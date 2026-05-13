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May 13, 2026 5:41 PM 22 min read

Transcript: Precigen Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/gM6Ljy5jKN3

Summary

Precigen Inc reported strong financial performance with Q1 2026 net product revenue of $21.6 million from Papcemios, up from $3.4 million in Q4 2025.

The company highlighted the successful commercial launch of Papcemios, supported by FDA approval, broad payer coverage, and strong adoption in both major medical centers and community practices.

Management expressed optimism about continued growth, with plans to initiate a pediatric trial for Papcemios in Q4 2026 and updates on their PRGN 2009 immunotherapy program expected later in the year.

The company reported an operating loss of $6 million for the quarter, with a net loss of $7.9 million, and ended the quarter with $56.7 million in cash and equivalents.

Precigen Inc anticipates achieving cash flow breakeven by the end of 2026 without needing to access additional capital markets.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Steven Karasim (Moderator)

Dr. Helen Sabzavari

Dr. Helen Sabzavari

Dr. Helen Sabzavari

As a reminder, this therapy directly addresses the root cause of RRP by eliciting a targeted immune response against HPV 6 11. Papcemias also offers the potential for redosing due to its mechanism of action and favorable safety profile. We are evaluating this in an ongoing clinical trial which is enrolling patients as we speak. I will now turn the call over to Phil for details around our commercial launch.

Phil Tennant (Chief Commercial Officer)

Phil thank you Helen and a warm welcome to all those listening. I'm delighted to share the most recent progress of our launch efforts with details around the completion of Q1 and the sharp momentum we continue to see with Papcemias' launch in Q2 of this year. As seen in our filings, we showed strong quarter over quarter product revenue growth in Q1 2026, clearly demonstrating the expected acceleration of product uptake from 3.4 million to 21.6 million.

Phil Tennant (Chief Commercial Officer)

Phil Tennant (Chief Commercial Officer)

Phil Tennant (Chief Commercial Officer)

Phil Tennant (Chief Commercial Officer)

Harry Temassian (Chief Financial Officer)

Dr. Helen Sabzavari

OPERATOR

Jason Butler (Equity Analyst at Citizens)

Dr. Helen Sabzavari

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Brian Chang from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Brian Chang (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Phil Tennant (Chief Commercial Officer)

Dr. Helen Sabzavari

Brian Chang (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Dr. Helen Sabzavari

Phil Tennant (Chief Commercial Officer)

Brian Chang (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Great, thank you Phil. Thanks for the caller and congratulations again.

Phil Tennant (Chief Commercial Officer)

Thanks Brian.

OPERATOR

Thank you once again. Press star and want to ask a question. And your next question comes in the line of Smayam Pakula Ramakant from hc. Thank you Wainrath. Please go ahead.

Smayam Pakula Ramakant

Dr. Helen Sabzavari

Phil Tennant (Chief Commercial Officer)

Dr. Helen Sabzavari

Yeah. And maybe I can add to that that what especially with what achievement with the J code that has been also extremely helpful in not only for instance to be able to process the patients through much more rapidly. And I think we are seeing that trajectory going up and we are seeing the same thing, actually in Q2. So we are very excited about that.

Smayam Pakula Ramakant

Thank you. Thanks for taking all my questions.

Phil Tennant (Chief Commercial Officer)

Thank you. Thanks, Hartley.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And there are no further questions at this time. I will now hand the call back to Dr. Helen Sabsavari for any closing remarks.

Dr. Helen Sabzavari

Thank you, operator. And thank you for all of the thoughtful questions. We appreciate the opportunity to provide you with this update on this historic product launch. I believe we are building the foundation of a meaningful portfolio for precision and for the community of our patients. We look forward to updating you as the launch continues, and specifically also further on our portfolio progress. With that, I wish everyone a wonderful evening. Thank you.

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