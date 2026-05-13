Talphera Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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welcome to the Talphera Inc First Quarter 2026 Financial Resource Conference Call. This call is being webcast live via the Events page of the investor section of Talphera Inc's website at www.taltera.com. you may listen to a replay of this webcast by going to the Investors section of Talphera Inc's website. I would now like to turn the call over to Rafi Assadourian, Talphera Inc's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Thank you and thank you for joining us on the call today. Today we announced our first quarter 2026 financial results and associated business updates in a press release. With me today are Vince Angotti, our Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Shaquille Aslam, Talphera Inc's Chief Medical Officer. Before we begin, I want to remind listeners that during this call we will likely make forward looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties regarding the operations and future results of Telfera. Please refer to our press release in addition to the Company's periodic current and annual reports filed with SEC for discussion of the risks associated with such forward looking statements. These documents can also be found on the website within the Investors section. I'll now hand the call over to Vince.

Thanks Rafi. Good afternoon and thank you to everyone joining our call today. It's been less than two months since our last update and we're excited about the progress we've made this year in the Nefro Study with our ongoing enrollment at current clinical study sites, activation of additional sites, achievement of the 50% enrollment milestone, and consequently the closure of an additional financing tranche. With this continued progress, we believe we are well positioned to complete enrollment in the Nefro CRRT study this year and filed a PMA for a targeted potential approval of NaNafamostat Approval in 2027. As mentioned, in early March we announced the attainment of the 50% enrollment milestone in the Nefro study With continued enrollment since that date. I'm pleased to report that we have well exceeded this level. The protocol changes we adopted last year, supported by bringing on new target profile clinical study sites, have positioned us to achieve our goal of completing the study this year. Building on our Virtual Investor and Analyst event in March, we continue to be genuinely excited about completing this study and submitting PMA for potential approval of NaNafamostat Approval.

The KOLs who participated in our March event highlighted the disadvantages with the currently available anticoagulants they're using and their belief that NAFAMOSTAT will fill an unmet need in this market. These insights as well as our ongoing discussions with other nephrologists further reinforce our belief that NaNafamostat Approval could have an important role in anticoagulation for CRRT if approved by the FDA. Nine of our 12 activated sites align with the new target site profile that we set last year, and with nephrologists as the lead, these sites have enrolled over 90% of the patients in the study. The quality of our study sites and the principal investigators and their teams is excellent. Dr. Asam and I have been actively visiting many of the sites over the past several weeks and all of them are highly engaged and have expressed their desire to have a new CRRT anticoagulant approved for use. In addition, we look forward to welcoming a couple of additional institutions who have been enthusiastic for participating in the study, allowing us to maximize the 14 sites granted by the FDA.

While these new sites will find us further along in enrollment, they've been drawn in an EFRO study by a deep appreciation for naNafamostat's nearly four decades of use outside the US And a strong interest in contributing to the US Research with their peers on a potentially new approved CRRT anticoagulant. Adding these final sites helps lay the groundwork for broader clinical awareness of Nafamostat, which will serve us well if the FDA approves it next year. With that, I'll now hand the call over to Rafi to update you on the financial results for the first quarter.

Thank you, Vince. Our cash balance at March 31, 2026 was $21.1 million. We believe this cash, combined with future conditional financing tranches will provide us sufficient capital through at least a potential Nafamostat Approval PMA approval expected next year. During the quarter we closed a $4.1 million financing tranche from the March 2025 private placement. There are two remaining conditional financing tranches totaling approximately $16 million of additional capital which, if the conditions are met, are expected to close around the date we release our top line data and announce completion of the study later this year.

Our cash operating expenses or combined RD and SGA expenses for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $3.9 million compared to $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. Excluding non cash stock based compensation expense, These amounts were $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter Of 2025. The increase in cash operating expenses in the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to higher Nafamostat Approval development expenses, reflecting increased enrollment and an Increase in certain G&A expenses. I'll now turn the call back over to Vince.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin the question and answer session. Should you have a question, please press star followed by the one. On your touchtone phone, you will hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. Should you wish to decline from the polling process, press the star followed by the two. If you are using a speakerphone, please lift the handset before pressing any keys. One moment, please, for your first question. Your first question comes from the line of James Malloy from Alliance Global Partners. Please go ahead.

Hey, guys. Matt on for Jim today. I was just wondering if you guys are going to announce enrollment at any other milestone. Maybe 75% or is the next update going to be full enrollment and then where to expect data quickly after. Thanks. Yeah, Rafi, I'll start it and then you can give them an idea of kind of the data communication we're planning. So we're not planning on any additional enrollment updates. In particular, realizing that the balance of the study isn't tied to any tranches until the closure of the study. Until the study is being completed. With that said, I think Rafi can communicate to you what our expectation is upon study completion or enrollment completion, being last patient out and how we plan to communicate data thereafter.

Got it. Thank you. And is there any guidance you can give as to where you might be now or timing going forward? Second half, 26. Still looking like the most likely for a top line read. Yeah, 2H26. You know, the study goes in ebbs and flows. And so we're going to remain on our guidance for the second half of 2026, depending on the flow of those qualifying patients moving forward. But we're confident in it being completed this year and announcing those results this year. Great. Thanks for taking my questions, guys. Thanks, Matt.

