up for questions.

And we continue to build out the pipeline of that. I think, as you know, we don't give exact pipeline numbers. What I can say is that we've been increasing what we do both in the US and in Europe. The National Reconnaissance Office has continued to add to the contract that we have with them and we continue to go through the process of pilot into data subscription, into talking about sovereign constellations, particularly on the European side of things. So I'm super excited about what is happening on the RFGL side right now. And with the geopolitical situation just continues to reinforce that both in the US and around the world there's a great demand for this type of capability and very few, you know, very few companies that can actually meet that demand, both on the US side and on the non U. S side.

Yeah, yeah. So the manufacturing facility is open in Munich. I think you probably saw some of the announcements about it. We had a successful kind of opening and visitor session that happened earlier today in the European time zone. We have really 300 to 400 satellite capacity across those facilities. When we talk about Boulder, we talk about Munich and we talk about of course what we can still continue to do in Glasgow. The Uriello satellites are the first ones that are being integrated out of that Munich facility. So certainly those are the ones that get it kicked off and started and then give us the ability to continue to do European specific sovereign capabilities. And it's, you know, I think it's pretty exciting that we have those capabilities on both sides of the Atlantic and is really a competitive differentiator for us.

Thanks for taking the questions. A couple for me, Theresa, on the RFGL side, I mean obviously a ton of interest there. Now Hawkeye's out and you've got a public comp and I think the space is starting to get a lot more attention. Can you just help scope. Back to the prior question. Can you help scope a deal? You know, kind of what you're seeing in terms of maybe the timeline of a deal in the pipeline when it shows up, how long you think it takes between sort of showing up and getting into pilot, then subscription. You mentioned Constellation and maybe just what a mid sized deal might look like in terms of dollars.

Yeah. And you know, every single deal is different. Right. So it's really hard to talk about what is going to be the average. I will say things do move faster in the United States and on the RFGL side, those can move very quickly within a matter of weeks. And this is what is so exciting about RFGL capability because a lot of it is driven about real operational capabilities that are needed given events that are happening around the world. On the European side it is slower, there's no doubt. And the timeline from going to pilot into data subscription is really very much dependent on the country on their procurement mechanisms and their timelines of things. So it's hard to give you just an average when it comes to deal sizes. I think we've mentioned before, you look at a month long pilot and you're talking mid six figure range maybe. There's definitely a lot in the pipeline that gets to seven figure range and then of course it moves up as you start talking about sovereign constellations multi year capabilities etc. I think that gives you the range.

Yep, thanks Teresa, that's helpful. And on the NOAA front, I mean obviously IDIQ and the budget intentions there look to just be absolutely massive. Congrats on the quick early light on the hyperspectral microwave sounder. Just curious, you counted a bit on the data. Could you just spend expand a little bit more on that in terms of are you far enough into that? Have you got a broad enough data set to give you the conviction that the data quality relative to NOAA needs is there or better at this point?

The short answer is yes, we're delivering that data right now. I believe in fact we are getting paid for that data and we expect to continue to have procurement around that data set from that satellite that is in orbit today. And I think I will add the opportunities with noaa. We talked about some of that pipeline. We mentioned over 150 million of stuff that is in year between the various data types RO as well as multiple related to microwave sounding. I can't emphasize enough how different this is from where NOAA was in prior years. Like it's really pretty exciting all the stuff that is being worked on right now and the team is pretty hectic I have to say responding to all these.

Yeah, it's great to see the move to commercial actually really playing out in scale. Maybe one last just curious if you could comment on the broader space services pipeline. You had a nice signing a little while back with Deloitte eight figure deal. You were just commenting on the Munich capacity coming online. So obviously you've got capacity, proven ability launch. Just curious what that's doing to your space services pipeline and how it's evolving.

Yeah, I think a lot of the space services pipeline is really focused on what we're able to do on the government side. And that's going to be government that's also going to be, I would say commercial companies that ultimately are serving the government market. Right. Because that's where all the budgets are and what everyone cares about is the ability to rapidly deploy things and rapidly deploy new things as we go forward. And the geopolitical situation continues to change. And that's exactly where spire shines and why it's important that we have that manufacturing capacity already deployed. We already know how to build those satellites at scale. And so I am pretty excited about the space services pipeline there as well and what the team has done as work over the past year in getting us ready for scaling.

Yeah, so it's actually seven data types. I think I've misspoken in a few places and said eight right when it first came out. So it's seven, four of which we are able to do. The IDIQ is being responded to right now by industry. Right. So it's going to be something where multiple companies are tied into it and then NOAA will issue tasks orders over the next, I think it's five years related to that IDIQ. So you know, multiple companies are going to get orders under that. NOAA likes to have, you know, at least two parties getting, getting data orders in all the different types that they do. So you can't really give a number and it's not really a zero sum game around that IDIQ. I mean, I think $8 billion is a huge number and just gives you a sense of how serious NOAA is about this. What I can tell you is that NOAA is very focused on Radio Occultation and microwave being the two most important ones that they want to get going from a procurement perspective. And they continue to talk to us about their reflectometry and the ocean surface winds and as also the next one that they have as a priority. And so of course this will continue to evolve over the years, but I think gives you a good indication of some of their top priorities are areas where we have a very strong offering to give.

Yeah, so the team has been working and building stuff on those satellites and they start doing integration in the Munich facility. I think it's later this month in fact. So I mean, their work is, work is happening on that and ongoing. The Uriello program was given additional budget, budget coming out of the ministerial. And so you know how this continues to evolve is an ongoing discussion between all the various parties. European Space Agency is involved, the dlr, the German Space Agency is involved. Right. All of our different consortium partners are involved and of course, you know, continued interest and priority through the European Union. So it's an ongoing process, I would say.

Our next question today is coming from Chris Quilty from Quilty Space. Your mind is now live. Thanks, Teresa. I just wanted to follow up on the NOAA opportunities and an exciting pipeline there. How should we think about that in terms of capital contribution? In other words, you know, as you branch out into different sensors, does that require different classes of satellites or different orbital inclinations? Are there any of these where there might be a large contribution? And with the contracting, are you seeing opportunities for government NRE?

Yeah. So in terms of capacity, we have a lot of capacity on orbit and I would say enough capacity on orbit has relevant capacity from a microwave perspective. So as we would go forward, more microwave sounding satellites is where this would become relevant as part of our ongoing replenishment and deployment across the Constellation. The HIMSS satellite, you may be aware of, is already fitting within the normal form factor that we do. You may also recall that the development of that HIMSSS payload and satellite was actually something that was supported through a customer contract in the first place. So that's actually a great example of some government funded NRE that turns into then capacity and capability that we can then deploy and sell, whether it's, you know, different phenomenologies on the weather side or rfgl and you know, to be able to add multiple technologies onto the same platform. Yeah, I mean our platform already supports the tec, the ro, the R, now the microwave sounding. And so I don't want this to be something where we're going and building brand new big things, spending tons of NRE that is outside of our wheelhouse. I think we have a great technology platform base that we've shown we can deploy in a cost effective way and we have tons of opportunity with NOAA and more broadly from that to be able to use the platform that we have. And of course we continue to deploy new technology. We talked about the anomaly detection in the comments that we shared earlier. So we continue to do R and D on that. But this is like scalable business rather than trying to do NRE all over the place.