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May 13, 2026 5:41 PM 19 min read

Orezone Gold Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Orezone Gold (TSX:ORE) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jzadwn4m

Summary

Orezone Gold completed the acquisition of the Casa Berardi gold mine, enhancing its position as a diversified multi-asset producer.

The company achieved commercial production at the Bombori mine in Burkina Faso, with a 2.5 million ton per annum hard rock expansion completed on time and on budget.

Record net earnings of $39.6 million and operating cash flow of $175.6 million were reported, driven by a $100 million Goldstream deposit.

Orezone Gold was added to the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, improving liquidity for shareholders.

Management strengthened with key appointments including a new COO, VP of Exploration, and VP of Investor Relations.

Guidance for 2026 remains unchanged, with gold production expected to rise in the second half of the year, and ongoing exploration and optimization efforts underway at Casa Berardi.

Stage 2 Hard Rock expansion at Bombori is set for completion in Q3 2026, with all growth projects on budget.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Hello and welcome to Orezone Gold. First Quarter 2026 Results, webcast and conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Thank you. I would like to turn the conference over to Patrick Downey, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Patrick Downey (President and CEO)

Peter Tam (Executive Vice President, CFO)

Patrick Downey (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Jeremy Hoy (Equity Analyst)

Patrick Downey (President and CEO)

Jeremy Hoy (Equity Analyst)

You're referring to Hava Hosko? I didn't say that, but yeah, okay. Just noting it because they had the resource there, but. Okay, I will look forward to more detail there. Okay. If I could ask one more, Patty, it's on the stage two expansion at Bombori, the full expansion. What's the latest in thinking there? I saw the disclosure. It said the timing of it is still under review.

Patrick Downey (President and CEO)

Jeremy Hoy (Equity Analyst)

Okay, Patty, Appreciate the color. Even though I wasn't able to beat you to give me more numbers for my numbers for my CASA priority model. I'll step back in the queue because I think I've reached my question limit. Thank you. All right.

OPERATOR

Thank you so much. The next question comes from Mohammed Sibid from National Bank. Please go ahead.

Mohammed Sibid

Patrick Downey (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you so much. There are no further questions in the queue. I will now turn the call back over to Patrick Downey, president and CEO, for closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Patrick Downey (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you so much. This concludes today's call and thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.

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