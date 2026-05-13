Full Transcript: Spire Global Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Spire Global reported Q1 2026 revenue of $15.8 million, exceeding the high end of their guidance, with core revenue rising 13% year-over-year.
The company maintains a 50% full-year growth guidance and has reserved satellite launch capacity through 2028, ensuring scalability and operational leverage.
Significant progress noted in RFGL with new U.S. and international customer orders, and the successful deployment of 19 satellites, enhancing defense capabilities.
Notable developments in weather data services, including successful microwave sounder operations and strengthened partnerships with NOAA and other meteorological agencies.
The company remains debt-free, with a strong cash position bolstered by a recent $65.5 million private placement, aimed at supporting growth into 2027 and beyond.
Spire Global plans to shift from quarterly to annual guidance due to the nature of large government and enterprise contracts, focusing on execution rather than pipeline.
Management highlights strategic expansion in Europe with a new manufacturing facility in Munich, positioning the company favorably for European defense contracts.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ben Hackman (Head of Investor Relations)
Teresa
Allie
OPERATOR
Thank you. We'll now be conducting a question and answer session. If you'd like to be placed in the question queue, Please press star 1 on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You May Press Star 2 if you'd like to move yourself from the queue. One moment please. While we poll for questions, our first question is coming from Eric Rasmussen from Stifel. Your line is now live.
Eric Rasmussen (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Yeah, thanks for taking the questions. So maybe just on the RFGL, that sounds like you made a lot of progress. You had five new US and three international customers orders, it sounds like. Are you generating revenue today and maybe just how big of an opportunity today?
Teresa
Eric Rasmussen (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Great. Maybe just ali for you, just the shift. Should we consider the changes to annual guidance primarily drew by deal timing becoming less linear across the quarters than rather any change in underlying visibility of demand? And then as you make that shift, what metrics should we focus on throughout the year to track the progress against that?
Allie
I think on meeting our year we have a lot of great things that we're working on right now with that involve longer sales cycles and the quarterly ups and downs are more of a distraction. So I'd focus on our annual guidance, which we are reaffirming from our last call, and how we are performing against those expectations during the year.
Eric Rasmussen (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Great. Maybe just my last one. You opened up the satellite manufacturing facility in Munich. It sounds like you're able to produce 100 satellites. Are you at that point yet? When will you be at that capacity? And then maybe was this intentional in relation to the Uriello project? Maybe just comment on how that maybe positions yourselves to potentially win and execute if you do go on to the next phase?
Teresa
Eric Rasmussen (Equity Analyst at Stifel)
Great, thanks. Thanks Eric.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question is coming from Jeff Van Reen from Craig Hallam Capital Group. Your line is now live.
Jeff Van Reen (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam Capital Group)
Teresa
Jeff Van Reen (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam Capital Group)
Teresa
Jeff Van Reen (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam Capital Group)
Teresa
Jeff Van Reen (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam Capital Group)
Yeah, great. I lied maybe one last if I could Ali on the on the $5.8 million of legal accounting professional, it sounds like that's going to come, come out over the year. You just give us maybe any sense of how quickly those costs can come out and get down to a more manageable baseline.
Allie
I think it's kind of probably back half of the year should, should decline more significantly than the first half of the year. Jeff. That's probably the most I can say about that.
Jeff Van Reen (Equity Analyst at Craig Hallam Capital Group)
Okay, I'll leave it there. Thanks so much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thanks, Jeff. Thank you. Next question today is coming from Austin Mohler from canaccord Genuity. Your line is now live.
Austin Mohler (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)
Hi, good afternoon, Teresa and Ali. So my first question on the $8 billion NOAA protech IDIQ, what modalities of data are being sought? I think there's eight mention and how are the funds from that 8 billion dispersed between the different modalities like microwave, reflectometry, occultation, sea height, ice, etc.
Teresa
Austin Mohler (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)
Okay, and are you able to give an update on where we're at on your allo satellite production and I guess what the European Space Agency and the European Union's thinking is now that the ministerial budget is in place?
Teresa
Austin Mohler (Equity Analyst at Canaccord Genuity)
Sounds very exciting. I'll pass it back there.
Teresa
Thank you. Thanks, Austin.
OPERATOR
Thank you.
Chris Quilty (Equity Analyst at Quilty Space)
Teresa
Chris Quilty (Equity Analyst at Quilty Space)
Great. And speaking of new technologies, congrats on the success with the mini crosslinks. Is that a product that you expect to both proliferate across your Constellation as a standard, and is it something that you would sell on a merchant basis?
Teresa
So it's definitely something that we look at as enabling technology that just makes our constellation and our platform better. And, you know, I suppose that's an open question whether it's something that we would also make available more broadly in the industry. You know, right now I'm focused on making sure we take it from the final demonstration R and D phases into something that is deployed across our network.
Chris Quilty (Equity Analyst at Quilty Space)
All right, great. Good luck with that. Thank you.
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