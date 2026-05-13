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May 13, 2026 5:40 PM 15 min read

Talphera Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/8B95lMZwZmO

Summary

Talphera Inc has made significant progress in their Nefro CRRT study, surpassing the 50% enrollment milestone and expecting to complete enrollment by the end of 2026.

The company's cash balance as of March 31, 2026, was $21.1 million, with additional financing tranches expected to provide sufficient capital through a potential NIAID PMA approval in 2027.

Operating expenses increased due to higher NIAID development costs, totaling $3.9 million for Q1 2026, compared to $2.9 million in Q1 2025.

Talphera Inc anticipates announcing top-line data for the Nefro study in the second half of 2026, with a target FDA approval in 2027.

The company highlighted strong engagement and positive feedback from clinical sites, emphasizing the simplicity and stability of the Nefro study protocol.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Rafi Assadourian (Chief Financial Officer)

Vince Angotti (Chief Executive Officer)

Vince Angotti (Chief Executive Officer)

Vince Angotti (Chief Executive Officer)

Rafi Assadourian (Chief Financial Officer)

Rafi Assadourian (Chief Financial Officer)

Vince Angotti (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Rafi. And I'd like to open the line for any questions you might have. Operator.

OPERATOR

Matt

Rafi Assadourian (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, sure. Yeah, I think we'll announce last patient out. But the most important is the top line data which should come within a month after that last patient out. Remember, it's a very quick study. 72 hours at the secondary endpoint, 24 hour primary endpoint. So it's a quick study and we're cleansing the data along the way. So it'll be a quick announcement for that top line data.

Matt

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Ed Arce from West Capital. Please go ahead.

Ed Arce

Vince Angotti (Chief Executive Officer)

Shaquille Aslam

Vince Angotti (Chief Executive Officer)

Shaquille, can you comment on the reach or the conclusion of that stability to get to the proper dose in that first hour and why that protocol works for them and how we're basically controlling that primary endpoint on that first hour?

Shaquille Aslam

Ed Arce

Yeah, sure. Yeah, that's good. Thank you, Shaquille. A little bit more color. So on the administrative side, can you comment to the people in the line? How many of the sites are typically using Citrate as a Primary intervention for anticoagulation and CRRT and or Heparin as a primary intervention of anticoagulation and CRRT.

Shaquille Aslam

Vince Angotti (Chief Executive Officer)

I think importantly, Ed, when they execute the protocol in the Nephro study and the titration schedule, they see the ease of use. Whether it's placebo or control doesn't matter. Placebo or active doesn't matter. It's just the ease of that titration schedule compared to what their historic challenges have been with heparin and citrate. And that seems to be the additional feedback. Simplicity is the main comment.

Shaquille Aslam

Right. And nurses even we spoke visiting a site today and the nurses, they were like shocked. Okay, we don't have to do anything else. That's it, you know, that's all the monitoring that's required.

Ed Arce

So yeah, that's very helpful. Thank you both.

OPERATOR

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Vince. Please continue.

Vince Angotti (Chief Executive Officer)

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