Hi, Vince. Rafi, good to be with you. Congrats on the continued Progress. Just a couple of quick questions for me as we anxiously await full enrollment and top line data later this year. The first one is these two new sites that you expect to come online pretty soon here and basically cap out the full complement of sites. Would you be able to disclose which sites those are or perhaps give a qualitative description of the type of site and the type of patients that they see? And then the other question is, have you received any commentary from site administrators that are treating the patients? Anyone that is conducting the study? Any commentary that you could share with us about how things are progressing? Thanks so much.

I'll start with the new sites, Ed, and then I'll turn it over to Shaquille to give a little more insight on those sites and the site administrators feedback. The two new sites, we don't expect to be significant contributors to the study, but they have significant CRRT populations. I say not to be significant contributors to the study because they're coming in so late to the study, but they wanted to be involved moving forward. These are study sites that match our new profile with nephrologists being the lead. One of the sites in particular is one of the top five as far as our data suggests, CRRT administering hospitals in the country. And we'll end up communicating those sites when we update ClinicalTrials.gov on the study sites. So you'll be able to see who those sites are. Specifically in conjunction with all the balance of the sites. We have to round out the 14 as it relates to the site administrators and how it's going. I think Shaquille's best position to communicate that while he and I have been making our rounds over the last several weeks. Remember, it's a blinded study, but I think what's important about this is the placebo and the product are treated similar in the protocol and the simplicity that comes with it. So, Shakeel.

Sure. Thanks, Ed. Absolutely. So when we talk to the PIs and the investigators and then as well as the nurses who are running this study and who are doing testing and looking at some of the test results, they are all very, very impressed with the ease of administering this intervention. As Vin said, both placebo as well as niaid, they are administered exactly the same way. And sure, for first 24 hours we have a little bit more intense monitoring of blood tests to see how patients are responding to it. But after 24 hours, then intensity goes down and they basically all are very, very impressed that how, how little variability they are seeing in the test results. So that's quite a Pleasant surprise to them that they don't have to chase their tails trying to keep some the parameters within a target range. Once they have somebody stable at a parameter, lab parameter, they basically stay the same value. So overall, I think everybody is. Yeah.

Right. So, as you know, this study, we start at a starting dose which is predefined, and 15 minutes later, we check the ACTivated clotting time by a handheld device by the bedside, which we provide, and we provide the cartridges as well. So it's pretty standard across all sites. And within 15 minutes, they check the value, and we have a certain range in which we want that value to be. So about 70% of the cases, you see the ACT going in that range right at the first starting dose. Occasionally a patient that's 25% may need one, and a couple of them may have needed even more than one titration, two titrations, which is by the end of first hour, everybody is in the range in which they are expected to be. Obviously, I'm not going to disclose for different groups because there's one placebo in which we don't expect the value to change much, but as expected, their value doesn't change. And ACTive treatment, the value changes, but they remain within that range. So it's a very, very stable response, which is not a total surprise to us because the Nafamostat metabolism is really not dependent on any specific organ. So there are other drugs which either depend on liver or kidneys or any other organ for metabolism. And every time the function of those organs deteriorates or changes, you can see different response in whatever parameter you're following. Whereas beauty about the famostat is it really is not dependent on any organ. And most of these patients, they can have fluctuating organ function, which can affect other medications, such as heparin being one example. Citrate is another example. If you have liver failure, citrate will not be metabolized as quickly, and the famostat doesn't have those issues. So that's the reason why once you hit the target level, it essentially remains stable. Does that answer?

Sure. So of the 12 sites that we have, we don't have any site that uses citrate as a standard of care. So there are two or three sites that will use citrate only if patient continues to clot. And these sites do not use Heparin at all. So the sites that are using citrate, they don't believe in Heparin. So they two or three sites that have access to citrate, they are not citrate. First users only use citrate as a rescue as Citrid is the only rescue they have. We have about two sites, only one site that uses Heparin as standard of care. Of all the sites that we have, then we have two or three sites that use Heparin as a rescue therapy. So they don't use either citrate or Heparin when the CRRT started. But if they see clotting, they don't have access to citrate. So then they go back to rescue Heparin. Majority of our sites right now, I would say, you know, 10 out of 12 or 13 that we have, they don't really have any first line anticoagulant that they use for every single patient. They are really using either Heparin or citrate as a rescue and we don't have any site that uses citrate for everybody.

Thank you, operator. And I'll just clarify my comment I said earlier about the site names. The additional two that will be coming on, that'll be on ClinicalTrials.gov. Excuse me. And our next update of those sites. So, again, thank you all for joining us on our first quarter earnings call. We're really very high on what's happening at the start of 2026, and the enrollment that's continuing to move forward. The Nefro study progress has been excellent. Our commitment enthusiasm to bring the potentially new regional anticoagulant for CRRT to the market next year is unwavering. So we appreciate your attendance today and we're very excited about the future for the Nefro study, as well as Telfera moving forward. We'll provide you additional updates on our progress, and thank you for joining us on the call today. Operator. That concludes our call.

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